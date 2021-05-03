A Day at Home with Saowakon “Mink” Pornpatanarak

Another month of 2021 has passed, and May brings us the third feature of our weekly ‘A Day at Home’ series. For this week, the stylish Saowakon “Mink” Pornpatanarak of Namu Life Snail White, talks about the importance of reconnecting and reflecting yourself with the current ‘you’ – the body and the mind – and how adapting your everyday routines to a set of healthier-and-better ones can be done in an optimum level that works best for your own way of living.

Here’s a look into the businesswoman and mother-of-one’s daily routines – what she does in a day, why she does it and how it elevates her energy in being more focused and positive during this difficult time.

07:00-11:00 Now that I’ve begun to settle down within this journey of motherhood, I tend to get up for a fresh start to the day around 7 a.m. I then have a little morning gym session at home, followed by an easy smoothie for breakfast. After that, I’ll go into the work mode discussing bits and bobs to my employees – who’re now working from home – via text to finish off the small tasks before getting on with bigger ones later at my home office, that was built way earlier even before the pandemic.

12:00 Before this whole thing, I never really had the time to sit down to reflect on my daily intake of nutrition or learn more about my body’s preferences. But now, I’ve ordered less takeaways, and tried to cook more due to safety concerns relating to you-know-why (laughs). And just as I expected, my body – how I feel and how it looks – has drastically changed compared to before when I had to always go out and about in the city.

Amidst this stay-at-home situation, I’m supplied with more time to spare for learning, educating and resetting myself on what’s good for my body including what works and what doesn’t, food-wise (the food I’m allergic to etc). And you know one of those iced coffee drinks topped with condensed milk? I absolutely LOVE that! (laughs). I often had it like a few times per week, but since I’ve started making my own coffee at home – a healthier version of course! – I’ve really seen a massive difference of not consuming it, even just for a week.

I also like to watch and follow some productive routines by health experts and gurus, however, I don’t exactly follow in with what they suggest. What I do is I like to make adjustments to those routines, tailor them and have some things that are of my own which fit well with my lifestyle. For example, if doing two sets of a workout instead of three feels okay for me already, then I’d like to stick with it that way. I also would like to recommend this YouTube channel, Bestie, for those who’re looking for some nutritious tips relating to health. It’s definitely a good one to check out.

Another thing I’ve noticed is how living a slower-paced life allows me to know more about those whom I’ve never had a chance of getting to know. There’re some people who I’ve followed on Instagram for years, but only recently found out that we actually share some common interests, such as working out, gardening and so on.

20:00-22:00 – This is the time I put down my phone and disconnect from the buzzing world outside. People who know me will know that once it’s 8-9 p.m., chances are I won’t be there to answer any of their texts or calls. Because if I do, I’ll probably sleep with that and it’s not something necessarily healthy for the mind, you know. As a mum, I have to prep my body for my baby girl (Moone) the next day. Going to bed early doesn’t just uplift my moods and energy in the following day, it also benefits how my complexion looks, as well as reinforces with the self-love scheme I’ve determined to focus on. So, when this whole thing ends, I’m going to step out as a better and healthier version of myself, like never before (laughs).

