Notably recognised as the laser wizard, Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt of Alpha Medical Clinic, is not your typical cosmetic surgeon. He is, after all, the only Thai specialist aesthete who proudly holds three certified American Board qualifications in Aesthetic Medicine, Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and Cosmetic Laser Surgery.

For Dr. Benz, his passion – deeply seated within his root – lays upon the love he has for art and science, “I do consider myself more of an artist-aesthete than a mere medical doctor. My passion is crafting exquisiteness. I am obsessed with grasping for perfection.”

Beyond the doctor’s long-accumulated knowledge along with ultramodern technologies, he believes the way we look, all in all, also comes from within, “Attractiveness is a combination of confidence, self-satisfaction, and physical splendour. We do scans and thorough check-ups so that the ultimate result is truly ‘age-defying’. It goes all the way down to your hormone levels, but before I prescribe hormones we always discuss both the positive and negative side effects. I think our clinic’s success comes from our integrative approach; of knowing the limitation of each technique and combining additional techniques from other aspects to push the limit. We also spend as much time as is needed with all our patients, and have thorough, well-defined treatment plans that illustrate clear details and goals.”

