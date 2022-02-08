Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong Talks Success, Sharisma, & Sharing Happiness

Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong just keeps going from strength to strength. We speak to the thriving CEO as he and his wife M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong, conquer new ground with their latest super supplement venture, Sharisma, while happily raising their newborn son.

When it comes to the motor vehicle industry, Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong is practically a guru. The third-generation scion of the family that first imported premium automobiles such as BMW to Thailand, Nat has gone on to found several of his own enterprises, successfully becoming the official Thai importer of super vehicle brands ranging from Ducati to Lamborghini and Koenigsegg.

Since last appearing on the cover of Prestige in October of 2019 – together with his wife, M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong – he has kept busy with supercars, but more recently he has also delved into the business of creating his own super supplement brand under the name Sharisma. It’s a noticeable divergence from his usual ventures, and amazingly this edgling company has already accumulated a revenue of 400 million Baht within the first five months of its launch. He sat down with Prestige to share his secrets to success, and his business philosophy. Here’s what we learned.

Pass forward happiness

A practising Buddhist who prays and meditates daily, Nat explains that he and Kwan always run their businesses with the idea of “sharing” in mind. The name of their company, Sharich Holding, is a portmanteau of the words “share” and “rich”.

“Riches in this sense does not refer to money, but happiness,” he tells us. “What we’re passing forward is happiness. With Lamborghini, clients receive happiness from driving our cars, and with the gadgets we are offering, better health and convenience. My wife Kwan came up with the name Sharisma, for the line of health supplements, which further combines “Sharich” with “Ma”, which stands for mother. Charisma is, therefore, like a mother who gives and focuses on the utmost details of everything, whether it is in the people who join the business expansion as authorised holding, or the people who consume our supplements.”

Building strong connections can go a long way

Nat and his wife had always been keen on starting a venture relating to health and beauty, but had steadfastly refused over the years due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of the industry. It was through a chance meeting with one of his Lamborghini clients, Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan, that helped Nat set the stage for his latest health enterprise.

Today, Kwan is the main force behind developing the product with Brother Global (Bank’s enterprise), to continuously develop the product. Through authorised holdings, Charisma has steadily grown from a strong online presence.

“We do only the best”

There is much truth in the catchphrase, which Nat explains is his wife’s motto. Today, Sharisma stands out through innovative, clinically proven ingredients such as Telos95 and Astaxanthin, among 17 other ingredients. The product’s main selling point is how it works on a cellular level to achieve anti-aging and cell repair.

“If your cells are young, they will split normally so your skin is still nice, without freckles or sun spots,” Nat explains, when asked how the product works. “When you have more dead cells than new ones built, that is where skin starts to sag. There is also collagen dipeptide [from Japanese company Wellnex] which helps with skin and joints. My teenage son, Theetat, takes Sharisma and it helps with his pimples and rashes. Of course, senior people in their 80s and 90s aren’t going to look miraculously younger, but they will surely look and feel more fresh, with less dry skin and better joints.”

Not only that, but extensive research proves that Telos95 reduces cell ageing in humans by extending the length of the telomere. This research has been conducted by Telomere Diagnostics Inc, which is co-founded by Elizabeth H. Blackburn, one of the Nobel Prize-winning researchers making breakthroughs in this field. This institution is accredited by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) agency in the USA, which regulates human-samples diagnostic laboratory testing, and is approved by three agencies: the (US) FDA, CDC, and CMS.

Sell something you yourself would use

Nat shares that he and Kwan both use Sharisma themselves. In fact, the venture partly started from the fact that they wanted to take quality supplements at an accessible price point. “We wanted our loved ones and the general public to be able to consume good things. You get 20 different ingredients of potent quantities in one pack for a very affordable price. Some may say it’s expensive, but I don’t think anything is inherently expensive or cheap. It’s simply about whether you get your money’s worth or not.”

As a person who only gets an average of five hours of sleep per night these days – due to his beloved newborn son, Tan, who is now one year old – Nat admits to feeling muddled and blurry throughout the day because ideally he needs at least six hours of slumber. Since Sharisma, however, he’s still feeling fresh regardless of how much sleep he manages to get. He’s also noticed that the supplement has given Kwan noticeable spurts of hair growth; a much-welcomed rejuvenation after her hair loss from giving birth.

“Kwan is also making an immense sacrifice in order to breastfeed,” Nat says with obvious admiration. “She follows a strict diet of only chicken, pork, and freshwater in order to not pass on allergens to the baby. She’s extremely selective and doesn’t eat any chilli, pepper, or sugar and dairy products. Being a new mom means she doesn’t get much sleep, but our supplement has been helping her function and is also safe for breastfeeding.”

Know how to manage your time, and find happiness in bad situations

“We all have 86,400 seconds in a day,” Nat remarks. “The reason why some people are happier or more successful than others is because they choose to use time differently. You have to do the things you must and should do, and what you want to do should come last. I notice that on days when I cannot think clearly, it’s because I’ve been complaining a lot – fixating on things like ‘Why did my son have to get up so early? Now I can’t exercise like I intended to’. You can waste a lot of time thinking and complaining about it, so your quality time decreases.

“It’s important to learn how to find happiness in bad situations, because everything that happens will inevitably have a silver lining. That’s not to say you cannot be sad, angry or discouraged, but to make that as short as possible, and to complain as little as you can, is best. If you spend 50,000 seconds lamenting, your life will be filled with sorrow. If you cap it to just 1,000 seconds, then when you aren’t feeling sad you can only feel otherwise. Understand the world as it is, and adjust your attitude towards it.”

It’s important to have the right mindset

Nat believes having the right mindset and attitude is what has enabled Lamborghini to provide the most top-notch services amongst luxury auto brands in Thailand. “We are able to achieve that because all our staff have the right mindset for it and that’s why they’re happy with their work too,” he adds. “Service providers may complain about customers calling at 11pm in their personal time, but Kwan and I remind the team that they don’t call us because they want to, but because they have to. We aren’t just getting money from servicing their car, we are helping them out of their grief. Just change your mindset a bit, and your outlook on life totally changes. It’s our job to help people and we’ve chosen to make this our job, so this is how to find happiness during the bad days.”

Believe in your own vision, and remember to give back

His drive to give and be of service, alongside an unshakeable belief in his own vision, is what makes Nat’s businesses succeed. “It begins with what you believe, long before you can even see it really. When my family first got me to start selling BMW motorcycles, in the early 2000s, we were pioneers. Who would buy a motorbike that was the same price as a car? Yet, I believed it and did it. Then I ventured on to import Ducati on my own and I started out selling 12 bikes per year, but I believed that it could go on, and it did. Sceptics doubted if I would be able to work with Lamborghini, but we started out selling 40 cars per year. Now, as we reach our third anniversary, numbers have gone up to 75 cars per year.”

I believe it is having the enthusiasm to reach our goals – to never do anything bad and to have the patience and endurance to wait for what you have grown to flourish – that is the key to our success.”

PHOTOGRAPHER: VIRUNAN CHIDDAYACHA

PHOTOGRAPHER’S ASSISTANTS: SURAPUN THUSSANASRIWORAKARN, WATTANACHOK CHUMKUA & TANAPON RINNAJID

STYLIST: PISIT JIRATHADAPHAN

MAKEUP ARTIST: PISANU DEEVIPUTH

HAIR STYLIST: ANCHALEE SEEHAWANLOP

EDITORIAL COORDINATOR: KANYAPHAT SOMWONG

LOCATION: THE SUKHOTHAI BANGKOK