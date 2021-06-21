Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan is a whiz when it comes to building best-selling dietary supplement brands. But of all the rare and exceptional ingredients for which he scours the globe, this dashing CEO of Brother Global reminisces on how love was what truly fuelled him to build a company that now brings in trillions of baht.

Love is the most potent nutrient and source of energy; at least, that seems to be the case for Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan. Of course, a handful of dietary supplements – all produced by his company, Brother Global – play a significant part in his well-maintained health and good looks, but it seems one would be hard-pressed to find any sustenance that gives him a more effective drive in life than, well… love.

As a pioneer in the Thai supplement scene, the talented CEO of Brother Global envisions one day seeing Thai supplements accepted on the global stage, and with his company’s continuous growth and expansion that doesn’t seem too farfetched. Another dream he hopes to fulfil someday – being the animal lover that he is – is to start a foundation for elephants, as well as an aquarium that would double as a research institute for marine life. With Bank, no dream sounds like a pipe dream. After all, this is a man who’s so fuelled by love that he’s managed to build a company that brings in trillions… all from the simple dream of wanting to create acknowledgement for the woman he holds most dear.

“One dream is more important than a million realities,” he says, sharing his life motto.

