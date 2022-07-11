Cover Story: 7 Ways M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong Achieves Happiness & Makes a Positive Impact

Charismatic, poised and compassionate, M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong is making waves in the supplement world with the launch of super-brand Sharich Health. The visionary businesswoman and doting mother of two discusses her philosophy of sharing happiness.

In Thailand’s luxury automobile sector, you’ll be hard pressed to come across someone who hasn’t heard of M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong. The daughter of M.R. Suphadis and Lt. Col. Nipaphan Diskul, Kwan and her husband, Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong, are the power-duo co-founders behind Sharich Holding Co. Ltd, where Kwan currently holds the title of Chief Happiness Officer.

The multi-faceted business group is revered as the official importer behind some of Thailand’s snazziest super-vehicle brands — cue Lamborghini, Koenigsegg and more. Aside from premium automobiles, Sharich Holding also brings to Thailand a range of top-of-the-line gadgets, which go from the ever-reliable home cleaning iRobot, to the IQAir purifier, NIU Smart Electric Scooter and more. A firm believer in doing business with compassion, Kwan and her husband manage their many ventures with one key goal in mind: sharing happiness. We sat down with the charismatic and refined businesswoman to find out more about how this is done. Here’s what we learned.

First, figure out who you are

“To achieve happiness, you first need to understand who you really are, and what drives you,” Kwan tells us simply. “Whenever you do something, it’s important to consider who you’re doing it for, whether it’s your family, or even just yourself.”

While Kwan believes it isn’t wrong to work solely for your personal benefit, she explains that being generous is, in fact, a sure-fire way to greater happiness. “Many of us work for our own happiness, which is fine, but it means your circle of joy mostly revolves around you. Once you’re able to find it in you to give and share more, this circle will grow and give you a stronger sense of purpose.”

Health really is wealth

In a rather bold move that made headlines, Kwan and her husband recently ventured into a wholly new business segment, with the launch of Sharich Health. The newly-established brand is renowned as a super supplement label that utilises award-winning innovations to provide effective anti-aging and dietary solutions at the cellular level. When we ask for more about this sudden divergence from Sharich’s past ventures, Kwan admits that it was an idea she had been considering for a while now, mainly due to her own health issues.

“My health is very bad,” she confesses, taking us by surprise, sharing a lesson hard-learned from personal experience: “to have bad health is a deep form of suffering. You can have all the bags and shoes in the world, but if your body isn’t healthy… what’s the point?”

For Kwan, a pivotal moment in her journey came when she met Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan, one of the duo’s many Lamborghini clients. As the owner of Brother Global, Bank played a key role in helping Kwan develop her own supplement products under Sharich Health – a line that includes Sharisma, Thailand’s first and only anti-aging supplement to incorporate the ingredient Telos95.

Understand market needs, and meet them

According to Kwan, medical experts believe that metabolism is a core component of health and physical well-being, directly affecting our bodies by controlling how nutrients are circulated within them. It was this insight that spurred her to create a dietary supplement aimed at improving cell metabolism.

The supplement in question is none other than SharichMeta, which incorporates potent quantities of six top-quality natural extracts, to restore balance to the body’s cellular metabolism. Each extract has been scrupulously selected from the top manufacturers in four different countries, including SelectSieve Libra and Morosil from Italy, Actiponin from Korea, Afperfit from India, and Capzfuel from the USA. All containing active ingredients – such as extracts of jiao gu lan, chili pepper, blood orange, and more – the components work together to help remedy deep- rooted health and wellness issues within the body.

SharisMeta, too, was inspired by Kwan’s own health journey. “My metabolism has never been particularly good, and doctors have told me it’s because of my lifestyle habits,” she says. “I regularly go to sleep at three or four in the morning every night, and I’m constantly working, or dedicating my time to my family. I never thought it was a problem though, until one day the doctor told me that if I continued disregarding my metabolic levels, it would heighten my risk of Alzheimers. That’s when I knew something had to change.”

Don’t sell something you wouldn’t buy yourself

Since her life-long motto has been “Only The Best, We Do”, it only makes sense that she and Nat both trust in, and consume, Sharich Health products regularly. “I’m the type who doesn’t eat something unless I know it’s been globally tested and certified,” she says with a laugh, “so I wanted to create a product I’m confident about, and that I can trust to improve the lives of my loved ones. Whether it’s Sharisma or SharisMeta, we prioritise using the best ingredients, which are all backed by scientific evidence. We are generous with our quantities as well, using the maximum safely recommended levels possible for clear results. At Sharich Health, our top priority is making sure people have access to health supplements that are truly effective and of superior quality. This matters more to us than profit margins and cutting costs.”

Create something for society

While her own health was a key factor behind Kwan’s foray into the supplement field, another motivation was her desire to give back to the people.

“This is very much my dream business, because in the past most of our ventures before were primarily focused around me and Nat, but with Sharich Holding it’s not just the two of us – there are over 5,000 people involved,” Kwan shares. “With such a large community, the power we have to benefit the public, and improve the livelihoods of people, becomes so much stronger.

Whatever you do, do it with a happy heart

Not only has Kwan been busying herself with new business ventures — she and Nat also recently welcomed an adorable baby son, Tan, into the family. When asked about her experience, she tells us that keeping a happy spirit during pregnancy is crucial. “My eldest son, Theetat, is like my best friend now. Since Tan came when I was 41, it really feels like I’m having my first child again. I’m at a completely different stage in my life.”

As for what, exactly, has changed, Kwan tells us she feels more grounded. “At 41, I felt like I had already experienced a lot of things in life, and I no longer had the urge to travel or constantly shop anymore. I’m already satisfied. I’ve been to all sorts of different places across the globe, so now I’m happy to be at home. I can shop online, and I’m able to spend quality time with my family.”

Find the right balance between the things you love

“Running many businesses and having children is similar in that they all need effort, nurturing, and time to grow,” Kwan explains with a smile. “Just as with my businesses, the only expectation I have for my children is for them to grow up honest, happy, and giving.”

Though Covid-19 has certainly brought their business its fair share of ups and downs, Kwan is grateful for their newly gained technological capabilities. “Since the pandemic, we’ve been much better at working remotely. I’m grateful that our teams can now communicate through Zoom, and work from anywhere, really. When Tan is sleeping, I can get work done, and when he wakes up, I can spend my time with him fully. This way, I’m able to find a balance between both of the things I love.”

Find out more about M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong in our July issue of Prestige, now available in leading bookstores nationwide.

Photographer: Kritsada Hasapark

Photographer’s Assistants: Anop Chapakdee & Anurak Duangta

Stylist: Arthit Chuenkamolpan

Stylist’s Assistant: Prok Maksuwan

Makeup Artist: Pisanu Deeviputh

Hair Stylist: Anchalee Seehawanlop

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Watch: Breguet

Location: Capella Bangkok