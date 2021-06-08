Healthy, wealthy and wise – our June cover personality, Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan, is a whiz when it comes to building best-selling dietary supplement brands. But of all the rare and exceptional ingredients for which he scours the globe, for the dashing President and CEO of Brother Global, ‘love’ is the most potent nutrient and source of energy that truly fuelled him to build a company that now brings in trillions of baht.

Since founding his supplement ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) company seven years ago with his wife, Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat, Bank has built up a roster of countless dietary supplement brands. And it’s no marketing ruse that this President and CEO of Brother Global is sometimes referred to as “The wizard of dietary supplements”, or the “Black Panther of the health industry”. Over time, however, this branding whiz has become more elusive and difficult to get a hold of than ever, as he currently pledges to personally oversee only three clients per year. Once again, love is the deciding factor and rationale here, as Bank’s a devoted husband who would rather ensure adequate time with his wife and the future children the couple hopes to conceive. And here are 5 things you didn’t know about Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan.

His loving image stems from a caring family

Those who don’t know Bank intimately will find this loving image a tad contradictory to his more public persona. He’s aware that people often assume he’s an extroverted, partying type of guy, but the truth is radically different. “I’m actually a teetotaler, and don’t even go out at night,” he laughs. “People say when I am up on stage speaking that it’s funny, like an entertainment show. But in truth I’m a very shy person. When I was young, I was the fat kid the other children at school liked to tease. So, I’ve been quite introverted and shy ever since.”

Nevertheless, he clearly remembers growing up in a caring household and how he would always accompany his younger sister, Note, to get lunch, and walk with her to a payphone to call their parents every day to say hello. The reason the two siblings are called Bank and Note stems from the family’s ties to the financial sector. Bank’s father, Chookiat Hemarajata, worked his way up to the top management of Siam Commercial Bank, while his mother, Saowanee Hemarajata, came from a family with businesses in banking, as well as consumer goods.

Producing success is the vision he has for all Brother Global’s brands

The company he founded, Brother Global, is a one-stop solution service for anyone looking to build a dietary supplement brand from scratch. With facilities to produce dry supplements such as capsules, tablets, powder and soft gels, Brother Global has a professional team of medical researchers and designers that will help clients at all stages along the way; from conceptualizing and product development, to manufacturing and distribution.

Since its launch seven years ago, their company has brought over a thousand brands of dietary supplements to life, all of which are certified by GMP, HACCP Codex, and the Thai FDA. Big names such as Chamé (instant coffee mix), Medese (Collagen and Fiber), DW Plus (Collagen and Fatburn) and Lifestar S.O.M Cordy (Cordyceps Sinensis extracts) are among Brother Global’s more popular creations, but their biggest success yet is the 2018 phenomenon, Renatar.

“I don’t produce supplements, I produce success,” states this enterprising 47-year-old. “I promise to push five brands per year – which I have consulted with myself – to making 100 million Baht within 12 months after the first day I start consulting for them. So far, my success rate is 100 percent. And the success rate of all Brother Global’s brands is 97 percent, with the remaining 3 percent consisting of rich kids who didn’t have the drive and quickly gave up after hitting a roadblock. This is why I am very selective of my clients. If you just want to get rich or want to produce cheap supplements, this is not what we do. I want to work with people who are committed to seeing things through and making their dreams come true.”

Integrity is key to the brand value of Brother Global

“The company name ‘Brother’ comes from the fact that we would never produce something we wouldn’t consume ourselves,” he explains. “It must be of a high enough quality that I would let my family members consume it too, because I know what goes into it. I believe in karma, and even if it does not fall onto me, it may fall onto my loved ones, so I could never produce a bad product. My grandmother is healthy, and still takes our supplements of multivitamins and fibre. She’s 105. Can you imagine? She’s lived through five reigns since King Rama VI!”

On the quality of supplements made in Thailand (and their sometimes dubious image), he adds, “I would say that no supplement made in Thailand is bad, if they truly include the ingredients they claim to. Back in the day, marketing ploys used to be very exaggerated, and people would fall for that. Nowadays, there is information everywhere and you cannot get away with that sort of behaviour anymore. If some supplement claimed to use rare seaweed from the deepest trenches near Peru, you’d know it’s a lie. Seaweed must grow no deeper than one metre underwater because it needs sunlight. Everything else is algae. No supplement out there can make your skin whiter either. What can be done, at most, is make your skin become brighter and clearer.

His greatest joys in life are simply taking care of himself and loved ones

Bank credits his youthful appearance to exercise, a few supplements of his own, and not drinking alcohol. His greatest joys in life are simply eating and cooking, and spending time with Mai. One thing he ardently admires in his wife of three years is her fighting spirit – something he’s witnessed often since they first met over a decade ago.

“Her family were the victims of embezzlement by their business partners not once but twice,” remarks the ever-admiring husband. “What matters though is how they kept soldiering on. It’s not important how many times you fall, as long as you keep getting up. When I first built this company for her to oversee, she did such a great job that I barely had to do anything! I wanted people to see and accept Mai for her own abilities and this company has been proof of that. Brother Global is not just a business, it’s my heart. I cannot be without Mai, she is my breath, life and soul.”

His love on animals leads to the next big project to be fulfilled

Bank envisions one day seeing Thai supplements accepted on the global stage, and with his company’s continuous growth and expansion that doesn’t seem too farfetched. Another dream he hopes to fulfill someday – being the animal lover that he is – is to start a foundation for elephants, as well as an aquarium that would double as a research institute for marine life. With Bank, no dream sounds like a pipe dream. After all, this is a man who’s so fuelled by love that he’s managed to build a company that brings in trillions… all from the simple dream of wanting to create acknowledgement for the woman he holds most dear.

Photographer: Apichart Chaichulla

Photographer’s Assistant: Ekachai Sawasdee

Stylist: Naphat Thanabulanun

Makeup & Hair: Thawanphart Thaspanypoll

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Rosewood Bangkok

Read the full interview in the June issue of Prestige Thailand. Visit shop.burdathailand.com to purchase or subscribe for the magazine.