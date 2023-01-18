Cover Story: Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat is No Stranger to Discipline and Hard Work

A fiercely determined businesswoman and one half of the husband-and-wife team behind Brother Global Co Ltd, the Thailand-based food supplement manufacturing empire, Mai speaks to Catherine Napalai Faulder about her high-octane professional career.

Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Brother Global Co Ltd, a highly successful food supplement empire in Thailand that she runs alongside her husband Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan.

Interestingly though, Mai grew up far from the bustling buzz of Bangkok life, with her formative years spent in the provincial setting of Trang. It was a tranquil childhood filled with fresh seaside air, panoramic emerald water vistas, and a slow and careful observation of her parents’ approach to hard work.

Lessons Around Patience and Perseverance

“I grew up in a very warm and supportive family, and I got to experience so many of the flavours of life,” Mai says, recalling those early years. “It was a relaxed setting, but also one which wasn’t removed from honouring hard work.”

From a young age Mai saw how her parents ran a building materials company in the south; watching how they managed their employees, ran the factory, employed diplomacy in their business relations and, perhaps most importantly, how they mastered the art of selling. It’s therefore no surprise that her first role models in life were her parents, particularly her mother.

“She really taught me everything I know about running a factory,” she admits. “My mother’s lessons around patience and perseverance, and memories of watching how she ran things, have been instrumental in helping me run my own factory. I owe a lot to her.”

She recalls her parents often being very busy with their work, and because of this family time spent together was always extra special. Mai was quite athletic growing up, and enjoyed playing basketball, so one of her fondest memories was when her parents were able to come see her compete in a game.

“It was so amazing, playing basketball and looking over to see my parents in the crowd, cheering me on. I knew how hard they were working, and how little time they had, but they still came to watch. I really felt their love and support. That was a special memory for me.”

A more recent role model for Mai has been Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the Thai transgender activist and tycoon who opened many eyes and hearts in 2022 when she bought the Miss Universe Organisation, and the rights to host the international beauty pageant.

“I really just have so much respect and admiration for Anne. She told herself that she could be a woman, she told herself that she could be successful in business, she told herself she could run and own a top international organisation, and she went ahead and she did it all. I’m so inspired by how she not only made it to the top in Thailand, but also the world. I really like how she thinks and operates, and how she never gave up on her dream. We need more people like her.”

The Gift of Going Abroad

After finishing her schooling in Trang, Mai went on to study at the Prince of Songkla University (Phuket campus). There she commenced with her International Studies, eventually specialising in Chinese language and culture. During her days at uni she also did a year abroad in China, spending time in the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing and Kunming. Becoming fully fluent in Mandarin, and having made quite a number of friends there, China is a country she has devoted a lot of her time to since.

“I was able to learn a lot while I was studying in China, and from all my return visits over the years. Being able to speak the language is a huge bonus. I was able to learn how the Chinese do business, and why they shine so much at it. They really prioritise making connections and using the connections you have.

“I was also able to experience the other side of it; being cheated in business by the Chinese,” she adds wryly. “And, of course, I was able to make lots of friends, many of whom I’m still in contact with to this day.”

Before the pandemic, Mai was visiting China a lot but that’s all been put on hold for now. Even with her active travel life, which has been ramped up since Thailand’s borders opened, she still hasn’t been able to go back to China. “That’s something to look forward to soon,” she says. “I do miss my friends there.”

Acting in Synergy

Her first job, fresh out of university, was working with a freight forwarding company that dealt with international shipments. There she got the chance to learn about how large companies work, and to experience being a part of a big organisation that had many employees and international clients.

“The first job is always the steepest learning curve,” she remarks, “but I’m proud that I was able to gain knowledge in something completely alien to me and was able to learn how to talk with international clients. It was a huge plus!”

It was not too long after that experience – approximately 10 years ago – she met Bank, the love of her life, in Phuket.

“I was so drawn to the way he thought, and his leadership capabilities. I loved how he was so clever, which can be intimidating, yet so warm at the same time. He thinks almost like an elder – a phu yai – with wisdom to share. I thought, this is someone whose hands I could put my life into.”

After a few years of getting to know each other, growing closer and figuring out that they work well both personally and professionally, Bank and Mai finally tied the knot. That happy event took place four years ago, and paved the way for an even stronger partnership.

Working together, the couple has set up Brother Global Co Ltd, which is now Thailand’s top manufacturer of food supplements. The firm not only acts as a consultant to clients looking to personally enhance their health by means of targeting their own diet – which may be lacking in crucial nutrients and vitamins – but they also fulfil the role of manufacturer for companies who create and design food catering to a specific segment.

“We really saw a gap in the market. Even 10 years ago, Thais didn’t realise the importance of taking protein, something which is so important for both your health and your brain,” Mai points out. “Bank and I, we truly believe that when you take protein, you operate so much better, and heal so much more quickly. We’ve both noticed that when we don’t take our supplements, we get ill more quickly. You can also see the difference between people who do and don’t take their supplements. They just look more tired, and have bags under their eyes.”

“Bank even went through a period where he didn’t take his supplements, and he immediately felt it. He got sick more easily and felt so tired. This is the type of knowledge we wanted to get out there when we first started Brother Global. We want to encourage a lifestyle where people understand the importance of food supplements and, upon integrating them into their daily lives, find that they actually don’t need to visit the doctor at all.”

Whether it’s designing food products that are collagen-rich and target healthy ageing, to food supplements that are high in protein, vitamins, and are fibre-rich or Halal- certified, Brother Global has built a solid reputation as the go-to place for inventors of nutrient-based solutions within the food-for- health industry.

Yet when people experience the Brother Global brand, they often only see its face, Mai’s husband, who often deals with the brand’s front- of-house endeavours, such as marketing and interviews. However, the power-couple truly act in synergy, as Mai is the one who handles all the behind- the -scenes essentials.

“Bank will be the one representing the brand at events, or talking directly to the clients, and even taking on a number of personal clients who aren’t part of a company but are just looking to get healthy. But me, I handle the back-of-house stuff, anything from ensuring the right teams of scientists and experts are designing the correct recipes asked for by clients, to check-listing FDA approvals, managing the factories, and ensuring the staff are doing their best.”

The Importance of Switching Off

This “balance of power” figures prominently in the couple’s personal and professional dealings, and it’s clear that neither would cope quite as well without the other. What’s more, the pair recently welcomed a newcomer into their family circle with the birth of Davin, their son, who is fast approaching his first birthday.

“He’s such a sweet boy, and he loves to observe the world around him, looking particularly at cars and their license plate numbers for some strange reason. It’s too soon to know what he’ll be good at, but he brings us so much joy and it’s a great blessing to be his mother. He barely cries, even when he’s sick, and he has such a good attitude. You’ll always catch him smiling. He brings me such great happiness, every single day.”

These proud parents are most definitely planning for a second child, about two years down the road, and this time they’re rooting for a girl. When asked what makes a marriage strong and lasting, Mai says it’s really about having patience, and losing the ego.

“Being a happy couple might, at times, look easy, but it’s really down to the two people and how much they’re willing to sacrifice for one another. It’s also about not nit-picking every single problem that might come up but, instead, focusing on ways to make the family strong, and happy.

“I’m glad I’m able to support my husband in all that he does,” she continues. “It’s also amazing for us to be able to meet each other on the same level, and share our ideas and even, at times, deliberate over interesting topics. Like I said, I was always really attracted to his mind, and I’m glad he too accepts my ideas.”

When it comes to work-life balance, this dedicated businesswoman is a firm believer in the idea of unplugging from office-related topics at the end of each day.

“I do work very hard, but when I get home, I switch off. I don’t obsess over problems, or think up more problems. When I’m home, I’m home, and I give all my time to my child and my husband.”

Quality family time is of particular importance during the New Year season, which is universally seen as a time for rejuvenation and starting afresh. This rejuvenating outlook nicely parallels the broader concept behind health supplements and nutrients – feeling young again – but Mai has some other pearls of wisdom to share while on the subject.

“When starting a new year, it’s wise to look at what has passed in the previous year. You must be able to assess yourself honestly, seeing the things you did well, and the things you didn’t do so well – realising what you need to focus on. You need to self- assess, in order to plan ahead and achieve your goals.”

“There really is nothing that you can’t do when you truly focus on yourself – what you want and what’s best for you,” she says with a knowing grin. “See, I’m not that clever, but my determination and discipline have got me to where I am now.”

Photographer: Apichart Chaichulla

Stylist: Pisit Jirathadaphan

Makeup artist: Sirintip Neamnim

Hair stylist: Tunlayaporn Nakngoenthongs

Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: Villa Deva Resort And Hotel

Jewellery and Watches: Chopard