Cover Story: Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga Chirathivat on the Joys of Becoming a Wife and Mother

For a Happy Marriage, You Need More Than Money and Luck

Margie’s marriage five years ago to Pok, the youngest son of tycoon Suthikiati Chirathivat and former Miss Universe Apasra Hongsakula, ushered her into the spotlight along with one of Thailand’s wealthiest families, often earning her such labels as “billionaire’s wife” or “hi-so daughter-in- law” in the news. She takes it in her stride, however, acknowledging the “luck”, while creating her own “happiness”.

“I am an easygoing person, but there are pros and cons. My easygoing personality means I don’t always keep things in order, nor am I that well-organised,” she admits. “But the good thing is flexibility. I don’t get worked up if things don’t go as planned.”

Her character stands in stark contrast to that of her husband, who prefers things to be precise. “He’s more rigorous. He’s not okay if things go out of plan,” she shares. What has held them together – probably one of the keys to their perfect partnership both at home and professionally – is understanding and respect.

“It’s not because we are similar in character that we can live together happily. It’s because I understand who he is, and he knows who I am. We also realise that people coming from different backgrounds and upbringings are different. If we can’t accept the differences, then it’s the end of the story.”

This clear-cut rationale and go-with-the- flow attitude featured prominently in Margie’s journey from a young, sporty girl alternating her time between Thailand and Spain – where her late father Daniel called home – to her debut as a model, then rising-star actress. Her life took another turn after her talk-of-the-town marriage to Pok, an heir to the multi-billion-baht Central Group who has carved out his own career as a rapper.

“I admire that he is driven. He not only has the passion to pursue his calling, but he’s also determined enough to keep going,” Margie says, noting that Pok didn’t have it easy paving his own path in a creative field – worlds apart from his family’s well-established retail and hotel empire. “You cannot buy fame in the music or entertainment industry. You cannot use connections either. You can up your ad spending, but if people don’t like you, they won’t support you.

“I see how he has made an immense effort for his dream,” she continues. “Not all the songs could become a hit. He must have tried for eight or nine years before people started to recognise him as a rapper, and not just an heir to the Central Group.”

Can Margie share any tips for a happy marriage? “Choose well,” she says, adding that she doesn’t believe in “fixing up” your partner after tying the knot. “People come in a combo set and most of us have settled into our personality long before we get married. If you take the plunge conditionally, with an idea to pick and choose or edit the other person’s behaviour afterwards, that can be difficult.”