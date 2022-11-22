Cover Story: Sarisara “Noey” Lewchalermwong on Trailblazing Thailand’s Fintech Industry

As one of Thailand’s most revered female entrepreneurs, this Co-Founder and CEO of GB Prime Pay always brings her A-Game to any situation. By recognising, and capitalising on the business opportunities that have come her way, she’s firmly established herself as a bona fide fintech superstar.

When we hear of great thinkers, leaders, or inventors, quite often a common theme is that they came from humble beginnings. Such is the case with Sarisara “Noey” Lewchalermwong, Co-Founder and CEO of GB Prime Pay – Thailand’s most innovative e-payment solutions provider – whose grandparents migrated from mainland China in the 1930s to open a bread factory in Bangkok.

As the first grandchild on both sides of the family, and an older sister to her brother, Noey grew up in a Chinese household that embraced Western ideas. Whereas other Chinese families may, as tradition dictates, have lamented the fact that this firstborn child wasn’t a son (or grandson), Noey always felt her family loved her and her brother equally.

“My parents are like my best friends. They never forced me to do anything I didn’t want to do,” she shares. “My mum even let me choose where I wanted to study. I am very lucky to have been born into this family.”

Humble Beginnings

Her early years were spent studying at a Waldorf school; a place where sums and alphabets took a backseat and a more holistic approach to learning flourished. It was an environment where intellect, creativity, and practicality were emphasised, and Noey believes this really grounded her, making her the person she is today – namely, one of Thailand’s most well-known entrepreneurs in the fintech sector.

“Although unconventional, especially in Thailand, I think it’s the best possible education my parents could have given me. It gave me an aptitude for building creative ideas, being fearless, and having an ability to be limitless in my thinking.”

Noey received a Waldorf education until the age of five, after which she had a stark wake-up call when she went to a summer school for three months and found out that she was behind most of the other students.

“It was a summer school I had to attend before I started a normal school. Up until that point, I had never learned the ABCs, or multiplication tables, unlike all my new classmates. I remember crying so hard after school sometimes. My mum consoled me, telling me that it was alright, and that I could do it. We pushed through.

“She taught me every evening after we had finished dinner. By the end of that summer course, there was an examination, and I ranked third out of 50 students. That, to me, is the best childhood memory.”

It was, she confides, an experience that made her believe in her own abilities. “It proved that if I try my best, and never give up, I can achieve any goal in life. I had unlocked a new level of confidence. I think it was that moment that spurred me into my love for being competitive and being a winner.”

Her competitive streak never waned, and so it’s no surprise she decided to pursue business. She took British and American studies as part of the international programme at Thammasat University, learning about economics, law, politics, art, and culture.

“If you want to get to the heart of something, a culture perhaps, you should know the way they think. This programme gave me all that. I used to want to work at the UN, which is why I chose this programme, but sometimes I believe that life has a different path for us to follow. I soon discovered that I love doing business more.”

The Ultimate Power Couple

Another important component of the “humble beginnings” narrative is the great deal of hard work that precedes the successes. Of course, all those years ago Noey would never have conceived that her way of helping the world would be via fintech, but life is full of surprises. And, as is a common feature in stories we hear about the lives of great people, love and work are often closely intertwined.

“My husband [Patchara Lewchalermwong] and I met while I was a sophomore at university. I joined an internship programme of a political party in which he was a government officer. He’s eight years older than me and from the start I admired him so much. To this day he is sincere and always treats me consistently. We never fight each other on small issues.

“I remember in the first two years of meeting, we never quarrelled,” she recalls. “We spent around four years getting to know each other and understanding each other before we finally decided to marry.”

With a strong and steady foundation to build upon, this power couple decided five years ago to establish GB Prime Pay, an online payment service that caters to 2 6,000 merchants in Thailand and now GB Prime Pay joins the world of Unicorn fintech to expand its business on a global scale. If you’ve ever paid for something in Thailand via Facebook, or you’ve scanned a PromptPay QR code to make a payment, chances are you’ve used their company’s services. In short, business is booming, and although 2022 is not yet over, GB Prime Pay has already had a payment volume of more than 60 billion Baht.

“Before we started GB Prime Pay, we faced some bad experiences – the kind many people must have faced too, I think. So, we made a decision to apply for an e-payment licence and to build our company from the ground up. Also, I love shopping, and at that time social e-commerce had just started in Thailand. We noticed that these social e-commerce owners could not accept credit cards, and I found that very odd… you have an online business, but you don’t accept online payments?!”

A Visionary by Design

Discovering the key “pain-point”, and building on that, is yet another important ingredient when it comes to stories of success, especially ones involving start-ups.

“I saw an opportunity for GB Prime Pay to conquer the market,” she says. “We built GB Link payment with the very idea of serving social e-commerce merchants, and the feedback was wonderful.”

She goes on to explain why she thinks merchants being able to take credit cards is so important when it comes to increasing profits. “Think about it, normal people love shopping, but they are always limited by the amount of money they have on hand. When you introduce a credit card into the equation, that limit disappears, and spenders have more freedom in what they buy. So, naturally, having a credit card payment option for your online retail business is fundamental for its success.”

“We also introduced payment by instalments,” she adds, “something that has also received great feedback. Spenders might not be able to pay for everything in one go, so giving them the option of instalment payments has been helpful.”

GB Prime’s quick uptake into the Thai market renders it a success, not only because Noey discovered and addressed a shared pain-point, but also because her business really aims to put customers first, which is essential when you’re handling other people’s money.

“We provide fintech services, with hospitality in mind. We really care about our customers and we never stop developing. We were the first e-payment provider to have a call centre available 24/7 to service every customer and end-user. This is why GB Prime Pay has made such an impact in the market. We’re a one-stop service for every payment channel needed by businesses.

“We are convenient, and we provide safety, privacy, and security for them,” she goes on to say. “Our e-payment solutions can be modified to match varying businesses. For instance, we can support Thai businesses by white-labelling our e-wallet for them.”

Breaking Boundaries and Creating New Opportunities

Making a real difference, however, is all about enabling others to pave their own way in the world by giving them the resources and tools they need to thrive – in particular, those who otherwise wouldn’t have access to sophisticated financial services. One of the reasons why the fintech sector has been so explosive in the last 10 years worldwide is because of its financial inclusivity; it has been a mechanism through which everyone, from every background, has been able to garner more control over their finances, in ways they couldn’t have possibly done in the traditional financial framework that previously governed societies.

With Thais historically having a lot of trust in banks, getting them onboard with using new and innovative e-payment solutions was tricky at first, Noey admits, but a lot of that changed after the chaotic events of 2020.

“When the pandemic happened, we realised how many traditionally offline businesses were affected. We made a point of helping offline shops have online equity, particularly restaurants, by creating a GB Shop and an online sale page that could be easily used by all kinds of offline shops, so they could continue taking payments. And we allowed them to use it for free.”

Now in charge of leading a team of 50 employees at GB Prime, Noey’s greatest satisfaction currently comes from seeing the personal journeys and successes of the people who have been with her from the beginning. And to show their appreciation, each year the company organises an employee outing to a different country.

“What has been so heart-warming, for me, is getting passports for many of my employees – people who, until they joined GB Prime, had never set foot outside of Thailand.”

On Business and Leisure

Speaking of travel, it’s something Noey loves to do during her time off. She and her husband just got back from a trip to Australia, which was their first trip since the pandemic erupted. Their next stop is scheduled to be Osaka, Japan, where she’s looking forward to going to the UFO Game shops and eating plenty of Warabimochi. She’s also hoping to really conquer her fears and do some skydiving at some point soon.

Like many great entrepreneurs, Noey is an unabashed perfectionist. Unfortunately, this can make it a struggle when it comes to switching off from work. “I used to want to make sure everything was perfect all the time, but I soon realised this wasn’t sustainable, and I had to change my way of thinking. It’s important to stop thinking you have to be perfect all the time. You don’t always have to be in a rush.”

Nowadays, when not travelling, she tries to spend Sunday afternoons at the park, with her husband and her little dogs, doing some shopping or perhaps trying some new dessert place somewhere.

“I think balancing your work and life is important, because you cannot buy that time back. And there are many activities that you realise you can no longer do as you get older. So, I think everyone should manage their time well in life. It’s good to work, of course, but you also have to have time for yourself and your family, and always put time aside to try something new.”

Her closing words are those of a motto she lives by religiously, one her mother imprinted on her from a young age: Do your very best. But prepare for the worst.

“All those travel companies working so hard could not have foreseen the worst-case scenario of the Covid crisis. And this is a huge lesson. It just shows that we never know what’s around the corner. But even in such doomsday scenarios, always do your best, regardless. There’s peace of mind in knowing that you have prepared for bumps in the road. Then if something does happen, you’re OK. And even if it doesn’t, you’re still OK.”

