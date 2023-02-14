Cover Story: Supanida & Chinnawat Sakultangphaisal on their Commitment to Helping Young People Achieve Their Scholastic Goals

As the dynamic duo behind EDEX – Education Experts – an exclusive education planning and consultancy business – these savvy siblings discuss how they have found fulfilment in sharing their guidance and knowledge with the next generation.

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest,” said Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. For Supanida “Yaya” and Chinnawat “Chin” Sakultangphaisal, respectively the Co-Founder and Founder of EDEX – Education Experts (EDEX), these wise words are definitely applicable, as the brother and sister duo have invested heavily – not just in financial terms, but with their hearts and minds – in their exclusive UK education planning and consultancy business.

Both would be in agreement with Mr Franklin that the “best interest” does not come in the form of profit. Instead, it manifests itself more elegantly; in this case the sense of fulfilment at seeing young people achieving – with their dedicated guidance and knowledge – more than they could have before. It’s also knowing that they have played a part in bringing along yet another asset to the society.

As the heirs to their family’s expansive real estate, real estate development, mall, market, and hotel businesses, located around the northeast of Thailand, Yaya and Chin are no strangers to the business world, and each sibling also runs his or her own companies. Chin juggles the family’s hefty portfolios alongside stints as Secretary of the House of Representatives Committee on Economic Development, and as Advisor to the Chairperson of The Education Committee. He is also a member of the Royal Institution of Great Britain.

Yaya, meanwhile, not only manages her PR and media firm, Altruist Creative Agency, but also sits on the committee of the Old England Students Association. In the past she lectured at Bangkok University International Campus, and also served as an Advisor to a Committee on Education Reform.

A Labour of Love

Truth be told, the pair do not need EDEX to earn their keeps, but they’ve been all-in with the venture regardless. As Chin puts it, EDEX started off as a hobby, then it grew into a serious business and became a labour of love.

“EDEX was probably born the opposite way from other businesses,” he says. “We didn’t start with a feasibility plan or profit/ loss calculations. We simply did it out of love and passion to see success – not only ours, but also that of students and families seeking our help.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean they don’t care about the balance sheet. Chin concedes that to squander money just to satisfy their passion would be disrespectful to the work ethic, not to mention the capital, that their parents have laboured so hard to build up.

EDEX has been around as a business for five years, but for more than 10 years Yaya, who holds a degree in Anthropology of Media from the School of African and Asian Studies (SOAS), and Chin, who graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE), served as de facto advisers for friends, relatives, and acquaintances exploring education opportunities in the United Kingdom. Their first-hand experience at prestigious colleges, and familiarity with the overall education system in Britain, where they have spent a great deal of time since childhood, are among the amazing assets that set EDEX apart from other agencies.

With a house in the affluent Belgravia district in Central London, the Sakultangphaisals move in the same circle as those at the top of Britain’s social hierarchy, who are undoubtedly familiar with the country’s top schools and universities. They count as friends or neighbours royals, aristocrats, and business magnates; people whom others would wish to have as business connections. “It’s only natural that people came to us for advice,” Chin admits.

A Personalised Approach

While EDEX offers full-scale services for overseas studies, from counselling to the application process and accommodation recommendations, its specialty lies in accessing top-tier schools and universities in the UK, including Eton, Harrow and Wycombe Abbey. One of the consultancy’s latest achievements is being Thailand’s first and only official partner of Winchester College.

“We’re willing to use all possible resources to help students reach their dream,” is Yaya’s response when asked what differentiates EDEX from competitors. “We take a very personalised approach to each and every client. We’ll pull all the connections we have, personal or otherwise, to meet the goal.” The siblings also have no qualms admitting they are perfectionists who are finely tuned to details, and are quite particular about what they choose to do.

“We can be a little excessive sometimes,” Chin admits, chuckling, “but it proves helpful for the work we do, as everything about education and children’s development is full of details – all those little things that can make a major difference in their future. There is no one recipe, no golden bullet, no checklist. Every child is different, thus the needs are catered to differently.”

Although they have staff on hand, Yaya and Chin usually deal with clients themselves. Since both are veterans of the system – essentially having been-there, done-that themselves – their knowledge and understanding runs deeper than those who merely go by the book.

“We’re not just well-versed about each school’s application process, academic requirements, curricula, or living conditions, but we’ve been around for so long that we are friends with the personnel. We know what kind of food is served at each school’s canteen, for example,” Yaya explains, going on to say that while it’s important children be educated at the institute they desire, it’s also crucial that the choice suits their personality and development, that they will be happy and able to thrive there.

Education is a Shared Dream

Chin maintains that people who come to EDEX will receive the most comprehensive information they could ever find, and he’s driven by his own unfulfilled desires in this respect. “I wanted to be a doctor as a child, but I was swayed by people who told me a doctor’s life was full of hardship. I didn’t have access to more information at that time, so that’s why I made it my mission to give as much information as possible to our clients; children grappling for their yet-unknown future.”

He goes on to say that the KPI for EDEX is simply the success of their clients, and he takes pride in the consultancy’s 100-percent success rate, pointing out that it has never failed a case. Among the success factors are their thorough pre-screening process and insight into the needs of schools, parents, and the students themselves.

“Education counselling is a teamwork, a shared dream,” he continues. “We have to make sure that our goals are aligned, that parents understand we will do everything we can to help them achieve their targets as long as they are realistic, and within the children’s capability.”

The truth is, more people would like to enrol into top schools than can be accommodated. Also, the education dream of a child and his or her parents can be worlds apart. For instance, Chin relates the case of a girl – with fuchsia-coloured hair – who wanted to study fashion design, but her parents wanted to send her to business school. With much consideration and mediation, they finally convinced the daughter to study Fashion Management for three years, before applying for a Fine Arts degree after that. It was a solution that was pleasing to both sides.

The Value of Networking

This brother and sister pair agree that studying overseas is not just about the pursuit of academic excellence, but also a learning experience that widens one’s horizons. Chin shares that his time at the LSE was not exactly life-changing, but it was extremely rewarding. “I had a chance to learn from some of the greatest scholars, like Sir Julian Le Grand, FBA, who was my adviser. But what can be even more precious than classroom knowledge is the chance to see things from different mindsets and perspectives.”

Additionally, he notes that the value of networking from old school ties cannot be overstated. “I fostered long-lasting friendships with people from all over the world, those from some of the world’s leading business families, even royals – many of whom I am still in contact with. And some have been helping me in my line of work.”

For Yaya, her college years were intellectually gratifying. “I have always wanted to contribute to society and dreamed of studying anthropology, since I am passionate about people. SOAS was my dream university. I was thrilled to be a mong people who shared my dreams and inspired me.”

The siblings agree that the familial warmth and generous support from their parents forms the basis of their business- with-a-heart approach. Their father, Boonyarit, a real estate tycoon who passed away last year, was a more relaxed personality with a positive outlook on life and penchant for humour, while their mother, Jiranun, a renowned philanthropist, took a more focused approach to child- rearing. Personality-wise, the two appear to take after their parents in specific ways, which leads them to jokingly call each other “daddy’s girl” and “mummy’s boy”.

“My sister can be more decisive at times,” Chin says. “I tend to think a lot and end up being too detailed.” Yaya, on the other hand, praises her brother as being an all-round high achiever who is outstanding in many ways, yet never forgets to be kind. “We are each other’s built-in best friends. We’ve been through thick and thin. I feel blessed that we have each other to count on. But that doesn’t mean we don’t quarrel. We argue all the time,” she laughs.

A self-confessed perfectionist, Chin admits he often thinks about the job even when he’s not working. “Dealing with people’s expectations causes a lot of weight. I seek comfort through dharma, such as the teachings of Ajahn Jayasaro, who I occasionally meet, so that the weight does not overwhelm or burden me.” By contrast, Yaya says she’s probably better at compartmentalising, and for this her late father’s teachings come in handy. “He told me to live the life that I love, and often said that once you come home and shut the door, you leave work and other worries outside.”

On Fashion, Fun, and Fulfilment

For cultural enrichment, both siblings lean towards the classics, an influence from their parents who regularly took them to operas and classical music concerts – whether at London’s West End, or in Hong Kong or Singapore. Yaya cites singing opera and playing the harp as among her favourite hobbies, while her brother finds pleasure in reading extensively, from Brontë and Byron to Shakespeare and Sri Burapha. Chin says he owes his love of reading to ice cream and to his mother, who would take him to his favourite ice cream parlour on Piccadilly if he finished a book.

One thing they both agree on is that they are not fashion-oriented. “White is my colour,” Yaya states matter-of-factly. “I prefer something simple but elegant, and I often wear similar styles of outfits.” She also lists her favourite brands as Cartier, for its timeless value, and Dior for their sharp cuts and graceful forms.

As for Chin, he says he’s the kind to buy six pairs of shoes, or a dozen shirts of the same colour and style, if he likes them. “I’m never flashy. I like to keep it simple, somewhat traditional.” Perhaps not surprisingly, his preferred brands are Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, and Ralph Lauren.

Being aware of education inequalities in Thailand, the duo has set their sights on launching CSR projects which will include scholarships for needy children. In addition, Yaya shares how raising funds for cancer research, and raising awareness about fair access to medical treatment, would be a great way to cherish the memories of her late father.

“My family could tap into medical resources from leading hospitals, not just here but from around the world, yet it was still difficult during my father’s treatment,” she recalls.

In the same vein, her brother mentions he’d eventually like to set up a foundation to improve the quality of education and healthcare in Thailand. “I firmly believe that quality healthcare and education are prerequisites to good society,” he says.

Looking ahead, the pair hint that plans are underway to expand EDEX’s services beyond Thailand, possibly to Hong Kong and China, and to include a larger base of middle-level schools and universities in their portfolio.

