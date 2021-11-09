Cover Story: Thipvipa “Jane” Kitakkaranon on Designing Bridal Dreams

Show-stopping bridal wear and evening wear have become a hallmark of Thipvipa “Jane” Kitakkaranon’s up-and-coming couture label L’Astelle. She shares how things have been falling into place perfectly for her lately – from the success of her atelier, to her own wedding and the recent birth of her twin sons.

Finding the right calling

The fourth child of Puttinarong and Kanyarat Kitakkaranon, Jane grew up in Bangkok in a fun and noisy household together with her four siblings. She studied at Regent’s International School, with stints in the UK during the summers and in high school. At the behest of her mother, she went on to study Marketing at Mahidol University, a degree that was likely to be useful to run her parent’s businesses in real estate and their mass denim production factory.

After a year of visible low spirits, it became clear that Jane was not cut out for this career path, and so she was finally allowed to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design and Development at London College of Fashion.

A love for bridal wear

During her final year of studies, she was the only student in her group to work on bridal wear for her thesis – as her classmates took up the more common thread of designing womenswear or menswear. “I started to develop a liking for creating bridal gowns because adding too much intricacy and embellishments on eveningwear can be too over the top. On wedding dresses, however, you can put on as much as you want because it’s a truly special dress for a special occasion.”

“Talking to clients to design their dream dress makes me happy, because they all come to me with joy. They are about to get married, or to attend a very special event, and i love to see their smiles when they receive the perfect outfit”

Another clue that she was born to become involved in fashion can be traced back to her pre-teen years. “Back when UBC cable TV was still a thing, I loved to watch the fashion channel,” she recalls with a laugh. “I would be watching fashion shows all day long! I liked to see the catwalk presentations, clothes, and models. I love everything relating to art, but it was only as I got older, after I learned more, that I knew I wanted to study fashion design and become a fashion designer.”

Off on a strong start

After handing in her thesis, Jane almost immediately cinched an internship with a top couture house in Europe that is registered by France’s esteemed Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. Some of her most rewarding experiences were during her year of interning at this atelier, where she got to design the embroidery patterns on gowns for several A-list superstars. “I was thrilled to see the embroidery patterns that I helped to design worn by some very high-profile celebrities at important red-carpet events,” she recalls.

After first launching her brand in early 2018, the made-to-order fashion house has been steadily gaining traction as the go-to-option for women with a penchant for haute couture standards of craftsmanship – from ornately embellished dresses to sumptuously extravagant wedding gowns.

Star-studded clientele

For a brand that’s still relatively new, L’Astelle has made some pretty big splashes. Their list of past clientele already includes some high-profile names amongst international nobility and royalty, such as Lady Kitty Spencer (the late Princess Diana’s niece), and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, the granddaughter of the last King of Greece, Constantine II.

Last year, the couture house’s first ever fashion show was held in Paris, a grand affair to showcase the ‘Love Sonnet’ collection. Jane’s predilection for intricate detail is at the heart of all her designs, and thousands of hours are required to produce each gown. In fact, all dresses are sent to France to be hand-embroidered by highly skilled craftspeople who make tens of thousands of minute stitches to sew and secure crystals, feathers, and other adornments onto the fabric.

“When I first started L’Astelle, I felt that there was a Thai clientele who wanted couture dresses, but perhaps didn’t want to fly abroad to get one. And although they may not know of my brand, when they come across my work they would recognise the quality, and they would inevitably admit that it is something they have been looking for in Thailand. These are customers who understand couture, and so they appreciate our top-notch standards. We use the same suppliers as some top European ateliers – all of our dresses are embroidered in France.”

Designing bridal dreams

Currently, the trend towards minimal and simple wedding dresses is gaining popularity, as wedding ceremonies themselves have become smaller and more casual during the pandemic period. But whatever future brides might have in mind, the main advice Jane offers is to try all sorts of styles.

“Brides I meet either have a dress type they already really like, or they are completely blank and need advice. I tell both groups that they should try on every type of silhouette first. Sometimes, you may have something in mind, but you may discover that other silhouettes flatter you more. Talking to clients to design their dream dress makes me happy, because they all come to me with joy. They are about to get married, or to attend a very special event, and I love to see their smiles when they receive the perfect outfit.”

A marvellous year of motherhood

Married to Vachirawitt “Tree” Iosawat, the couple first met when Jane was still studying at Mahidol University, and have been dating ever since. This year, their marriage was made even more magical when she gave birth to twin boys, Thames and Seine, in September. The Covid-19 situation had been at its worst then (and in the months beforehand), so naturally that caused a big pause when it came to the wedding market. This lull period allowed her to dedicate all her time to taking care of her newborns, for which she is extremely grateful.

“I was very lucky because Tree has been helping me take care of the kids since their birth,” Jane shares. “Having a good and understanding partner helps immensely. I would have been much more tired and would have surely had the baby blues without him. Now that the twins are a bit older, and I’ve gotten the hang of things, I can start to oversee my work more, as the country starts to recover and moves forward.”

As countries around the world start to return to normalcy, Jane’s goals are to open more L’Astelle ateliers in both the UK and France. These plans are in line with her ultimate dream of seeing a Thai brand achieve haute couture accreditation from the prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture (one strict requirement being that she would have to employ at least 15 full time staff in Paris).

Watches: Breguet

Jewellery: Gems Pavilion

Photographer: Vatcharasith Wichyanrat

Photographer’s Assistants: Audomsak Aemausin & Kiattisak Janprai

Stylist: Pisit Jirathadaphan

Makeup Artist: Natamol Jitphong

Hair Stylist: Nathapot Boonsit

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Oriental Suite, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok