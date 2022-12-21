Cover Story: Varunya “Fah” Chatphiriyaphan on the Importance of Giving Back to Society

While dividing her days equally between her job – as Managing Director of Metal Copper Co Ltd – and family duties, this fashion savvy, empathetic executive opens up to Yvonne Bohwongprasert about the importance of finding the time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Simultaneously achieving success in business and raising a warm and loving family is no small feat, but for Varunya “Fah” Chatphiriyaphan life is also about making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. And it’s for this reason that Fah – the current Managing Director of Metal Copper Co Ltd – together with her husband Grit Supadejchoochai, have, for the past five years, been actively involved in supporting Rattanakosinsompoch Bangkhen School with scholarships, donations to renovate classrooms and toilets, and a once a year excursion to the provinces to help students broaden their horizons.

“In October, we had over a hundred students and teachers visit Phuket,” she informs me. “It’s our desire to see them experience life outside their daily environment. Education, to me, is the key to building a successful society, and knowledge equips today’s youth with the tools to become responsible adults.

“Being a mother myself, I believe it’s crucial to show children that they are loved and appreciated. This can come in the form of seeing that they study in a nice environment, for instance, with clean toilets and properly painted buildings. I believe this can encourage and motivate them to put their heart and soul into achieving academic success. Having goals, in life and education, can help them to keep away from drugs and crime, and not get so easily duped into activities that will later jeopardise their future.”

While education is high on her priority list when it comes to philanthropy work, Fah adds that she and Grit are open to discussing other causes to address one day. “We’ll definitely take into consideration a cause to help the greater good in the future.”

Gratitude Starts at Home

Her ability to empathise with others, and easily show gratitude, stems from having a loving childhood. Her parents, Chanyuth and Siriwan, offered their four children an abundance of love and support, helping them grow into well-rounded adults. And despite being the eldest in a Thai-Chinese family, Fah was not pressured into following any path she did not herself desire.

“My father came alone to Thailand when he was just 15 years old, and the rest of his family still resides in China. When the time came, he opted to raise his children in a rather laid-back manner, and we could talk to him about anything. In fact, both my parents are like my friends. I can confide in them, and they’ve always been there for me.”

Fah describes her father as a wonderful role model. “He showed, through his own example, what it means to be a good child. He started a recycling business, worked hard towards expanding it, and sent financial support to his parents in China. The biggest lesson I learned from my father was that there is blessing attached to being a dutiful child. You enjoy success and happiness that is long lasting.

“I have three younger siblings, two sisters and a brother, and he looked after all of us very well. I still remember how he made it a point to drive me to, and pick me up from school, even though we had a driver who could have done that for him. Being a hands- on dad, and emotionally available for his children, also meant a lot to me while growing up, creating the confidence in me to become my best self.”

For her schooling, Fah attended Wattana Wittaya Academy and Bodindecha Singhaseni, after which she enrolled at Rangsit University for a Bachelor of Business Administration [Management] degree. During this time, she also began to take a keen interest in education and travel.

“My fondest memories were during my days as a boarder at Wattana Academy. It was a lot of fun, as I got to learn how to live on my own. In fact, it was my dad’s idea to send me there at age 13. In many ways it was a life experience that taught me what it meant to live independently.”

Taking the Family Business to Greater Heights

Her earliest career aspiration was to study business management so that she could help take her family business to greater heights. At the same time, her love of travel, foreign cultures, and the English language made her decide to visit the United States soon after graduation, and she ended up living in Boston and Los Angeles for four years.

Upon her return to Thailand, she started work at her family business, with plans to take it global. She was also soon to meet her future husband, a friend of her younger brother (the two men had become friends while studying Chinese in Beijing).

“I had just returned from the US when I was introduced to Grit. My brother often invited me to join a group of his friends for dinners, and that’s where I got to know my husband-to-be,” she reminisces. “I found him to be cool and collected, sincere, and a person whom I could put my trust in. What also stood out about him was the fact that he didn’t party, drink alcohol, or smoke.

“We have similar personalities and continue to enjoy each other’s company. After eight years of marriage our relationship has deepened because we focus on actives we can do together. He likes staying at home, but when he goes out for fun, he wants me to go with him. He puts his family first.”

Fah goes on to say that a happy marriage depends on mutual respect and being able to resolve conflicts before they escalate. She also comments on her role as mother to three young children: her six-year-old daughter, nicknamed Metal, her three-year- old son, nicknamed Mickey, and son Mika who’s just 11 months. “What I most enjoy about motherhood is raising my children to see each of them happy, each and every day. Having them close in age will also help create a closer bond between them when they grow up.”

In her professional life, Fah’s role model is, once again, her father – the archetypal self-made man. “He started from zero and worked hard to establish a successful business. It’s probably his dedicated approach towards work that I find most commendable and worth following. From a young age, he instilled in me the virtue of being a woman of my word. ‘If you cannot do it, say you can’t,’ he told me. To gain a person’s trust you have to be frank and forthright. In business, this builds your credibility with others so they can put their faith in you to deliver on what you promise.”

With this work-ethic in mind, the first thing Fah did for the family’s recycling business was to build connections internationally. Today, she can proudly say that they have expanded immensely, and now export copper and aluminum to China, Korea, Japan, and a growing number of other nations.

While this has been her proudest professional achievement so far, Fah is looking forward to her future plans of expanding the family-run business to countries in Europe. “I’m currently busy with the export side of our business. It’s challenging because much of the work is conducted via emails and requires my constant attention. But this keeps me on my toes.”

A naturally friendly person, she admits that one of the most satisfying aspects of her work is meeting new people. Of course, striking a healthy work-life balance is also vital, so while she puts her heart and soul into her career, she makes it a point to never bring work home.

“Family is a huge part of keeping this balance in check. I pick my children up from school and my husband and I spend quality with them. Both work and family have their places, so it’s up to us to fine tune it so we’re able to reach a balance where neither one of us suffers. It’s never too hard to accomplish this when you put your mind to it. It is all about time management and creating a mindset where you don’t allow yourself to get stressed out due to worrying.”

On Keeping Things Simple Yet Elegant

When it comes to her personal fashion style, she describes it as “simple yet elegant”. Her outfits don’t necessarily have to be made up of brand name – or expensive – items. Instead, she’d rather the clothes, shoes and accessories simply match with the look she’s hoping to create.

“Definitely one of my favourite fashion brands is Louis Vuitton. I’m drawn towards its rich history, and I find the clothing line – everything from T-shirts to dresses – both hip and fashionable. I like the fact that there is a large selection to pick from, and their attention to detail is impeccable. I find the clothes I wear from Louis Vuitton help me to look vivacious.

“I also like the elegant jacket collections from Chanel, and they are especially good for attending functions. Cartier is also an all-time fave, in particular their very limited collections. Amongst their watches, the Cartier Crash really stands out for me. Its unique design, with those distorted and oblong shapes, really takes my fancy. These items are also very difficult to acquire, as buyers have to meet the guidelines stipulated by Cartier. It’s entirely up to the company to pick the person who gets to purchase these watches, and this makes it all very exclusive. The edition I have only had two buyers, with me being one of them,” she grins.

Other iconic Cartier pieces Fah appreciates include the Panthère Tennis necklace, and the Juste Un Clou necklace. “I like them because the length can be adjusted, and the designs are exquisite. When I pick a brand name for any occasion it should be age-appropriate and appealing, and make me stand out effortlessly.”

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Fah’s top style icon is none other than Nualphan Lamsam – or “Madame Pang” – a top executive at Muang Thai Life Assurance, and General Manager and Chairwoman of Port FC, Thailand’s national football team. “I love her simple yet attractive fashion style. In whatever role you see her, she always looks stunning!”

Photographer: Virunan Chiddaycha

Photographer’s Assistants: Surapun Thussanasriworakarn, Wattanachok Chumkua, Tanapon Rinnajid & Nartnada Sukchanthor

Stylist: Panchanitch Rattanawilai

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Tunlayaporn Nakngoenthong

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: Rosewood Bangkok