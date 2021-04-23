With yet another outbreak of COVID-19 cases, life has returned to home base in the most literal sense. Take a peep into the life of Apinara Srikarnchana, known as Prang, of U Drink I Drive, to see how working from home can be a blessing in disguise. Here, Prang walks us through her day and the self-healing she found amidst the pandemic.

10:00 Nowadays, I wake up at 10 a.m. (laughs). Usually, on a working day, I’d be at the office by 8 or 9 a.m., but now I can wake up and have time to exercise: a 30-minute jog followed by some yoga. You could say I’m living a slow life. I love it. It’s these things you can only do if you’re working from home. It’s hard to find time for yourself if you have to go out every day.

I also have time to meditate after yoga, around 10-15 minutes, which I haven’t been able to do for some time. Starting the day with some meditation is something I feel people these days don’t get to do, and I’m glad I finally have time to do so. My health had improved a lot compared to before when I had to go out every day.

Working from home also means that I can enjoy breakfast without rushing. Speaking of eating, I haven’t had a proper 3-meals-per-day in the past four years. The quality of life is much better. I can have breakfast and talk to my dad until around 11 a.m., having that one hour to fine-tune and chat with my parents is something very precious to me. Before the pandemic, I only talked to my dad when I had to call him about work and in the evening when our family gathers for dinner.

11:00 I’m patient in general, but I also notice that I’m less tense from not having to commute to work. You don’t have to go through the traffic. You don’t have to anticipate what time you’ll arrive at work, getting worried about being punctual. That kind of strain is noticeably gone for me. Usually, I’m always racing against time. There are times when I had to eat lunch in the car—putting the lunchbox on my lap and eating while I drive.

12:00 Having lunch at home, I have time to chat with my parents and sisters before I start working at 1 p.m. I never had time to do that since I started working because I’d be at the office from morning until around 5 p.m. Back then, I would get back home around 11 p.m., with all the unfinished work from the office and the shootings or events that I have to attend.

“It makes me realise how valuable having time with your family is, and also how good it is to be able to do things at a slower pace. I think it’s a good thing because, before this, I always had to make a decision there and then,” she adds.

13:00 Onwards Afternoon is for work, but one thing I can do while working from home is self-pampering. I barely had time to look after myself before this. (Laughs) However, working from home makes it so easy to do. I can paint my nails, type up some work, then get back to the manicure. It’s the kind of self-care I’ve forgotten. Not just that, but working from home means spending more time with my dog, Shoyu).

20:00 I have time to catch up on the series and movies I haven’t had time to watch. It’s something super basic I did as a kid that’s become forgotten when I started working. When I was a kid, we (Pim, Ploy, and I) would always lie down and watch series together—we were so happy. But in the past seven years that I’ve been working, I can’t recall the last time I spent time watching movies with my sisters.

I get to have that time back for myself. It might seem very trivial, but it’s important to me. I haven’t spent quality time with my sisters for so long, but now I can watch Korean and Western series with them, so that’s fun!

I’m watching a Korean series called ‘Vincenzo’ at the moment. My sister tricked me into watching it by telling me that Song Joong-ki, the lead actor, speaks Italian throughout the entire series. That’s not true, though! Still, it’s pretty cool.