With the Year of the Rabbit just around the corner, we explain just what the year will supposedly bring and which celebrities, personalities, and other notable people were born in that zodiac cycle.

Leaving the Year of the Tiger behind, 2023 brings us the next Chinese new year — Year of the Rabbit. Thus, we have rounded up various characteristics of the animal in the Chinese zodiac to analyse the personality traits, career luck, lucky numbers, colours and much more of the famous people born in the Year of the Rabbit.

Unlike the common zodiac signs, Chinese zodiac signs correspond to various animals, such as the dog, monkey, goat, snake, rooster and pig, and each year is attributed to one of them. It is believed that people born in these years imbibe certain traits of these animals which lend them their unique personalities.

The Year of the Rabbit is the fourth year in the Chinese 12-year zodiac cycle. People born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 or 2023 fall in this zodiac sign and are commonly referred to as rabbits.

In China, legend has it that the white furry animal is the pet of the moon god Chang’e. It embodies noble beauty and has an affectionate side. Just like a timid yet alert rabbit, people born in this zodiac are generally quiet and gentle but can be quite swift in their actions when needed.

Attributes, lucky numbers, colours and flowers for people born in the Year of the Rabbit

Characteristics as per the five elements of nature

As already mentioned, rabbits can come across as shy but are quite observant and alert to strangers. Thus, people born in the Year of the Rabbit tend to have a gentle and reserved nature, albeit can be quite steadfast if they have a goal to achieve. However, they are also very compassionate and can easily sympathise with any personal problems you might be facing.

Like other signs of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit sign is also governed by the five elements of nature — fire, earth, metal (or gold), water and wood — which affect a person’s characteristics born in that year.

For instance, 1951 and 2011 were the Years of the Metal Rabbit, and people born in these Metal Years are generally persistent, steady and ambitious. Similarly, 1963 and 2023 are the Years of the Water Rabbit, and those born in the Water Years are agile, easy-going, approachable and adaptable.

Then there is the Wood Rabbit, which has the characteristics of being creative and smart. Meanwhile, the Fire Rabbit is responsible, charismatic and adventurous, and the Earth Rabbit is resourceful and likes it when they get all the importance.

To put things simply, the five elements are coupled with the 12 zodiac animals to make a complete 60-year Chinese zodiac cycle, where each animal and element combination appears once.

Career and health

When it comes to the career of those born in the Year of the Rabbit, they are quite adept when mentored but might find it difficult to seize opportunities for salary increase and promotion. On the personal front, the relationship forecast doesn’t seem too sunny, as they might get cheated by partners and friends. It is not a very good year in terms of health either; so they must go for regular checkups.

Lucky numbers, colours and flowers

For 2023, these people can keep a note of a few astrological aspects. Their lucky numbers include three, four and nine, and their flowers are plantain lily and snapdragon; their lucky colours are red, blue, pink and purple. However, they must be careful of dark brown, dark yellow and white colours, as well as the numbers one, seven and eight.

If you are born in the Year of the Rabbit, you probably share similar characteristics with noted celebrities who also have the same governing Chinese zodiac sign.

Check out which celebrities were born in the Year of the Rabbit

