Gallery: How Thailand’s Elite Celebrated Chinese New Year 2023

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
23 Jan 2023
People & Events
Chinese New Year is not only an auspicious occasion to celebrate with your loved ones, but for these glamorous Thai celebrities, it’s also a mini fashion show.

Chinese New Year is a big occasion in Bangkok, and the city was filled with different dining and drinking events over the past weekend. In the spirit of the Water Rabbit, Thai celebs and stars have been flaunting stunning red outfits as well. Since everywhere is a runway for these glamorous individuals, let’s see how they celebrated the Lunar New Year this 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: @wachachar]

How Thai Celebrities Celebrated Chinese New Year 2023

Woranuch “Nune” Bhirom Bhakdi

Bella Ranee Campen

Sririta Jensen Narongdej and Korn Narongdej

Araya “Chompoo” Hargate

Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga, Wachana “May” Charoensomsami, Davika “Mai” Hoorne, Chalida “Mint” Wijitvongtong, and friends

Urassaya Sperbund

Jongjin “Jin” Jungsura

Amanda Obdam

Rhatha “Ying” Phongam

Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat

Kit Bencharongkul

Chinese New Year 2023 Thai Celebrity
