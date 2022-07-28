CEO of Voxy Thailand, Harpreet Chawla, is Changing How the World Learns English

EdTech, according to Harpreet “Richie” Chawla, is the future. An educator at heart, this former schoolteacher and current CEO of Voxy Thailand speaks to Prestige about improving English proficiency in Thailand with AI-enabled solutions.

Dr. Harpreet “Richie” Chawla is a busy man. As CEO of Voxy Thailand, an EdTech company, his work week is bookended by time spent at the Voxy office on Silom, and the showroom at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit Soi 101. His personal life, meanwhile, is equally busy – a joyous, if tumultuous, celebration of parenting three under-six-year-old daughters, together with his wife Dr. Pavan “Nanki” Chawla, Associate Division Director, Risk Management, at Bumrungrad Hospital. Between these two responsibilities, Richie (also known by his Thai name Nattaporn) manages to find time for a few other passions too, including books, music, and Arsenal FC.

An educator at heart, this scholarly 36-year-old has a doctorate in Public Health from Chulalongkorn University. An Adjunct Professor at Asia-Pacific International University, his passion for education was fuelled by his experiences as a schoolteacher. “I was perhaps the first Thai-Indian male to teach in a school,” he reveals. “I learnt as much as I taught, and those five years changed me.”

However, as a teacher he also realised that much more needed to be done. In 2013 he set up ACE Academy, an education consultancy for Thai students wanting to study abroad, and in 2017 he established ACE Languages, for teaching English. “There was a clear need for proficiency in English, with corporates willing to spend to upgrade soft skills and language training,” he explains. But even though corporates were willing to pay for language training, staffing was another matter. “We needed a new solution, and Voxy was it,” he says.

Focused on young adults and organisations, B2B driven, Voxy Thailand counts Charoen Pokphand Foods, PTT, AIS, BMW, Siemens, AOT and WHA Corporation among its clients. Over 85 courses in career-aligned and general English, including business English, are offered.

“It’s a cost-effective blended solution that combines AI, self-study learning, and live instruction with qualified native English-speaking teachers,” he says, pointing out that all courses are available 24/7 online and via the app. “It’s all monitorable through real-time analytics and supplemented with in-house training and customised workshops.”

Richie hopes Voxy will be part of the solution in bridging the tremendous gaps in English proficiency plaguing Thailand. The startling statistics show Thailand ranking amongst the lowest in English proficiency worldwide. Even within Southeast Asia and Asia, Thailand’s ranking has hit a new low, and Richie is concerned.

“We are the biggest investor in education in this region, yet our ranking is so low. Education inequality in Thailand is one of the worst in the world. What’s happening over here?” he says, with obvious exasperation.

Interestingly, the pandemic increased the acceptance of online learning, and according to Richie, “EdTech is growing at a minimum rate of 12 to 15 percent yearly. And the highest growth is in Asia-Pacific. EdTech is the disruption whose time has come.”

His goal is to empower learners with the confidence to make mistakes and learn from them, and that’s an attitude he carries over into his personal life as well. “My wife and I hope to empower our daughters – Harsleen, Ashleen, and Shehajleen – with the same confidence. Like any other father, I want them to learn from my mistakes, but I know they’ll make their own mistakes and learn from them too. I don’t want to be that type of father who constantly tells them what to do. Instead, I want to guide them with principles and values.”

Life as a parent is quite a juggling act, so finding the right work- life balance is important. “My parents live close by and support us,” he shares, “and because of them, Pavan and I have peace of mind. It’s still a challenge, but our weekends are with the kids, and dinner every night is at the table with the kids.”

So, what’s the one thing he’s learned from having kids? “Patience,” he laughs. “You just cannot rationalise with a baby. You have to be patient, and I’m grateful for that lesson.”

When not spending time with the family, Richie can usually be found catching up on his reading. “There are books all over the house, thanks to my wife. When you read, you learn from someone else’s experience, and that’s a powerful tool.”

Another pastime is cheering on his favourite football club, Arsenal. “I’ll go the ends of the world to catch an Arsenal game. I have to watch one at Emirates Stadium in London [the home of Arsenal FC].”

Richie confesses that his recipe for success is simple. “Prioritise. Be goal-driven, but result-oriented. And always learn. I love what I do, and if you wake up in the morning looking forward to the day, that’s already a success.” But success, he cautions, should not be measured just professionally. “Happiness in your personal life is more important. Success is not about your bank account, but growing as a person, as an individual, as a whole.”

His company’s expansion plans are focused on the region, and he admits that Cambodia, the destination of a recent family holiday, is intriguing. “It has great infrastructure, and they have 5G. We don’t have all the field data, but after meeting with people we see that the need is real. They spend on language learning with a huge inflow of international colleges, universities and schools. So, our entry into that market might be very different from Thailand.”

We end our conversation with Richie’s favourite Nelson Mandela quote – “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” – and I leave with a book recommendation: Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Dr. Carol S. Dweck.

“That book reminds us that our brain is a powerful tool. It’s about how you look at things, and your attitude.”

