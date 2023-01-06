Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe Opens the Brand’s New Bangkok Boutique

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe’s visit to Thailand at the end of October last year to open the brand’s new stand-alone boutique in Bangkok in partnership with PMT The Hour Glass is testament to the popularity and success of the Swiss luxury watch brand in the local market.

It has been over 10 years since Ricardo Guadalupe took over as Hublot’s CEO on January 1, 2012, when his predecessor, the legendary Jean-Claude Biver, was made Chairman of the Board. It has been an exciting ride for Ricardo, by his own admission, and he’s also the first to admit that the Thailand market is one of the fastest growing – not only in the region, but globally.

“Our partnership with PMT The Hour Glass in Thailand goes back 15 years, and we have been growing and growing, reaching levels of sales that are quite impressive,” Ricardo tells Prestige. “I would say that the growth in Thailand – compared to other countries in Asia – has been bigger and faster in the past five years. The Siam Paragon boutique is one of our best stand-alone boutiques in the world in terms of sales. And we sell top-of-the-line models here, like Big Bang Sapphires, Rainbows, and Tourbillon complications, so it’s really very impressive.”

According to him, Hublot customers are young, successful, and self-made individuals who are predominantly in the 25-45 age group, and at least 30 percent of sales are accounted for by women. They all automatically become part of a very exclusive owners club that offers immersive, one-of-a-kind brand experiences and a host of other privileges. “They are called Hublotistas,” Ricardo explains, “becoming part of the Hublot universe. This is one of the most important values of Hublot as a brand – to nurture a sense of family for owners, collaborators, and our employees.”

At the time of the interview, Hublot was preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the official timekeeper for the fourth consecutive edition, driving the brand’s ‘Hublot Loves Football’ ethos – along with sponsorships of other major international soccer tournaments. “The World Cup has brought incredible exposure for the brand. With the referee board, for example, which is in the shape of a Hublot watch, the return of just 20 minutes of visibility is extremely valuable. If we would have to do a mega-campaign with that kind of visibility it would be impossible, really. Based on that, we have been able to create something really special,” Ricardo says.

“Our global marketing strategy is focused on a philosophy to always be the first, to be unique, and different. We were the first luxury watch brand to enter football – since 2006, and then with our first World Cup that took place in Switzerland in 2008. When it comes to our watches, we have a big department dedicated to R&D. We were the first brand that introduced a rubber strap (in 1980), and also the first brand to bring ceramic into the high-end luxury segment of the watch world. Today, most brands are using both rubber straps and ceramic.”

On the topic of ceramics, the past year saw Hublot introducing red and yellow, and the brand is also renowned for its crystal sapphire innovations and an exciting colour palette, with purple and orange being the latest. Ricardo reveals that this year will see the launch of fluorescent colours, too, but when prompted just smiles and says we will have to wait to see. “Hublot also invests a lot into projects with different alloys – we are constantly searching for new ideas, and also ways to reinvent the mechanical side. On the design side, we collaborate with artists. So the research and development is constant and never-ending.”

When asked what Hublot does differently than most other brands, he doesn’t hesitate. “We take risks. Like when you do a sapphire watch, it’s a big risk. It’s a fantastic material to work with, but it’s also very fragile. Traditional watch brands may not take these risks. Every time that we come up with an idea that doesn’t generally exist in the vocabulary of other brands, in general it has always been a very big success. Those pieces have become our talking pieces that have made the brand so highly aspirational.”

As for what 2023 has in store for Hublot, Ricardo doesn’t want to let the cat out of the bag, except to say: “Every year we come up with a big theme; 2022 of course was the World Cup, and in 2023 we will be launching a new partnership in the world of design.

More specifically, a partnership with somebody who is very famous in the world of architectural design.” The opening of Hublot’s new boutique at Siam Paragon coincided with Thai rapper Tong Twopee being introduced as the latest ‘Friend of Hublot’ in Thailand, reinforcing the watchmaker’s long relationship with not only soccer and art, but also music

