The Morning Routines of 3 Successful Bangkok Business Executives

Prestige speaks with three Bangkok-based business executives on what their morning routines look like. Read on for advice on how to create a more efficient, productive morning ritual.

Sittharmanin Susamawathanakhun of Superrich Thailand Forex

The morning routine for Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakhun of Superrich Thailand Forex is centred around habit, and how to drive these towards future success in a conscious manner. Each morning, the 37-year-old finance executive begins her day as early as 6 a.m. by checking up on exchange rates, as well as important news relating to the finance industry. Exercise also plays a vital role in her morning routine, and she opts for yoga, walking, or body-weight training to wake up the body and the mind.

For Pam, if there’s one thing that automatically switches on her ready-for-the-day mode, it’s this exercise session. “Morning exercise is counted as one of my daily tasks to accomplish, so once I’ve successfully attained my first goal of the day, I feel fresh and ready to start my day positively.”

Having a cup of morning coffee at 8 a.m. is also part of Pam’s morning ritual, right before she starts working. However, on days where her energy is a little low, it’s all about making choices which will guarantee that the rest of her day will still go as smoothly. “If your body tells you to have a little lie down instead of doing that 15-minute stretch, then let it be. It doesn’t mean you can’t still have a productive day. It’s the present we have to pay our attention to because what we do now defines our future.”

Key tips for a productive morning routine: Incorporate morning exercise into your routine to fully wake you up, focus on the “now” to make the most of your time, and choose what benefits you the most to create a more conscious morning routine.

Papapin Verapuchong of Thainakorn Pattana & Phokeethra

Papapin “Aom” Verapuchong is behind the Thainakorn Pattana & Phokeethra Group, and is also the author of her own book, ‘And one day we will grow’. Aom is a dynamic, high-spirited businesswoman full of get-up-and-go energy whose morning routine is as inspiring as you imagine.

As a person who believes in having fixed morning rituals, Aom’s body clock runs according to a schedule. At 6:30 a.m., Aom begins her morning by drinking a glass of water, followed by an at-home training session with her personal trainer between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Because she’s also a woman who cherishes the power of small habits, Aom chooses to walk to work and opts for stairs instead of taking the lift.

“Small habits build up to bigger results, and to do that in a consistent manner, we must also include meaningful goals in our plan. If you want to do a 5 kilometre walk in the morning to improve your physical health, then allocate your time to make that happen. Whether it’s to train your body to wake up a little early or cut down your social media activity, every second of your time all depends on how you use it. Once you’ve begun to include that new habit into a routine, you’ll keep carrying on with it because you know it’s nothing but good for you. Even on days where you slack off, you’ll eventually bring yourself back up again and gradually become more self-disciplined to your own practices, in the most natural way. Make your choices wisely.”

Key tips for a productive morning routine: Set up your own body clock that fits with a routine you’re trying to build, and begin by making small habits that will lead you to achieve your goals.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa of Bitkub

For Jirayut “Topp” Srupsrisopa of Bitkub, a morning routine need not always follow a set schedule, but it can still be scientific. Every day, the founder and group CEO of Thailand’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency group lives a simple yet interesting morning life. It is centred on drinking one good cup of morning coffee first, and then minimising stress and decision-making to empower the brain for the day.

For Topp, actions are drawn by the law of attraction. “Our mind is divided into two parts, the subconscious (95%) and the conscious (5%). The subconscious mind stores all our beliefs, what we’ve seen, and everything we’ve been through. The conscious mind, however, which only accounts for 5% of our brain capacity, is comprised of all our cognitive activities, such as critical thinking, planning, and analysing. Due to the better understanding of this limited brain power we’re given, the choices we make become more significant than ever before. For me, it’s all about making as less decisions as possible, so each one stands for the rightest decision I could feasibly make.”

Topp also shares with us on how his future plans will encompass better habits for a better lifestyle. “I will, at some point, outsource people with specialised competencies to form various teams that’ll be working closely with me for different areas I want to improve on. These include a team of chefs to help feed my brain power with nutritious food, a team of trainers to help me improve my physical health, and even a team of meditation gurus to help me concentrate better, and more.”

Key tips for a productive morning routine: Understand how your mind works to make better decisions, and be more selective of what to focus on so you’re left with more energy to deal with relevant matters. Don’t forget to programme your subconscious mind with healthier habits to create the life that wins both work and well-being.