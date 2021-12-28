Next-Gen Hot Shots: Aliza “Amy” Inthaseni, investor and founder of world-class investment company Century R

Today’s young corporate leaders, whether they find themselves taking over a long-established family business or starting a brand-new venture of their own, have to be flexible, adaptable, and willing to take risks in order to succeed in this ever-changing world. Prestige’s Next Gen series explore the worlds of seven young Thai executives who embody this dynamic spirit; facing the future with drive and determination. Meet Aliza “Amy” Inthaseni, the founder of Aliz Paulin, Alanis Beauty Center Group Holding.

As a professional investor, with over 10 years of expertise, Amy is one of the co-founders of private investment company Century R, alongside her husband, Dr. Paul Inthaseni. Apart from her multifaceted interests, Amy has always nurtured her sharp business know-how with various ventures, such as world-class beauty centre Alanis, and cosmetic brand Aliz Paulin, which is now sold in many countries. In short, it’s safe to say that whatever Amy touches has indeed turned to gold.

Amy earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts, and then, because her chosen career path was in banking, she went on to both Singapore and England to expand her knowledge about finance and investment.

“Taking care of the customers in the banking field, I was involved with financial products, investment, and portfolio management,” she explains. “These responsibilities required me to gain more knowledge, but I always thought the job was fun and challenging. What I was doing didn’t feel unfamiliar or, in any way, difficult because my family runs a business. Interestingly, my background in communication arts improved my communication skills, which helped me simplify some difficult bits about certain financial products when speaking to my clients or investors.”

“The very nature of businesses will be disrupted every three to five years. If you won’t change, you will be changed”

After earning enough experience to call herself an expert, Amy and husband Paul joined hands in founding Century R, which has resulted in many golden opportunities to look after a wide variety of clients, all the while strengthening the company’s reputation in the field. All of Century R’s partners are patrons of the banks under the company’s supervision, and it was about four or five years ago that Century R finally achieved its own fund and investment portfolio, with the help of strong connections with its partners – not to mention the company’s ongoing creation of new products to satisfy all the needs of its clients.

“Century R is on the rise, with its portfolio and the size of its investments getting bigger and bigger. We have plans to launch new products as we have also partnered with international investors and organisations, as well as in the real estate sector. Furthermore, we aim to invest in a new project involved with cryptocurrency and visual assets, both of which have gained more recognition nowadays.”

Although Amy has a knack for finance, cosmetics have always been her passion. This lifelong interest came to fruition with Aliz Paulin, which was launched about nine years ago and is still selling like hotcakes, with the product line growing bigger than ever.

“There’s international importers buying our goods and, in the meantime, some of them also purchased the license to recreate Aliz Paulin products,” Amy points out. “Every day, I go to the factory and supervise the production all by myself. I constantly think of what we could release next, as well as which market we have to crack each new season. Because we’re also working in investment, we always see the act of running a business as a ‘big picture’ and believe that everything has its own life cycle. We’re aware of what we have to do in this moment and try not to hold onto things forever. This is because the very nature of businesses will be disrupted every three to five years. If you won’t change, you will be changed.”

The current state of investment has been transforming at a rapid pace. As one of those working in the field for so long, Amy shares that the most important qualities of a new-gen executive are vision and decisiveness. When a new opportunity arises, it’s important to grab it.

“Today’s professional world is about to change. You need to quickly adapt to it. The disruption happens sooner than expected, and the business cycle is also swiftly shifting. What we have to do is open our minds to new things, especially if you’re the ‘next gen’. Be quick and knowledgeable. Dare to make a decision. And of course, always be prepared to change yourself.”

“The big fish eats the small fish is what people used to say, but now the big fish often lose to the small fish,” Amy adds. “Those who are quicker and more flexible tend to succeed at a faster pace. Meanwhile, the big fish, or the big organisation, now needs to form alliances with smaller ones in order to grow together.”

