Next-Gen Hot Shots: In Conversation with Dr. Mathurada “Lily” Kongkubpan

Today’s young corporate leaders, whether they find themselves taking over a long-established family business or starting a brand-new venture of their own, have to be flexible, adaptable, and willing to take risks in order to succeed in this ever-changing world. Prestige’s Next Gen series explore the worlds of seven young Thai executives who embody this dynamic spirit; facing the future with drive and determination. Meet Dr. Mathurada “Lily” Kongkubpan, CEO of The Rejuv Clinic.

Though many consider beauty industry maven Dr. Lily as firmly well-established, both as a brilliant business leader and an authority in anti-aging, the humble doctor begs to differ.

“I don’t consider myself a success story,” she says, “because if I say that the business has achieved success, I’d become complacent and that’s not what I want. I must never stop moving forward, no matter what. I cannot remain stuck in the same spot. This is how I keep up with the rest of the world and with society, so that my business can keep growing.”

You could say this spirit of discovery has been part of Dr. Lily’s career path all along. She was born into a family in the construction materials business in southern Thailand’s Hat Yai province, and it was considered the duty of her and her siblings to continue in the family business. And although she still manages the company internally, she also forged a radically different career path, creating the Bangkok-based beauty industry centre The Rejuv Clinic – the polar opposite of her parent’s profession.

“It isn’t stressful to help run the family business,” she admits when asked about working with her relatives. “The company still runs smoothly because of the solid foundation my parents built for it. In my managing position I’m always pushing for its sustainable development and growth.”

To this day, the Kongkubpan family enterprise continues on its stable course, thanks to the talent and skill of this seasoned business leader who is regarded within the region as an expert when it comes to all things granite, cement, and concrete.

Not surprisingly, however, the good doctor finds the competitiveness and marketing strategies for The Rejuv Clinic a tad more colourful and interesting. Initially established back in 2009, the clinic was born out of her passion and medical specialty. Running it has been both fun and challenging, as has inspired innovation and new ways of thinking. Taken together, the two businesses complement one another in various ways, and together they’ve helped Dr. Lily grow and become an adept business developer with a focus on strong and sustainable growth.

“Age is just a number. It’s about always being open to learning new things. No one is too young or too old to develop themselves”

So, what’s been behind The Rejuv Clinic’s success over the past 12 years? “It’s the clear, positive results our customers have received,” she’s quick to answer. “That’s been the best indicator. At its root, a beauty clinic must deliver visible results, so we’re constantly looking back and ensuring that we have all that our customers need, and that it’s the best that’s on offer. What’s important is that we’re not constantly trying to sell. Instead, our offers are presented transparently.

“Our customers have long trusted and had confidence in The Rejuv Clinic. Through word-of-mouth, they’ve learned that it’s second-to-none in terms of innovation. Our service also sets us apart. I barely had to do any marketing. This was a clear positive indicator to me from the start.”

Another factor was the clinic finding its own unique selling points. “I personally don’t use social media much,” Dr. Lily remarks. “Many people see this as a positive because it gives me time to focus on my specialty. I’m an expert in anti-aging, so I simply keep at it and continue with self-development. When I try to make the company develop, I’ll dedicate quite a bit of time to myself so I can see the various systems we have in place clearly. Once an issue has been successfully solved and we reach our targets, it’s something I can happily report back on to my staff. More importantly, working to my fullest capacity also sets a good example to my staff, and it also inspires them.”

Beyond her role as a brilliant young executive, Dr. Lily says she also views herself as a generous manager. “I see everyone as family, like they’re my own children. I want us to stay together and work together for a long, long time. Serving customers in the beauty clinic is an art. There is constant training. And when someone gets good at it, I don’t want to lose them. I want my staff to grow together, to have security in their lives, and stay so long as to even retire together. That’d be even better.”

The doctor is as dedicated to the sustainable growth of her clinic as she is to giving back to society and the medical field as a whole. “I’m still working with the Thai Red Cross Society and professors I respect, doing research on cancer-causing HPV. This knowledge will lead to improved treatments and/or new therapies. Part of what inspires me to keep working is meeting so many brilliant doctors. I see all these good things, and I adapt them for my own life.”

Thanks to her dual successes, managing both her family business and her own, Dr. Lily is an inspiring ‘next gen’ leader.

“Personally, I believe anyone can achieve success in their career. Age is just a number. It’s about always being open to learning new things. No one is too young or too old to develop themselves, especially in today’s world where there’s information anywhere and anytime you need it.”

