Prestige Next-Gen CEO: Kritsadaphat Karoon, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic

In our ‘Next-Gen CEO’ series, Prestige sits down with young CEOs who are redefining what it means to be business leaders in in the kingdom. As the Co-founder and Managing Director of Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic, which he established with his wife, Dr. Roungkaw, Kritsadaphat Karoon discusses how his ability to think outside of the box has allowed him to find success in the Thailand’s ever-evolving aesthetics industry.

Blepharoplasty: What Is It and Why Is It Popular?

‘Blepharoplasty’ is an umbrella term for surgical operations that can aid with correcting defects and deformities related to the eyelids and general eye area.

The first known blepharoplasty was thought to have been performed by a 19th century Japanese physician known as Mikamo in 1896. However, the ‘double-eyelid blepharoplasty’ that has become common place in the Asian region is often accredited to US Marine Corp chief, David Millard, who was stationed in Korea in the 1950s and used the technique to help injured soldiers as well as those looking to aesthetically modify the eye region of the face.

Over time, his technique was adopted and adapted by many healthcare professionals in line with new technology that was introduced in the medical field, transforming Korea into one of the world’s premier destinations for plastic surgery.

Plastic Surgery’s Power Couple

Kritsadaphat and his wife Dr. Nutthamanee Siripakkaphant, also known as Dr. Roungkaw, founded the Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic by Becomewealth Co., Ltd. in 2014.

Before this, to develop an in-depth understanding of the nature of the surgery, Dr. Roungkaw pursued her specialised training in Blepharoplasty and Epicanthoplasty in Korea after completing a medical degree at Chiang Mai University, and her Opthalmology residency at Chiang Mai University Hospital.

The couple knew their vision for the business was unique, as back then the kingdom had no dedicated clinic that specialised in double-eyelid surgeries even though a double-eyelid was seen as desirable because many Thais wanted to meet ‘Western’ standards of beauty. Today, this form of surgery has remained highly sought-after and Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic has remained a leader in the industry.

While Dr. Roungkaw acts as CEO and lead surgeon, Kritsadaphat continues to utilise his background in Marketing and Law to take care of all the responsibilities associated with the Managing Director role, keeping an eye out for trends and staying firm in his vision for the business in order to maintain their popularity.

The Master of Eyelid Surgery

With years of practice, Dr. Roungkaw has been able to develop a technique unique to her practice, one that is precise, advanced, and offers very transformative results. So much so, that Dr. Roungkaw has been nicknamed the kingdom’s ‘Master of Eyelid Surgery.’

Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic now offers a range of surgical procedures, from lower blepharoplasty to reduce sagging under the eyes to brow lifting, and everything in-between. However, what set the business apart from competitors at its inception, was the decision to open only one clinic, and the decision to focus on only eye-related aesthetic problems and select non-invasive skincare procedures for patients who do not want to endure surgery. These decisions, that some might have written off as limiting, has helped the clinic become the household name it is today.

Since its establishment, the company now boasts a team of eight surgeons, all trained by Dr. Roungkaw, and about 50-60 employees working in varying departments. In 2018, the clinic also launched the Urban Relax & Relieve department that focuses on pain-related issues.

Rewards and Challenges

Now that the clinic has found success and fostered a loyal customer base, Kritsadaphat explains that some of his proudest moments include being able to bring his wife’s passion and dream to life by securing the right location and laying down the groundwork that allowed the business to successfully take off.

Moreover, the technique that is now recognised throughout the industry as ‘Dr. Roungkaw’s Technique’ is something else the couple is very proud of, as it has been honed from techniques passed on from generation to generation, becoming more precise and effective as time goes by.

Kritsadaphat explains that in essence, he and his wife have always wanted to give others the opportunity to experience a boost of confidence, and this is what they are able to achieve by running their clinic.

The Importance of Teamwork

There is no doubt that teamwork is a major reason Kritsadaphat and his wife have found success. “People often ask me what the strength of our company is and I can tell you it’s teamwork. In order to achieve success, we have to make sure that our team is top notch. It’s my job to make sure our team reaches its potential and that everyone understands our vision. To be a good leader, you must know how to effectively train and guide the team,” he says.

Beyond the office, teamwork is also an important part of how Kritsadaphat shapes his household. The couple are parents to three-year-old twin boys (about to turn four), and when at home quality time with the family is a must. He explains that one of the best parts of having a business overlap with family is that he values having someone to celebrate successes with.

“For us, it is about striving to be the best version of ourselves, to keep developing and being better than we were yesterday,” he concludes.

Photographer: Namtip Cherdwongcharoensuk

Stylist: Kanyaphat Somwong

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Kitphisuth Kanchanakawinphong

Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Seasons Ekamai