Prestige Next-Gen CEO: Punnapa Techarojkul, Owner and CEO of Slim Wellness Asia

In our ‘Next-Gen CEO’ series, Prestige sits down with young CEOs who are redefining what it means to be business leaders in in the kingdom. In this edition, Punnapa Techarojkul, Owner and CEO of Slim Wellness Asia, formerly known as Slim Concept, discusses how she hopes to maintain the success she has built out of her passion for the beauty and wellness industries.

From Humble Beginnings

Slim Wellness Asia is one of the most recognised names in Thailand’s beauty and wellness landscape, overseeing 14 outlets in Thailand, as well as clinics in Bahrain and Cambodia that offer a full spectrum of premium beauty products, aesthetic procedures, and wellness treatments focusing on preventative health under the Slim Concept and Mariza Clinic brands.

The powerhouse behind the company’s growth is owner and CEO, Punnapa Techarojkul, whose passion for beauty and wellness began years ago. After she completed an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Rangsit University, she went on to work for one of the country’s leading beauty establishments, later becoming a training manager in system setup and curriculum design, and a beauty consultant for several businesses.

The Rise of Slim Wellness Asia

As her passion for the industry grew, so did her desire to make an impact in the world of wellness. As she explains, “I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but it wasn’t until my 20s that my passion for the beauty industry became clear. From that moment, my ultimate goal was to not only run my own beauty business but also to have it listed among the country’s top three.”

In 2006 at the age of 28, Punnapa secured investment capital that led to a partnership with Mariza Clinic. Through its partnership with health supplement brand Sobbery, the company imports Vegheggi, a leading phytocosmetics brand from Italy. With a focus on innovation, the clinic offers slimming and detoxifying programmes, and advanced non-invasive facial treatments including LPG Endermologie and Arco PP Total Skin Rejuvenation. All procedures are carried out using premium products, top-quality equipment, and cutting-edge technology.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Punnapa credits her success in part to her hands-on approach. Not only is she active in the day-to-day handlings of the business, but she travels extensively together with her husband to attend some of the world’s top beauty fairs, and engages in extensive research and discussions with experts about trends in new equipment and products. She also reiterates the importance of safety, explaining that “keeping up with the latest innovations isn’t just about obtaining the fanciest products, but about making sure they are safe and effective.”

Turning Crisis into Opportunity

The pandemic saw health and wellness become more important than ever and Punnapa saw this as a golden opportunity, opting to amend her business model to meet the rising demands associated with improving one’s well-being. Punnapa decided to shift her business away from being only a beauty clinic, expanding it to offer preventative health services in order to transform it into a health and wellness establishment at its core. “While we still offer the same services as before, everything we do now goes towards enhancing the wellbeing and health of our clients,” she divulges.

Looking Towards the Future

Since its establishment, Slim Wellness Asia has become listed as part of Health Empire Corporation PLC and continues to seek out new partnerships to foster its growth. Punnapa also recently co-founded Nakerich Venture Capital, a cryptocurrency platform merging beauty and wellness with digital assets by allowing customers to purchase digital vouchers for use at the clinics. These vouchers can also be exchanged for Nakerich coins for future trading.

As someone who takes pride in having her finger on the pulse of upcoming wellness trends, Punnapa also hints that in the in the next two years the company hopes to open a one-of-a-kind ‘Wellness Land’ worth over a billion baht that will aid with cementing Thailand as one of Asia’s top destinations for wellness.

Setting Clear Boundaries

It is clear that a lot of Punnapa’s success is rooted in the ability to strike a balance between work and life, maintaining her boundaries to ensure to takes out enough time to enjoy being family, embarking on mediation retreats and making merit, and shopping. This balance allows her to continue loving what she does no matter how much she has on her plate.

Beyond the office, Punnapa is a wife to Ariyapong Techarojkul and a doting mother of two young daughters. “When I am home with my family, I don’t pick up calls or reply to emails, and cut off from work completely. I think it is important to be able to compartmentalise your time,” she explains.

When asked about the best professional guidance she has ever received, she replied with advice from from Somsak Chalachol, “If your heart is not in it, then don’t do it. I think this is very important. Hard work paired with passion is the key to success.”

