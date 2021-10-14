For the inaugural edition of #PrestigePeople, we take a look at what 10 past Prestige cover personalities have been up to within the last few weeks.

Every month, Prestige welcomes a fresh cover personality to the Prestige People family, featuring some of Thailand’s top business executives and elites who give us exclusive in-depth interviews and insight into their lives. Sometimes, we can’t help but wonder what our cover personalities have been up to since their features.

Taking to Instagram, keep reading for a glimpse of our #PrestigePeople living their best lives, and an update on what society’s elite has been up to these past weeks.

Varit “Top” Taifayongvichit

Our most recent cover personality joining the Prestige People family is Varit “Top” Taifayongvichit of Miskawaan Health Group. He shared a set of behind-the-scenes photos from the Prestige October issue to his Instagram.

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon, a private banker who was on the cover of Prestige‘s special 16th anniversary issue, enjoyed a moment of relaxation by going for a swim in Yucca Valley, California.

Rarin “Tata” Thongma

Rarin “Tata” Thongma of Christina Grey Group travelled to the island paradise of Phuket for a weekend getaway.

Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch

Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch of Best Services attended a Ferrari event presented by Cavallino Motors.

Paknawat “Bank” Hematananan and Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat

Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan of Brother Global shared a sweet moment with his expecting wife, Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat, on the beach in Hua Hin.

Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt

Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt of Alpha Medical Clinic gave a consultation to one of Thailand’s rising artists, Tanapon “Perth” Sukumpantanasan, at his own clinic.

Pitcha “Maye” Thanalongkorn

Pitcha “Maye” Thanalongkorn of Sabina and Mad Moiselle Intimates was out of town enjoying a seafood feast by the beach.

Mark Thawin

Mark Thawin of Maison Mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle spent his afternoon sipping a good cup of coffee at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya

Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya of Blue Voyage Group escaped the city to live her best life on a Staniel Cay island in the Exumas Bahamas.

Saravut “Gy” Seereethoranakul

Saravut “Gy” Seereethoranakul of P.S.C Starch Products PCL visited his Versace Penthouse at The Monument Thong Lo.