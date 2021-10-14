For the inaugural edition of #PrestigePeople, we take a look at what 10 past Prestige cover personalities have been up to within the last few weeks.
Every month, Prestige welcomes a fresh cover personality to the Prestige People family, featuring some of Thailand’s top business executives and elites who give us exclusive in-depth interviews and insight into their lives. Sometimes, we can’t help but wonder what our cover personalities have been up to since their features.
Taking to Instagram, keep reading for a glimpse of our #PrestigePeople living their best lives, and an update on what society’s elite has been up to these past weeks.
Varit “Top” Taifayongvichit
Our most recent cover personality joining the Prestige People family is Varit “Top” Taifayongvichit of Miskawaan Health Group. He shared a set of behind-the-scenes photos from the Prestige October issue to his Instagram.
Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon
Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon, a private banker who was on the cover of Prestige‘s special 16th anniversary issue, enjoyed a moment of relaxation by going for a swim in Yucca Valley, California.
Rarin “Tata” Thongma
Rarin “Tata” Thongma of Christina Grey Group travelled to the island paradise of Phuket for a weekend getaway.
Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch
Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch of Best Services attended a Ferrari event presented by Cavallino Motors.
Paknawat “Bank” Hematananan and Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat
Pakanawat “Bank” Hematananan of Brother Global shared a sweet moment with his expecting wife, Ploynapat “Mai” Chettakullarat, on the beach in Hua Hin.
Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt
Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt of Alpha Medical Clinic gave a consultation to one of Thailand’s rising artists, Tanapon “Perth” Sukumpantanasan, at his own clinic.
Pitcha “Maye” Thanalongkorn
Pitcha “Maye” Thanalongkorn of Sabina and Mad Moiselle Intimates was out of town enjoying a seafood feast by the beach.
Mark Thawin
Mark Thawin of Maison Mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle spent his afternoon sipping a good cup of coffee at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya
Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya of Blue Voyage Group escaped the city to live her best life on a Staniel Cay island in the Exumas Bahamas.
Saravut “Gy” Seereethoranakul
Saravut “Gy” Seereethoranakul of P.S.C Starch Products PCL visited his Versace Penthouse at The Monument Thong Lo.