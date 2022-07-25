Introducing Prestige Thailand’s Women of Power List 2022

Introducing Prestige Thailand’s inaugural Women of Power list — a group of 30 dynamic and ever-inspiring individuals, all carefully selected based on their unique accomplishments.

At Prestige, we continue to seek out and celebrate the society’s key trailblazers and achievers — individuals whose passion, dedication, and achievements play a key role driving our country forwards.

With the launch of our Women of Power list, you’ll find — represented through a series of in-depth profiles — a diverse spectrum of corporate titans, entrepreneurs, artists, opinion leaders, philanthropists, humanitarians and more.

In what is most definitely a group to be reckoned with, our list includes familiar faces that have starred on the covers of Prestige over the years, together with breakthrough names to know — some of whom we are introducing for the very first time. Alongside our official timepiece partner Breguet, these women continue using their many talents, drive, and vision for the betterment of our country and world as a whole.

From breaking down gender barriers to changing the game in their respective fields, these dynamic women are not only shaping Thailand’s future, but they’re also solidifying the role of women in society.

To find out more our Women of Power 2022 list and the women featured in it, visit our Women of Power 2022 microsite.