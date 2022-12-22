Prestige Trailblazer: Arachaporn Rujichaladol Issara

As part of the December 2022 issue, Prestige sat down with four young and dynamic trailblazers who gave us an insight into their work and life – and the things that give true meaning to them. As the Director of Conservation of Energy Co Ltd, Director of Raintree Office Garden, and Managing Director of Rin at Raintree, Arachaporn Rujichaladol Issara credits her stellar career to being able to find passion in all her work – from the solar farm to the tropical garden space.

Ever since she was a child, Arachaporn Rujichaladol Issara had wanted to be a businesswoman. “My playtime was selling things,” she reminisces, adding that when she was in college, she would import products that she believed would be popular for sale. “Some went well, others did not. I learned by trial and error along the way,” she says with a smile.

You’d be safe to say that it’s this entrepreneurial spirit – the thirst to venture out and chart a new course – that defined and continues to define Arachaporn’s stellar career. A leading young executive, she successfully oversaw the construction of her family’s 18-MW solar farm in Kanchanaburi in 2015. In addition, she is also now managing the Raintree Office Garden in Rama 9, which offers 12, four-story office buildings, and two warehouses for rent.

Her latest project – best described as a more personal venture – is the development of the Rin at Raintree event space; a tranquil venue, surrounded by lush trees and an emerald pond, located right in the middle of bustling Bangkok.

“The solar farm was my first project. I didn’t know much about the business at that time, but my father was confident enough to let me handle it while he provided guidance from a distance,” Arachaporn shares.

Learning-by-Doing

Her father, Treewit, is not only her boss, but also her mentor and idol. He taught her how to run a successful business, but also made sure she understood that the balance sheet is not everything. He also gave her free rein to make her own way, but also made sure she was never left high and dry. To this day he encourages his daughter to make her own decisions, and to break new ground.

“He gave me room to grow,” Arachaporn says. “That’s probably why I felt so empowered. With his support, I was able to learn so much in such a short period of time.”

She admits that the learning-by-doing approach and on-the-job training can be exhausting at times, especially in the real estate business, where competition is high, and the arena of renewable energy, which can be highly technical. Still, she thoroughly enjoyed the learning process.

The idea to develop an office and rental space that makes people feel like they are in a tropical garden – the concept permeating the Raintree project – is also a concept that was influenced by her father. “He likes plants and trees, so I thought: how about building a forest-like garden in the Rama 9 area?”

Interestingly, although the Rin at Raintree event space had been completed much earlier, it was only launched last year because of delays and concerns caused by the global pandemic. Luckily, this green and serene space, with both indoor halls and outdoor areas, seems to resonate deeply with people, especially those yearning to reconnect with nature and spend time outside of shopping malls or hotels (particularly after years of Covid-19 restrictions).

“People’s lifestyles shifted after Covid-19, and I believe there is a potential for the Rin event space to grow as a result. To me, nature is the best, and the most blissful space. We have the next phase in the pipeline, but we have not set the timeline yet,” she adds.

Striking an Optimal Balance

Currently, Arachaporn says she finds passion in all her work – from the solar farm to the tropical garden space. She also feels eager as she wakes up each day to go to work, realising that she is making her businesses grow. And while acknowledging that she is the kind of person who “quite likes working”, she points out that she has also learned from her father that a balance must be struck if one is to attain the optimum quality of life.

“I try to find time for holidays every few months. I also do Pilates every day. It is like a meditation for me. In each session, I am very focused. I can let all other thoughts go, and simply stay in the present.”

This energetic young executive also turns to exercise when she feels down, or upset, or in need of a reboot. “That’s for immediate relief,” she remarks. “What really helps, however, is when I can explain myself or talk to my family. They always give me moral support and counsel.”

When it comes to fashion, Arachaporn says she veers towards a simpler style and colour scheme. As for accessories, watches and earrings are preferred. “I’ve tried an oval-shaped Breguet watch recently and I like it. The design is classic, with a touch of femininity that does not appear too dainty,” she says.

As a director of a renewable energy firm, Arachaporn says sustainability lies at the foundation of her business – a place where corporate social responsibility cannot be ignored. She goes on to say that the Rin at Raintree space has plans to organise market events for charity in the near future, although details of these events have not, as of yet, been finalised.

As for her own personal philanthropy, Arachaporn normally visits Wat Donchan in Chiang Mai and makes contributions to its foundation, which supports over 700 underprivileged orphans. However, the cause that remains closest to her heart is animal welfare.

“I am an animal lover,” she says with conviction. “I support Soi Dog and Watchdog Thailand foundations, both of which are dedicated to rescuing abused animals.”

Photographer: Vatcharasith Wichyanrat

Photographer’s Assistants: Somboonkiat Wonghom & Kiattisak Janprai

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Tunlayaporn Nakngoenthong

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: Seasons, Ekkamai Soi 20

Words: Atiya Achakulwisut