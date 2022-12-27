Prestige Trailblazer: Ittirit Ratanadaros Umpujh

As part of the December 2022 issue, Prestige sat down with four young and dynamic trailblazers who gave us an insight into their work and life – and the things that give true meaning to them. As the Assistant General Manager of Leasing and Property Management at The Mall Group EM District, Ittirit Ratanadaros Umpujh offers about his exciting plans for the future and why his faith in the mall and retail business remains firm. Sometimes the wrong train can take you to the right station.” So goes the Indian proverb – recently made famous by the hit South Korean TV series Crash-Landing on You – and you could say that at one point life was like that for Ittirit Ratanadaros Umpujh. The eldest triplet of famed restaurateur Na-chanok Ratanadaros and The Mall Group’s Executive Vice President Achara Umpujh, the now 24-year-old Ittirit lived a pampered life as a child. Boarding school experience – at Shrewsbury, in England, where he was sent to at 12 – was a shocking lifestyle change, however, as he suddenly had to learn to do everything by himself. But the real turning point came with his first taste of disappointment. Dealing with Disappointment Having finished at the high school, Ittirit discovered he could not enroll in UCL where he wanted to study. “I was so bummed out. When some of my friends from Thailand went there, I felt even worse,” he recalls. He took a gap year instead, and eventually decided to leave England, where he had stayed for almost a decade, in order to pursue a degree in interior design and architecture in the USA. His destination, which later proved to be the right one, was Syracuse University in New York, the alma mater of his father Na-chanok. “Syracuse is a college town, the kind of tightly knit community where people all know one another. There were always things to do, with ski slopes within a 40-minute drive. And while there I rarely went down to New York,” he adds. A sports enthusiast, Ittirit enjoyed basketball and golf as well, but nothing equalled the thrill of skiing. “I like the sense of control that comes along with speed. Ski slopes give you a sense of vastness. Up there you feel limitless, like everything is possible!” He adds that going to the US also gave him the best of both worlds. He could further his studies in traditional fields of interior design, architecture, and art history, while equipping himself with practical courses, such as entrepreneurship. It would seem like an education tailor-made for Ittirit’s current role as the Assistant General Manager of Leasing and Property Management at The Mall Group EM District, would it not? “No, I didn’t get to use what I studied,” he admits with a laugh. “Work life and classroom turned out to be two different things. I did not learn about Feng Shui at Syracuse, but running the mall business here I have to be aware about the positioning of things. In school, minimalistic designs were all the rave, but Asians still prefer something with details.”

On the Importance of Offering a Full-Scope of Experiences

Speaking of work, he’s very enthusiastic about Emsphere, the last mega-mall to complete the EM District (home to the already well-known Emporium and Emquartier shopping centres). The new 15-billion-Baht mixed-use project – complete with a 6,000-seat performance hall, nightclubs, and shops from a multitude of luxury brands – is scheduled to open in December, 2023.

Unlike its more polished predecessors, the Emsphere will be “fiercer”; brimming with raw vibes to complement its “urban jungle” concept. And Ittirit’s faith in the mall and retail business remains firm, despite its being heavily disrupted by e-commerce in the West.

“It’s different here, though,” he muses. “In the US, malls are remote, and people often have to drive for miles to reach one. But here, department stores are easily accessible. Public transportation has also become much better.” Adding to that, he also believes shopping centres have become an integral part of Asian people’s lifestyle. Rain or shine, people want a cosy place to hang out, and even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic the retail business dropped only by 5 to 10 percent, according to Ittirit.

Of course, malls can no longer just be shopping destinations. They have to offer “experiences”, so there must be co-working space, cafes, indoor and outdoor spaces, and activities to meet people’s changing needs. And brick-and-mortar shops are simply indispensable in the luxury segment Ittirit is eyeing. “No – one wants to buy luxury items online,” he explains. “They want to see and feel them. And once bought, they want to show them off.

So where should they go?… a luxury mall perhaps?”

This up-and-coming executive goes on to share that his mother, Achara, is a watch enthusiast and has given him an extensive collection. One brand he has not owned, however, is Breguet, which has caught his eye lately. “It’s classic and elegant,” he remarks, adding he has been groomed to look for beauty in line, form, and colour from an early age. “This brand has been around for centuries, but the designs are amazingly adaptable to modern lifestyle.”

Ittirit knows full well he is one of the fortunate few whose family has built a powerful business for future generation to enjoy. He also realises that Thailand remains a highly unequal country, with vast gaps between the haves and the have-nots. That is why he believes it’s crucial to give back to society. Perhaps not surprisingly, since his father’s family runs the Amnuay Silpa School he believes education and opportunity are the best things to give.

“Without education and opportunity, people cannot advance in life. With a little push, however, they can stand on their own and start going forward by themselves. If I had a chance, I would like to run a foundation, since I think it is important to do it long-term. I would like to build schools for underprivileged children. It would be great to be able to give people opportunities. Even better if we can groom, and push their talents.”

