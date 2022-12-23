Prestige Trailblazer: M.L. Churaimas Diskul

As part of the December 2022 issue, Prestige sat down with four young and dynamic trailblazers who gave us an insight into their work and life – and the things that give true meaning to them. As the talented Team Lead at Shopee,which saw her entrusted with the growth and expansion of Shopee Xpress, M.L. Churaimas Diskul details her journey into the eCommerce space and her dreams of helping those in need.

Born and raised in Bangkok, M.L. Churaimas Diskul is the daughter – first born in a set of triplets – of Churairatana Bhirombhakdi and M.R. Damrongdej Diskul. The Bhirombhakdi clan is widely known for its family conglomerate, Boon Rawd Brewery, which was originally founded in 1933 by Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi. Renowned as Thailand’s leading beer and beverage producer, the company has grown to include businesses in manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, and venture capital (amongst others). Its most recent expansion into the global food sector was made possible by the establishment of Food Factors, a subsidiary set to expand its food businesses both domestically and internationally.

On Embracing Her Rebellious Spirit

A creative soul at heart, Churaimas candidly admits that as a young girl she was somewhat of a rebel. “My grandparents always told me I would have to enter the family business one day, but back then I was very adamant about branching out on my own,” she says. “I’ve always had a penchant for the artsy side of life, and that was what I had set my mind on.”

As such, after graduating from Bangkok Pattana, Churaimas indulged her creative streak and attended Chulalongkorn University where, like her mother, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design. During this time, she also founded her own graphic design company.

However, a few years into her undergraduate education the thought of joining the family business became more and more appealing. Enamoured with new aspirations to one day pursue a Master’s degree in business, she began working on building her business portfolio whilst accumulating work experience and broadening her knowledge. After graduation, she took a job in marketing at Ogilvy & Mather. “I worked there for about three years as an account executive and brand strategist,” she says.

Then came her role as Team Lead at the e-commerce company Shoppee, which saw her entrusted with the growth and expansion of Shopee Xpress. “I was in charge of service points and was able to help the company expand to almost 1,000 service points within a period of eight months. I have to admit that it was a big moment of pride for me,” she smiles.

For now, the 27-year-old enjoys working at Shopee, a place she says has successfully made her step out of her comfort zone and grow. And she plans to stay with the company until she enrols for her Master’s degree. “Hopefully if all goes as planned, it will be at Harvard Business School,” she shares.

Of course, she’s very much aware of the legacy built by her forbears and looking ahead she hopes to one day join Singha Estate. “I would love to eventually work on sustainable projects for the family business while fostering new avenues and approaches to hospitality. There’s definitely the pressure of it being a family business and, more importantly, no woman has ever had that big of a role in our business, so it would be a first if I can at least make my mark there in the future.”



Finding Catharsis in the Creative

Despite her business aspirations, Churaimas has no intention of abandoning her love for art. “My graphic design work has taken a backseat for the past few years, but it has always been a great stress reliever for me so I would love to get

back into that.”

In her free time, Churaimas finds catharsis in photography, a hobby that she and her husband share. In fact, every chance they get these newlyweds – equipped with their cameras – have made it their mission to discover as many breathtaking corners of the globe as possible. “Photography has driven me to explore all the different places I’ve always wanted to visit,” she remarks.

Ever aware of her privilege, Churaimas has a very down-to-earth view on the world and life, so it’s not too surprising that she possesses a philanthropic streak. Helping others runs deep in her family, and compassion for others was instilled from a young age.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of creating a space where the youths can escape drug addiction and abuse,” she explains, “offering instead a space to learn and develop skills that could be useful for their future. For the elderly, I hope to build a safe living environment where they can have free access to medical and health care. Ideally, I want these two spaces to be combined so that the young and the old could coexist.”

As she points out, more and more Thai youths seem to be increasingly dissociating themselves with Thai culture and Thai customs. “Hopefully this space will also enable the reintroduction of Thai values, the importance of respect, of taking care of our elders, and of each other as human beings,” she adds, with conviction.

Churaimas definitely has a long career path ahead of her, and plenty of time to find her place within the family business. Interestingly though, her retirement plan is already clear in her mind. “Ultimately, I simply want to be happy and stress-free. When I retire, I want to live a simple life surrounded by nature and greenery. I imagine myself in a house with large windows overlooking the hills and the ocean and I would have a canvas set up on an easel in the corner.”

Stylish yet minimalist, her fashion style reflects her easy-going character. “I don’t buy clothes that often, but when I do, I always consider how often I can wear it, its quality, and if it will go with everything else in my closet.”

Churaimas is also a watch enthusiast who accredits her love and appreciation for exquisite timepieces to her late grandfather, Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, a globally renowned watch collector. Among her favourite brands is the prestigious luxury watch and jewellery manufacturer Breguet.

“I love the quality and complexity of the designs. It may look simple from afar, yet it’s adorned with intricate details. I have yet to acquire my own Breguet, but if I had to choose, it would without a doubt be the model that I was photographed wearing at this photo shoot.”

Photographer: Vatcharasith Wichyanrat

Photographer’s Assistants: Somboonkiat Wonghom & Kiattisak Janprai

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Tunlayaporn Nakngoenthong

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: Seasons, Ekkamai Soi 20

Words: Niap Kalampasut