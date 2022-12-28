Prestige Trailblazer: Sathitar “Kaiwhan” Chiraphadhanakul

As part of the December 2022 issue, Prestige sat down with four young and dynamic trailblazers who gave us an insight into their work and life – and the things that give true meaning to them. Sathitar “Kaiwhan” Chiraphadhanakul, Assistant to the President at Lactasoy Co Ltd and the Chief Executive Officer of Vitaboost Co Ltd, on how she remains dedicated to her multiple roles as a businesswoman, as a wife, and as a mother. Third-generation heiress to the family-owned business Lactasoy, founded in 1950, Sathitar “Kaiwhan” Chiraphadhanakul currently serves as Assistant to the President of Lactasoy Co Ltd. As a young girl, she grew up in Bangkok and attended Assumption College Samutprakarn, a private Catholic school. She then went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Art, majoring in advertising at Assumption college. She later followed that with a Master’s degree in Management, with an emphasis on marketing, at the prestigious University of Exeter in the UK.



The Importance of Broadening One’s Horizons Although it might have been easier for Kaiwhan to simply join the family business straight out of college, the now 37-year-old spent a few years broadening her horizons – and her knowledge –and honing her professional skills by gaining practical work experience as a management trainee at Media of Media. After a time, she switched gears and made the move that brought her closer to home. “I joined the family business about 10 years ago,” she remarks. For more than three decades, Lactasoy has been the producer of one of the country’s best-selling soy milks. Manufactured according to world-class standards, the company’s plant-based beverages are a reflection of Lactasoy’s reputation as a pioneer in this segment of the beverage market. Placing the consumer’s wellbeing and health at the very heart of its framework, the company has continually been praised for its ability to innovate and ensure the best quality when it comes to their array of products. In her current capacity as assistant to the president, Kaiwhan strives to uphold the company’s inherent values, and maintain its prominence within the industry. Given that her role model – in both life and career – is none other than her father, it comes as no surprise that she has always, in a manner of speaking, borne the weight of carrying on a rather monumentous legacy. “It’s normal to feel pressure when trying to perform well and, of course, even more so when it’s a family business,” she admits. “The most important thing for me was to be able to identify where my strengths lie, and focus on that, while at the same time utilising them to the best of my capabilities.” Since she has joined the Lactasoy team, Kaiwhan points out that she’s been committed to creating positive relationships and unity within the organisation. She has also been recognised for having actively managed and curtailed a number of crises and challenges the company has faced. “I want to build a resilient business, one that emphasises strong social relationships with both the public and private sector, not only domestically but also abroad. In doing so, I hope to bolster and strengthen our positive brand image, both for our consumers and for our partners. Looking ahead, the plan is to design and implement marketing strategies for the company in order to be recognised as a global brand.”

A Tailor-Made Approach to Healthcare

Kaiwhan – who is very much her own person with several interests outside of the family business – recently invested in Vitaboost, a health consultancy company founded in 2015, which she now runs as the Chief Executive Officer.

“At Vitaboost we are able to identify vitamin deficiencies through blood tests and health surveys, and thus create tailored vitamins for our clientele,” she explains, giving an overview of the scientific methods employed. “My goal is to make personalised vitamins, the kind that are currently only available in high- end clinics and hospitals, much more widely accessible to the general public.”

Kaiwhan certainly has a lot on her plate, and for most people struggling to achieve a healthy work-life balance with one job is a chore, let alone with two. But she remains, all the while, hardworking and dedicated to her multiple roles: as a businesswoman, as a wife, and as a mother. Of course, at the same time she fully understands the importance of taking a break every now and then, whether it’s for travel, leisure, or just quality time at home.

“I believe that a work-life balance is very important to achieve, in order to perform well,” she says. “Overworking often leads to stress, and doing too much overtime can become unhealthy – both mentally and physically. I’ve always had a passion for exploring the world, and so to recharge and rejuvenate myself I make sure to travel with the family.”

In addition, when she isn’t preoccupied with work, or family, or planning her next trip to somewhere exotic, Kaiwhan shares that she equally enjoys a good shopping spree, or simply spending time with her pair of canine companions, Marugo and Arale.

As for her charitable side, she’s been involved in merit-making as well as in CSR projects for the family business, among other activities. “I think it’s very important to give back to society, especially when you are able to do so. There are a lot of underprivileged people in our society, not because they aren’t hardworking, or because they’re lazy, but because they are not given opportunities. And I think we have a duty as citizens to do our part to help elevate one another and help each other whenever we can.”

Finally, with respect to fashion, Kaiwhan’s keen eye tends to fixate on styles that are best described as minimalist yet glamourous. To her, the term luxury embodies “timeless value”, which would explain her admiration for the timepieces created by Breguet. “The detailing on their watches is what I love,” she goes on to say of the brand, which is known around the world for their intricate, sleek, and timeless designs.

