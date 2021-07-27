Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch Shares the Secret Behind Best Services

As the main brain behind devising a digital touch point for the used-car centre that her parents founded, Sarochin “Lyn” Butnampetch of Best Services clearly loves the excitement and fast-paced tempo of her evolving business model.

Conquering the second-hand automobile market in Thailand with her well-rounded digital marketing and people skills, the second-generation CEO of Best Service shares how a life always on the lookout for a challenge and excitement prepared her to head her family’s leading used-car dealership.

Her journey before becoming the commercial correspondence she is today meant that Lyn had tried her hand at many things. She has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, studied Archaeology at Silpakorn University, and even opened her own bakery—NYC Bistro’s Sweetmeat’s Appreciation—while also working on marketing research projects for the Metropolitan Electricity Authority Thailand and the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University.

“Things become much more fun when you get to practice what you learn in real life,” she says, pointing out that she transformed the dealership’s website into classroom material. “Sometimes you may not know what to do exactly, but I just kept doing anything that I felt would sharpen my skills. I keep harvesting experiences so I can be ready and start immediately when an opportunity comes along.”

