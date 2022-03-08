Cover Story: RAVIPA Co-Founder Thanisa “Sa” Veerasaksri Shares the Lucky Charms to Her Success

From the magic of hard work, to forging your own path despite the expectations of others, RAVIPA’s determined and charismatic co-founder talks to us about the “lucky charms” that helped her achieve her successes today.

There’s always been a rebellious streak in Thanisa “Sa” Veerasaksri, co-founder of contemporary Thai jewellery brand RAVIPA. We discovered how determination and business savvy — and a bit of help from a couple of K-pop superstars — helped push her homegrown enterprise to International retail triumph.

The strength to prove others wrong

These days, self-made entrepreneurs are a dime a dozen, as younger generations strive to write their own success stories outside the trappings of a typical corporate work environment. But this was not always the case. Sa recalls some of the most biting remarks her peers made when she decided to start RAVIPA as a 20-year-old, back when she was still a 3rd year student at BBA Chulalongkorn University.

“People would gossip, wondering if I had problems at home and that’s why I had to earn money. In those days, starting your own business wasn’t seen as a hip or cool thing, like it is today,” she explains. “People asked why I was strapped for cash, or why I didn’t just work at a company instead. All those disparaging words only pushed me to prove them all wrong.”

Today, her everyday-wear rings, bracelets, and earrings stand on top of the podium when it comes to contemporary Thai designer jewellery. Recently recognised as a best-selling brand on online retail platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, RAVIPA has seen an astounding growth of 2,000 percent in the past year, raking in 100 million baht for the first time since its founding in 2012.

Support from world-class K-pop idols

A boost to the brand’s notoriety came when two of the most popular Thai-born K-Pop singers – BamBam of GOT7, and Lisa of BlackPink – were seen sporting RAVIPA’s bracelets from the Reminder collection in 2021. And there’s no need to guess how K-pop fandom resulted in an unstoppable wave of interest in the brand. Sa herself was thrilled to discover that such celebrities were wearing her products, because she did not reach out to them personally. In Lisa’s case, fans had sent her Reminder amulet bracelets with auspicious intent, hoping the gift would help protect their beloved pop star.

An ode to the lucky and auspicious

“I think we really solved a pain point many people go through, which is that they want to wear jewellery that attracts luck, but they don’t want the world to know.” Sa tells us of her brands’ Reminder collection, launched in 2011. “People don’t want others to see they are desperate to find love, fortune, or whatnot, so our sleek designs became very practical.”

Interestingly enough, the idea behind Reminder first came about when Sa had to speak onstage at a seminar, and wished she had something on her that would boost both her confidence and luck. The resulting collection features tiny beads made from natural gemstones, and miniscule charms that give a contemporary gloss to nagas and other traditional, mythical deities. It’s a collection that really struck a chord with the modern public, who wanted a minimal talisman. Today, these itty-bitty arm candy baubles have won the Design Excellence Award (DEmark Award) from the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) in 2019.

The courage to aim for greater heights

Since her high school days, Sa has long revelled — and excelled — in playing the salesgirl role. While there hadn’t been any specific career aspirations back then, she knew she wanted to eventually have a business of her own. “After growing up in a happy family that could provide everything for me, I felt that when I grew up, I just wanted to have a family of my own where I built my own success in order to provide for them,” she tells us. “My family is a traditional Chinese one, with our own gemstone business, but I didn’t want to have anything to do with the common purse. I was a bit of a rebel.”

While still studying in her third year at Chulalongkorn University’s BBA program, Sa encouraged her sister Par — who had studied jewellery-making in the USA — to join her in starting RAVIPA, named after her sisters’ full name. Sa looked over all the business operations, marketing and branding, while Pa oversaw all designing and production.

“My parents wanted me to focus on my studies, so they were not supportive of it at all,” Sa admits, “I had to divide my time and began working during summer breaks. I started out just like any normal person would, by applying to design competitions and investing with my own money. I remember days after I finished my exams, I would have to rush off to set up my display booth at markets. I’d be this kid, still in my university uniform, selling stuff.” When RAVIPA’s popularity began kicking off, Sa went all in, despite still being a student at this point. “I didn’t want to let it go, even if I wasn’t really ready, because I don’t believe you are ever really ready. If you wait for that day, it will never arrive, and you will never get anything done.”

Hard work and commitment

“I feel that I’m not super talented, but I work hard,” Sa tells us simply. “I’m a believer in ‘hard work beats talent’. Even if you don’t have any obvious gifts, you can still succeed — which is why I dedicate myself to hard work every day.”

Using constructive criticism and feedback from her peers and relatives as the impetus to prove that her small venture could be just as fruitful and successful as a company job, Sa has seen RAVIPA grow to a total of six store branches in Bangkok, as well as a store in both China and Singapore. The Covid pandemic had halted more store openings abroad, but Sa is not deterred from eventually pushing RAVIPA to global status. She dreams of the brand becoming a must-have item for travellers coming to Thailand, the same way Thais go on Issey Miyake buying sprees in Japan, or to France for Chanel.

A strong support system

Sa credits her boyfriend Win as a person who charges up her battery after a long day of work, for which she’s truly grateful. Confessing to working 90 percent of the time, and only getting rest while sleeping, Sa’s goal is to be more proactive in the future by taking time off to go travelling. But even as she lovingly describes holidaying with her family, dog Katsu, andb beau Win — her “sources of joy” — this hardworking businesswoman refers to it as time “efficiently spent”, because they’re all together at once.

“I am incredibly lucky that Win and my family get along, so we all just enjoy time together,” she smiles. “In fact, both my family and his went away for New Year’s together, so it’s nice that I don’t have to separate time for my boyfriend and my family.”

As RAVIPA continues to grow, and more competition and copycat issues start to trickle in, work-related problems and stresses will inevitably arise. Yet, this energetic trendsetter is so steadfast in her vision it sounds like she could do quite well without any help from luck-laden amulets.

“We only focus on our direction forward, and don’t look back or worry about what others are doing,” she concludes. “Always just focus on your own goals and minimise the surrounding noise. If you spend your time only looking at what the competitors do, you won’t get ahead.”

Find out more about RAVIPA at ravipa.com. Read the full cover story now in the March 2022 issue of Prestige Thailand, available in all leading book stores nation-wide.

Photographer: Vatcharasith Wichyanrat

Photographer’s Assistants: Somboonkiat Wonghom & Kiattisak Janprai

Stylist: Chittawatr Buramyakorn

Stylist’s Assistant: Tittikorn Homhaun

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Kitphisuth Kanchanakawinphong

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Boxshot Studio