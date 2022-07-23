Women of Power 2022: Get to Know Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul

As part of our Women of Power 2022 special, Prestige speaks to Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairperson of Toshiba Thailand Co Ltd, chairperson of the Board of Kasikorn Bank, Former Minister of Tourism and Sports.

“I like rocks,” admits Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul. However, it’s not precious stones or rare gems that she fancies, but ordinary rocks that are found along the road, or by a river or on a mountain.

“They may appear simple, even valueless, but if we look closely, each rock has its own character. It has a history and stories to tell.”

This down-to-earth, minimalistic wisdom, reminiscent of William Blake’s celebrated line – “to see the world in a grain of sand’’ – seems to be the pivot from which Kobkarn’s work philosophy and lifestyle grows. Her past credentials include being the first female Tourism and Sports Minister for Thailand (2014-2017) while her current status finds her on the board of Kasikorn Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in the country, and as Chairperson of Toshiba Thailand Co Ltd.

Kobkarn takes seriously the motto of Toshiba Thailand, which is set to celebrate its milestone 55th anniversary next year. For her, “Brings good things to life”, is not just a business goal, but a commitment to take care of all stakeholders, whether they be factory workers, sales agents, customers, or members of the public at large. “Integrity” is the word that she frequently alludes to.

“My mother is my role model,” says Kobkarn, referring to the late Thanpuying Niramol Suriyasat. “She was not didactic, but one thing she intentionally taught is the art of people. She would say that human relationship is the most important and hardest thing to manage.

“Without a dream, we will not make a difference. Nothing will be changed and there will never be a better future.” Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul

“Companies can compete by investing in salaries, machineries, or technologies,” she continues, “but they will only win when investing in people. My father [the late Dr. Korn Suriyasat] came up with the ‘Red Brick’ philosophy, which represents his trust in Thai people and their capacity. A red brick is simply made from clay. The entire production can be done by Thais. It looks simple and inexpensive but it can be put to many good uses.” It’s an interesting coincidence that Toshiba Thailand’s iconic Thailand headquarters was built with red bricks.

“My mother would say that in an organisation, everybody is like a brick,” Kobkarn continues, explaining her mother’s different take on the ‘Red Brick’ philosophy. “Each of us has a different duty, which we should be proud of and strive for the best, but we are all equal.”

When asked about being a leader, she emphasises that, “Money cannot buy people’s hearts. To be a leader one must be good at people management. We have to give them due recognition. Be honest, and ensure that everyone can grow together. Do the right thing even if it proves more difficult.

“The greatest crisis I have ever faced was during the 2011 flood when nine out of 10 Toshiba factories were affected,” she says, recalling that fateful time. “What was refreshing, however, was our staff never left us. They came to help recover the factories even when their houses remained under water. They would say the factories were their second home.”

Kobkarn also takes pride in her work with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, instilling the ideas of integrity, sufficiency, and sustainability to new generations through the Young Entrepreneur programme. By instilling a “love of our homeland” amongst budding business leaders, her professional and personal goals run parallel; ensuring that Thailand is a “liveable country” for the next generation. “It is true there are problems and issues that we may still feel uncomfortable with, but it is up to us to take care of them. It is our duty as citizens.”

Kobkarn recalls an incident in the past when her mother was told the company would never prosper if she adhered to proper accountancy. “Her answer was she would still take the path even if it was more taxing. She wanted to prove that people who chose to do the right thing could flourish. This is something I remember to this day.”

When it comes to gender issues, doing the right thing is equally vital. “To empower women does not mean repeating stereotypes that women are weaker, or better, or that they must be right in everything. People differ. Empowerment means bringing everyone up altogether.”

For Kobkarn – who chairs the Thai Host Committee of Global Summit of Women (GSW) this year – it’s gratifying to learn that Thai women did very well at the senior management level. The Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) reported in 2019 that Thailand had the highest percentage of female Chief Financial Officers and the third highest rate of female Chief Executives in the world. Unfortunately, Thai women remain a minority on boards, at just 10.7 percent. Thankfully, the GSW aims to raise the percentage to 30 percent, despite the fact that it is a challenging goal.

Success, in Kobkarn’s view, means more than being number one in the business. “To be able to grow together as a society, that is real happiness. To be able to stand on our own two feet and to show that Thai people can achieve as much as anybody, that’s success!”

As for her personal style, this enterprising executive reveals that it’s an extension of her minimalist philosophy. “I prefer something simple. My outfits are of few colours, with similar patterns. The style should show some intrinsic value though, something that is, perhaps, elegant in its simplicity.”

She adds that she could wear the same earrings for 20-30 years. “Jewellers usually don’t waste their time approaching me,” she says with a smirk.

Most importantly, Kobkarn believes in the power of the dream. “Without a dream, we will not make a difference. We will succumb to the reality. Nothing will be changed and there will never be a better future.”

Photographer: Bert Sivakorn

Photographer’s Assistant: Sakonlapak Petcharayutapan

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Capella Bangkok

Watch: Breguet