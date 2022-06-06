Cover Story: Wuttirak “Aey” and Sorada “May” Dechapongpun on Self-Made Success & Finding Zen

Self-made husband-and-wife duo Wuttirak “Aey” and Sorada “May” Dechapongpun opened up their home to Prestige, sharing their views on success and the art of zen.

The founders of G.A.A. Enterprise — a leading supplier of strategic safety and defence goods to the Thai government — Wuttirak “Aey” and Sorada “May” Dechapongpun live a charmed life, surrounded by possibly one of the most gorgeous gardens and Japanese pavilions in the country. In fact, when we first step into their magnificent home — the result of a hands-on, hard work ethic — we find it nothing short of extraordinary, and truly stunning in its visual might.

Slick and contemporary, and fitted with plush, upbeat interiors, the abode is also equipped with a supercar showroom, state-of-the-art gym, a perfectly manicured lawn and playground, a swimming pool sprinkled with starry lights and, most intriguing, a zen garden, an onsen, a bamboo walkway, and a Japanese pavilion. It is from these serene surroundings that the couple speak to us about the home they have created, as well as their unique outlook on life. Here are some of the most interesting things we learned.

Their home has been compared to that of a yakuza boss.

“When we had a Japanese chef come in to cook for us, we asked him what he thought of our place and whether it was true to his culture,” May shares with some amusement, “he said that a yakuza boss he once cooked for in the past didn’t even have a samurai armour on display. He was thrilled!”

Unsurprisingly, family friends are always keen for an invitation to dinner inside the Japanese pavilion, which showcases a single-slab resin tree table with seating for 12, as well as decorations such as samurai swords, kanji slides, and traditional masks that Aey sourced himself, directly from Japan. Further inside the home, the couple’s concept is that every room should emit a different mood and style.

They’re in charge of supplying the Thai government with army/police force equipment

Aey and May first started dating nine years ago and got married a year later, not too long after Aey founded his company, G.A.A. Enterprise Thailand Co Ltd in 2011. The company works solely with the Thai government to import and supply products such as tactical gear, rescue equipment, cameras, anti-riot equipment, aircraft, guns, boats, parachutes, and many other necessities the army and/or police force may need. Most of their suppliers are European, American or Korean, although Aey reveals that they have recently acquired a local supplier.

Aey and May prioritise balance, and the meditative state of “Zen”

Balance is clearly the key concept that explains most things about this happy and successful family. The couple and their four-year-old son Armin just moved into this house last year, but their journey getting to where they are today is almost 10 years in the making.

“I believe that walking the middle path is the way to go,” Aey explains. “There’s a liveliness you can get from the garden, but also a great sense of serenity from the pavilion. Living with balance is an important thing, and this part of the house reflects that.”

They also very rarely argue

Today, May oversees all finance-related operations as the company’s Financial Director. “May is very patient and reasonable,” Aey says, commenting on their worklife. “I think very quickly, and am hot tempered. Most men are. She fills in for what I lack, and it really helps me to see how I should decide on things — whether quickly or slowly. All this time, we’ve never argued because May is always very reasonable. She works to handle the backend very quickly, and the better you can support each other the more you can push ahead to become more stable and win.”

Without a doubt, this 38-year-old mother’s calm composure has surely contributed to the couple’s success in the extremely niche environment they operate in. A tip that May shares for smooth sailing when it comes to both child-rearing and work life, revolves around communication. “I will bring it up immediately if we have disagreements whether big or small,” she says. “Don’t keep the problem for later because you may forget about them. We talk all the time and respect each other in all dimensions.”

Their business is driven by the goal of saving lives

Now an established player in the field, May reflects that the greatest joy she finds in her work is knowing how their products save lives. “If the protective vests or shields can withstand impact, and it protects lives, then the officers wearing them will still be able to go home to see their families.”

Aey agrees. “One life is linked to so many other lives. No amount of money can ever compensate for anyone’s life, so our products need to be the very best. This is what I have always believed in since I first started this company, so no matter what I sell, I need to test for the quality of everything.”

They’re firm believers of “work hard, play hard”, and giving back

“With work becoming stable now, I try to manage my health and cut back on meetings that stretch long into the night,” Aey remarks. “There’s no point having a lot of money but not having time or the good health to enjoy it with your loved ones. It’s no different than having no money if you don’t even get to spend your money. Now that I have enough, I want to share my experience with others, and give back by donating to hospitals and educational foundations. It’s about managing my life more these days and there’s a lot of non-earning work that needs to be done too.”

Both have their preferred indulgences

Beyond the dreamy paradise of their pool villa residence, fast cars and shopping are some of the couple’s mutual pleasures. Aey and May enjoy going on supercar driving trips with fellow supercar owners, with Aey citing McLaren as his favourite brand to drive (due in part to its high level of safety). However, to list all the fashion brands this family man loves would be an endless endeavour.

“I think it’s more apt to list what he doesn’t actually buy,” May jokes. “Besides the cars, timepieces, guns, and samurai swords he collects, he’s also the more full-on dressy one when it comes to clothing. I’m the one who feels clothing is wasteful and instead I’ve become more interested in high jewellery lately, partly for its investment value.”

Dressed in a plaid Burberry shirt-dress for our meeting, it’s clear that May’s style leans towards solid simplicity and understated elegance. She reveals that her favourite brands currently are Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Tiffany & Co.

The family’s motto is “diamond heart”

According to May, her husband’s philosophy is to have a “diamond heart” — a Thai analogy referring to being resilient. “It’s something he’s always held onto and practised since we first started dating,” she smiles. “If you can overcome your obstacles, you become a diamond, but if not, then you just end up as charcoal.”

She goes on to explain that much of what they have today was the result of years of hard work. “Looking in from the outside, people may think we have it all, but what they don’t see is all the challenges and obstacles we have had to overcome to get here. It’s endearing to think how, back in the day, Aey was still pondering how to even afford buying a condo to live in. I can really say that everything we have earned today is a result of Aey’s hard work, discipline, and resolute leadership.”

Find out more about the power duo in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Thailand, available in leading bookstores nationwide.

Photographer: Tinnagorn Wongbenjasin

Photographer’s Assistant: Tanaporn Pikool & Arnon Puplang

Stylist: Pisit Jirathadaphan

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Alongkot Khunthong

Editorial Coordinator: Kanyaphat Somwong

Location: Dechapongpun Family Home