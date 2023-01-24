HRH Princess Sirivannavari Hosts a Royal Concert For HM King Rama X

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, hosted a “Royal Concert” on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Rama X’s 70th birthday that saw several stellar musical performances.

The performances took place on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua along with Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended the concert on the second night which brought pride and joy to citizens of Thailand in attendance.

Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation and B. Grimm reiterated the importance of this historical concert, stating that “For this Royal Concert, HRH Princess Sirivannavari herself personally conceptualised and produced the concert and delegated the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) to perform four musical compositions conducted by Michel Tilkin and performed by Greek piano soloist, Titos Gouvelis and German violinist, Niklas Liepe.

“HRH Princess Sirivannavari was very detail-oriented, looking over the set, stage design, lighting, sound and musicians throughout the rehearsals. Not only did the audience receive an immersive musical experience, but they were also given the opportunity to admire HRH Princess Sirivannavari’s diverse talents.”

The performance began with a royal musical composition titled, Mythos Poètica Suite for Orchestra (2020) which narrates HRH Princess Sirivannavari’s own inspired story driven from a Greek mythology. The plot takes place in a museum, retelling a romance between a young man who works as an art collector and a woman who possesses the beauty of a Grecian goddess.

Mythos Poètica consists of five chapters with subtle nuances of rock, electronic and world music, while Le mariage de minuit fantasie pour piano et orchestre reprises the main theme of Mythos Poètica in the form of a piano concerto. Similarly, Nefreretta Concerto for Violin and Orchestra was inspired by the Princess’ trip to a museum in Vienna. There, she saw ancient artifacts from the Nile Valley in Egypt and the civilisations along the Danube river, whose distinguished sounds and rhythm were amalgamated and highlighted throughout the work.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari has been vocal about setting her sights on raising the standard of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra to an international level. The “Royal Concert” performance cleaerly demonstrated the orchestra’s achievement and left a positive impression on listeners and musicians alike

For more information, visit rbsothailand.com