You Can Now Exclusively See and Feel the New Ferrari SF90 Spider

Following the recently global premier of the first-ever Ferrari Fashion Show – digitally live – from Maranello, today we yet again gaze in awe at the one-and-only, plug-in hybrid convertible supercar Ferrari has ever introduced to the world – it’s the new Ferrari SF90 Spider.

With many big players now going for a digital-orientated route when it comes to aligning their business operations with the current you-know-why incident. But for Thailand’s official importer and service centre of Ferrari cars, Cavallino Motors, it’s not just about making adjustments to the New Normal that only counts, but also the ‘maintain-the-brand-experience’ how-to that’s viewed as equally important as anything else there seems – because it’s Ferrari we’re talking about.

Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Vice President of Cavallino Motors Co. Ltd.,

On Wednesday, June 16, Cavallino Motors live-streamed – for the first of its time – the prancing horse’s first production plug-in hybrid convertible supercar, the Ferrari SF90 Spider, through its official digital platforms (Facebook and YouTube) with Ferrari fans cheering right from their screens. This new convertible is impeccably redefined based on the modern supercar concept, making it the so-called ‘that’ car for owners who seek the very pinnacle of Ferrari Technology while deriving the greatest of privileged joy through the 14-second in action, retractable, open-top driving experience.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider sees the development of the of the new powertrain – as same as the SF90 Stradale – which not only reduces exhaust gas emissions, but also comes with a stronger efficiency. Especially for the massive 780 cv turbo charged V8, augmented by three electric motors, which offer 220 horsepower top speed – one at the rear and two on the front axle – bringing the maximum power output to a staggering 1,000 cv – breath-taking.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider

The appearance – influenced by the HMI (Human Machine Interface) system, this has marked a considerably remarkable leap for the new Ferrari SF90 Spider, indeed. The supercar also comes with a series of touch commands with all-inclusive controlling at just the driver’s fingertips – the Ferrari SF90 Spider’s steering wheel. More on technology-wise, major information will also appear on the 16-inch, digital central curved HD screen which offers full configuration, as well as control. Moreover, the head-up display system available on the section of the windscreen also means less distraction while roaring down the road.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider – The car key with the stunning Ferrari Logo

The Ferrari SF90 Spider – The Steering Wheel and the 16-inch digital central curved HD screen

The Ferrari SF90 Spider starts at a price of THB 44,900,000 with a complimentary 3-year warranty – with no mileage restrictions – and can be renewed for 15 years, plus a 7-year maintenance by a team of mechanic experts and tools.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the behind-the-camera moments from the digital live of the new Ferrari SF90 Spider.

ML Korkrita Kritakara, Jirayuth Sangtaweep, Piyawat Kempetch, Nandhamalee – Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Jarin Tumwattana and Natthaphol Patamapongse

Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi, Managing Director of Cavallino Motors Co. Ltd.,

M.L. Korkrita Kritakara, Board of Director of Cavallino Motors Co., Ltd,

Jirayuth Sangtaweep

Natthaphol Patamapongse

Jarin Tumwattana

Experience the powerful performance of the Ferrari SF90 Spider through a personal appointment for a safe, close-up and private view at Cavallino Motors Showroom, New Petchaburi Rd, from June 17 to June 30. To find out more, call 02 319 6109 or visit bangkok.ferraridealers.com

Notes to Visitors

In accordance with the highest health and safety standards, all staff at the showroom are required to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours prior to their duty. Followed by a regular monthly screening conducted under the company’s strict measures to ensure the safety for all.