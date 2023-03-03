Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha has been helming King Power since 2016, and now this forward-thinking millennial leader aims to propel Thailand’s largest duty-free conglomerate to the forefront of the global retail arena. Last year, he officially took over as the chairman of UK’s successful Leicester City Football Club (champions of the 2015-16 Premier League season) and OH Leuven, a Belgian football club from the city of Leuven. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Bangkok University International Program, and for his work in business and contribution to the community in the City of Leicester, he was awarded an honourary doctorate by De Montfort University in 2014.