Apinara “Prang” Srikanchana is currently busy with expanding her U Drink I Drive ride-matching service into the daytime, where customers can also get safe rides home during work hours. The young businesswoman has been integrating valet and limousine services to the name, as well as looking for future partnerships with pubs and restaurants. Hoping to be the first name of recall when it comes to all things related to a smashing night out, her U Drink I Drive team is also working on an AI application for women to check their skin condition post-partying, before matching them up with beauty clinics and possible treatments. The service also offers an option for women to choose a female driver. As an heir to the Asia Insurance empire, and one who believes in real-time reaction to crises, she shares, “Whichever company that thinks they do not have a problem already means they have a problem. It means you are turning a blind eye to little things that could be learning curves for your business to grow.” A key factor for Prang in managing arising problems is to equip staff with both authority and an inner compass, so that they may make decisions instantly. Most importantly for her, however, is to handle every situation with grace.