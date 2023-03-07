Dr. Comepeerapon “Ruangkwao” Siripakkaphant finished her medical studies at Chiang Mai University, after which she was ophthalmology resident at the Chiang Mai University Hospital for a couple of years. She then decided to get more training, and finished a certificate program in cosmetic surgery in Busan, Korea. Today, she is the founder and the head ophthalmologist and specialist in cosmetic eyelid surgery at Lovely Eye and Skin Clinic. She’s famous both in Thailand and internationally for her expertise in double eyelid surgery or, more specifically, in epicanthoplasty (a rare eye surgery to modify the epicanthal folds). She believes that when it comes to any cosmetic procedures, it is crucial to consider all facial components. Achieving facial harmony is the most important when it comes to designing the eyes of her patients. “I care deeply for all my patients’ needs and requests,” she confides, “because what’s most important to me is their happiness.”