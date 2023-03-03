In her professional life, Julia Yeh occupies two starkly different worlds. She’s the founder and managing director of YH Haute Joaillerie, a high jewellery house and investment firm specialising in precious stones, but she’s also the chairperson of Ming Te Elementary School in Chiang Rai. Her parents established the school in the Golden Triangle in 2007, in conjunction with the House of Huai Phueng, the youth shelter they founded in 1997. “We have provided education and shelter to over 4,000 orphans and stateless individuals in the region,” she says. “Over the years, we’ve orchestrated many workshops with volunteers from different industries to develop skill sets for the stateless community.” Asked where she sees herself in five years, she doesn’t just envision a future for herself, but also for the students whose resilience inspires her: “I hope to see the students that I’ve sent to college successfully graduate and bring positive impact to their community.” Julia’s belief in education as a tool for improvement of self, and of community, is also reflected in her definition of success: “Success, for me, means doing things that are meaningful, things that allow me to grow and develop mentally and professionally and hopefully have some kind of positive impact.”