The middle of three siblings, Narun “Note” Thamavaranukup has been immersed in the luxury industry since childhood. After obtaining both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Science from Oxford University, Note was an investment banker in Hong Kong for three years before returning home to oversee Prima Times (PMT), the luxury watch import and retail business arm of Blue River Group, Thailand’s leading purveyor of fine jewellery founded by his parents. In 2008, he formed PMT The Hour Glass, a partnership with The Hour Glass from Singapore. Recent investments have also seen the group expanding into Vietnam. It now operates over 20 watch and jewelry boutiques across Thailand and Indo-China.