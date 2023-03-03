Siradej “Champ” Donavanik

Siradej Donavanik is the third generation in charge of Dusit International, which was founded by his grandmother, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, and has an impressive portfolio of luxury resorts and spas both in Thailand and overseas. His main responsibilities include the development of new projects and strategic partnerships in education. Siradej graduated from the University of Exeter, UK in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economic and Political Development. He is married to Natapa.