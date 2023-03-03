Urachar “Japan” Peechasaranont

There is no shortage of role models, male or female, in the Peechasaranont family. Urachar has her grandparents, who built a chilli paste business together from nothing, and her mother, who worked alongside her grandparents to grow the business to a multinational company. Today, Urachar, alongside her two younger sisters, are the next generation of Peechasaranont women updating Maepranom’s image and churning out new products that are even healthier than before. Their product range is no longer just free of MSG, artificial flavour and colour, it is also lower in sodium, sugar and fat, appealing to the needs of increasingly health-conscious consumers. Recently, this home-grown brand was bestowed the Prime Minister’s Award, recognised for being the best ‘Export and Halal’ company in Thailand. Receiving this official honour only goes to acknowledge how Maepranom is the pride of Thailand’s business community. For her second business, To Be Kind, Japan turned to the future of her children as an inspiration and created a line of eco- and animal-friendly, dermatologist-tested products free of paraben and mineral oils. There is no doubt that her son and daughter will have no problem finding a role model in their mother.