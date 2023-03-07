One of the founders of fine jewellery business Gems Pavilion, Worawut “Flook” Ahchariyasripong was raised in a typical Thai-Chinese home, with brother Piya “Top” and sisters Janitha “Neung” (Thiravorachai) and Pranisa “Mai”. During his university years he studied Civil Engineering at Mahidol University, and Industrial Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York. He went on to become – along with his three elder siblings – one of the founders of the esteemed jewellery brand Gems Pavilion, heading up all production aspects, as well as business development and investments. Together, Flook and his brother and sisters have established Gems Pavilion as Thailand’s leading fine jewellery brand. Currently, he also holds the position of managing director at Gemoro Company, a subsidiary of the Gems Pavilion Group. In his private time, Flook prefers a quiet life, but also pursues an interest in scuba diving during his travels outside the city.