6 Fashion Essentials from Porntip “Mook” Attakanwong

Continuously shining light on local talents, Porntip “Mook” Attakanwong introduces six of her fashion must-haves from homegrown brands.

(Hero image: Porntip “Mook” Attakanwong in Shone Puipia)

After graduating from Parsons School of Design and working in the fast-paced New York fashion scene, Porntip “Mook” Attakanwong decided to return home, opting to focus on family, mental health, and uplifting Thai artists. Through her role as the Creative Director and Founder of the multi-purpose gallery ATT 19, Mook has been an enthusiastic supporter of artisanal work and a leading voice for sustainable fashion.

In line with Prestige May 2023 “Craft” issue, the fashion savant opens her wardrobe to share a list of her beloved items from Thai creators.

Seire Collective

Described by Mook as a brand that is “conscious, ethical and sustainable in every thought process”, Seire Collective sources its materials from decentralised weaving communities across the kingdom, prioritising the historical and cultural stories behind each product. The embroidered crop top in orange – featured on Mook above – is currently out of stock, but the same design is still available in yellow and navy. The front and back are reversible, so customers get two distinctive and playful looks in one item.

Sasi Knits

Sasi Knits is slowly becoming one of Thai fashionistas’ go-to stores. With its affordable price tag, high quality fabric, and versatile designs, it’s not an exaggeration when Mook mentions that she “doesn’t travel without at least one of the pieces in her suitcase”. Sourcing the cotton from Chiang Mai and using natural dye from Ubon Ratchathani, founder and designer Sasi Chandrvirochana made sure that each piece is meticulously woven by her.

Jetaim Kantan

Everyone has that one comfort shirt that gets worn repeatedly. For Mook, that piece in her wardrobe is this brown tube top with adorable hand-embroidered white flowers. Speaking about the item, she adds: “Jetaim Kantan is my everyday staple. It is effortlessly cute!”

Kalm Village Lifestyle Store

Kalm Village is an arts, craft, and cultural centre based in Chiang Mai. According to Mook, the Kalm Village Lifestyle Store is an extension of that project which “sources the most beautiful fabrics or collaborates with local communities to create swoon worthy textiles in limited edition”. The Bangalore Camisole that Mook is rocking as a beach cover-up is a testament to her creative styling abilities and the adaptability of the product.

Bungalow 17

The lifestyle and clothing brand Bungalow 17 not only focuses on producing high quality products but also brings together a community of Thai creatives who specialise in presenting their cultural skills through contemporary lens. The Hawaiian shirt pictured above is individually hand-painted using the traditional Batik techniques. When Mook said that she’s looking forward to seeing what this brand does next, she’s not the only one.

Shone Puipia

Lastly, it wouldn’t be Mook’s recommendation list without Shone Puipia. Praising her long-time collaborator and close friend’s label, the style maker enthuses: “I urge everyone to visit his studio at Soi Sa:m as the level of work which goes into each piece of clothing is truly incredible. Here, you will find couture-level techniques from fabrics collaged from bias cut strips, hand felted wool, feather or hand twisted pleats, and the list goes on.”

For more information on Mook’s gallery, visit ATT 19 on Facebook.