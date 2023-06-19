Artist Bongkojthip Bhirombhakdi on Her Love For Abstract Painting

Slowing down and discovering a power from within has helped Bongkojthip “Bua” Bhirombhakdi develop a personal artistic style, which has led her to creating transcendental works of abstract art along the way.

(Hero image: Bongkojthip “Bua” Bhirombhakdi)

Upon graduating from the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture and Graphic Arts at Silpakorn University, with a major in Printing, Bongkojthip “Bua” Bhirombhakdi has experimented with various artistic styles. When the pandemic forced everyone indoors, she shifted to expressionist painting – exploring the imaginative world within her own mind – and hasn’t looked back since.

Bua is a fourth-generation member of the Boon Rawd Brewery dynasty (parent company of the Singha Corporation), and her interest in the arts was not met with any opposition from her family. In fact, it was encouraged, and being allowed to do her own thing has definitely paid off. Last year, local Thai fashion brand Iradaa Wear tapped the young creative to design a collection made up of her signature prints. In addition, the tranquil nature of her paintings recently caught the attention of curators from Pine Tree Gallery Spa, where her work is now being featured in a show entitled ‘Serenity Exhibition’, which runs until the end of July.

Tell us more about your artistic style.

My artistic style right now is along the lines of abstract expressionism. Actually, I’ve been playing around with the abstract style for a while, but I’m always open to trying new and intriguing methods. At the moment, I’m interested in using a lot more vibrant colours, allowing the paint to naturally run and sink into the canvas. I don’t have a particular palette in mind when I set off to paint either. I just let my emotions guide which colours I should use. Three artists who I admire very much are Willem de Kooning, Frank Bowling, and Mark Rothko. Their usage of colour, their experimentation, and their composition is fascinating.

Could you walk us through your creative process?

I’ll always begin with meditation. I have to figure out what I’m feeling on that day, and try to grasp whether I’m happy or sad. Then I’ll roughly sketch an outline of the piece and select the colours that call out to me. Only after going through my internal process will I start to carry out the work. Each piece doesn’t take a long time to create, it mostly depends on the size of the canvas. I’m interested in natural landscapes so most of my inspiration stems from there. When I paint, I feel like I get to travel and experience that type of scenery… getting lost in my own imagination. Thinking about those spaces leaves such a peaceful feeling in my heart and it’s also very healing.

Have you experienced creative blocks?

Yes, I’ve faced this problem before. It usually happens when I don’t properly manage my time, when I have to rush my work, or when I feel like I’m overwhelmed. I would feel like I couldn’t really concentrate, and I don’t have time to reflect on my own feelings, which can cause burn outs and lack of inspiration. In the past, the way I solved this issue was to take a break from drawing and go relax, go back into nature, meditate, and make sure that my emotions are more stable. When I feel relaxed, that’s when I’m ready to go back to work.

Last year, you collaborated with Iradaa Wear for a capsule collection. Was there any major difference between designing patterns on clothes and painting on canvases?

I enjoy designing for both mediums because they take on a different energy and evoke different emotions. For clothing, I get so excited to see what my patterns will look like when they’re being worn. Designing patterns on clothing is not that different from painting on a canvas, the techniques are actually quite similar. Luckily, Iradaa Wear also gave me plenty of creative freedom to design my work. The only difference is in the story and the colour schemes in each season, but the brand will provide notes for what direction they want from the very beginning.

Tell us about your current exhibition at the Pine Tree Gallery Spa.

Personally, I was already a fan of Pine Tree Gallery Spa because their space feels very close to nature and has beautiful lighting. When they reached out to showcase my work, I was trying to get into a very peaceful and stable mentality. So, the mood of this project will reflect that serene state of mind. I want people to look at my work and hopefully feel a sense of calmness that they can find within themselves as well.

How has creating art helped better your mental health?

From my experience, working and living with art helps in my self-discovery process. It made me much more self-aware, especially when I’m not feeling the best. Art is always an outlet for me. It heals my chaotic mind and helps me focus. Being creative in my work gave me the ability to go on adventures using my imagination, while grounding myself. Apart from creating artwork, I enjoy doing yoga from home. Every time after I finish my work, I’ll make sure to do yoga because it’s a way to get some exercise in and destress my brain.

Do you have a favourite piece that you’ve worked on?

Personally, I don’t really have a favourite because every piece captures a different emotion, a different technique, which gives off different end results. I like that my work can evoke a range of emotions. If I have completed a piece, that means I’m already satisfied with it.

What does the future hold?

Right now, I’m working on my personal brand, which will be all about home decorations, and the items will feature the patterns that I’ve personally created. I’ve

always been passionate about interior design, so I want to create my own products for others to enjoy. I’m also in the process of preparing some work for a group exhibition show that will take place at ATT19 gallery. It will be open for public viewing from August 10 to September 24

For more information, visit BB Studio.