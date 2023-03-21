Catch Up Session with Sartorial Icon: Supornthip “Tippy” Choungrangsee

In recent years, Supornthip “Tippy” Choungrangsee has taken a few steps away from the spotlight, opting for activities that spark joy for herself and others. But some things never change… including her poignant wisdom and sense of style.

(Hero image: Supornthip “Tippy” Choungrangsee)

After separating herself from the security blanket of her family’s successful construction business, Supornthip “Tippy” Choungrangsee took a chance and carved out her own path. By the age of 23 she had already co-founded 124 Communications, pioneering the idea of a comprehensive PR and event organising service in Thailand. Later on, she ventured out on her own to establish Branded The Agency, which solely focused on advertising projects. In addition to her notable career in the media industry, Tippy has also sat on the board of Leicester City FC, while simultaneously launching her own high jewellery brands, Tippy Tippy and The Little Pink Rabbit.

We met up with this seasoned working woman at Louis Vuitton’s exclusive, newly opened retail outlet in Icon Siam. In conversation with Prestige, she reveals not only some interesting details about her life in retirement, but also covers her latest endeavours, a few styling tips, and her continual affection for Louis Vuitton.

How has your outlook on life changed over the years?

When I was growing up, I placed a lot of importance on working and making money. I love seeing the numbers increase in my bank account and seeing the success from the fruits of my labour. However, in the past three years, during the pandemic, I have faced a number of losses in my life. So, I began to treasure the time I have left. Something has shifted in my brain, and I learned that happiness comes from doing the things I love.

One of your hobbies is the practice of holistic healing using crystal singing bowls. What, in particular, drew you to this discipline?

Because of my age, I try to find alternative methods to take care of my wellbeing. I am not against modern-day medicine by any means, but I am looking for ways to maintain my health by using the least amount of chemicals. One of the healing methods I came across is sound healing therapy. I know that there has been scientific research to back it up, so I decided to explore it. The practice allows the muscles in your body to relax, and I dedicated parts of my house to accommodate this activity. So far, I have performed it on myself, my friends, and family – and a lot of them became fans. If I’m interested in something, I will invest a lot of time and research into that topic.

Tell us about your role in the Raks Thai Foundation. Why does it interest you so much?

I’ve been the Director of the Raks Thai Foundation for over 10 years. We focus on improving the livelihood of marginalised communities in the southern border area of Thailand, with projects like dam construction, and creating working opportunities for the locals. I collaborated with women, who had lost their families in accidents and war crimes, by producing local products like batik, and using the profit from sales to benefit the community. Since we work with women, our foundation built a nursery near the workplace and has volunteers looking after the employees’ children, affording the mothers some flexibility. Through this holistic and hands-on approach, we are able to achieve long-term and tangible improvements.

You frequently showcase your pet geese on social media. Have you always wanted to own geese?

It all started when my niece saved five geese from a slaughterhouse in Chachoengsao province. Then, when she became too busy, they serendipitously ended up with me. I found out that geese are actually one of the top five most intelligent animals in the world. My geese and I grew up alongside each other, so I have a lot of love for them. They can distinguish the sound of my car engine, so when I return from work, they automatically come sit on my lap. I think whatever you choose to raise, if it’s all out of love, and if you pay enough attention and time, it will turn out good.

You have a gorgeous library in your Bang Pakong house. Could you share a couple of book recommendations?

Truthfully, most of the books in my library are picture books. But the genre I gravitate towards is more philosophical. The one that made an impression on me when I was young was The Little Prince. I had such a different mindset when I read it the first time. The perception I had of the book when I was 15, and when I’m 50, is drastically different. That’s why I like to revisit stories I’ve read in my childhood.

What are some of the most precious or sentimental items in your home?

I don’t even have to think about it. There’s a lot of miscellaneous items that I adore but the piece that I truly cherish and have used for a long time is a Louis Vuitton trunk which can open up to a desk. I also have another edition from the Louis Vuitton and Supreme trunk collaboration. They both make such great centrepieces.

What does luxury mean to you?

It doesn’t really have a specific meaning. Luxury is very subjective, very personal, and varies from person to person. Luxury for some people translates to European aesthetics, like [the Palace of] Versailles, but some people define luxury as minimalism or zen. Personally, luxury means who I am – a mix and match of authentic styles, without contradicting yourself.

Who is your favourite style icon?

Many people have asked me this question before, but I truly don’t have one specific person in mind. I think my style icons come from watching historical films and picking up on the character’s style and mannerisms. To quote Coco Chanel: “Fashion changes, but style endures.” That statement resonates with me because fashion is a cycle. It changes a little bit, but the essence still remains. So, there isn’t anything wrong with anyone’s individual style. If everyone dressed the same, the world wouldn’t be so exciting. Fashion is fun because everyone is so different.

How would you describe your personal style?

Basically, my style is very classic. I think it’s similar to decorating a house. You have to lay down the main furniture then follow it up with the ornaments. Similarly, when you dress up, start with a solid and stylish basic piece. If the foundation of the outfit looks off, the rest will not work. I prioritise the silhouette, the tailoring, and the longevity of each piece. So, it does come with a price. If you can afford it, then it’s a good investment, but good clothing doesn’t always have to be expensive either. Additionally, I pay attention to shoes and bags. The makeup and hair don’t have to be super tidy, but it has to go with the rest of the outfit.

Any advice for those who want to develop their fashion sense?

The first principle is to ask yourself what you like. Close your eyes and imagine that you’re the only one left in the world. What would you wear? The second principle is to think about the person you love, and how they would like to see you. It might seem contradictory, but life is made up of living both for yourself and others. For example, if I go to a temple, I will avoid shirts with deep cuts, but if I go to an event, I might choose that option. It’s all about common sense and thinking about others. When I go to work, I always respect the location and the people, so I always make sure that I dress appropriately.

What was your first Louis Vuitton purchase?

It was the Louis Vuitton Petite Noé with the classic monogram pattern that became my go-to bag in university. I bought it at The Peninsula Hong Kong and remembered that there was such a long queue at the store. After I graduated, I started purchasing more from the same shop because I was a fan of the brand’s function and durability.

What is your most treasured Louis Vuitton purchase?

I think it’s still the Secrétaire Stokowski, the Louis Vuitton trunk that doubles as a desk. It’s a symbol of my success as I worked very hard to save enough money for it. Whenever I see it, it reminds me of the time I was barely getting enough sleep, writing papers and proposals. It was one of the defining purchases in my life and I still have it in my home.

What about Louis Vuitton as a brand do you admire so much?

So many things! Apart from their trunks, their clothing is very chic which is suitable for my everyday wear. I love their bags and everything that is in a square or boxed shape. I recently pre-ordered the Maison Vivienne, which is a monogram trunk that opens to a house.

What are your thoughts on this updated retail experience that Louis Vuitton has created at Icon Siam?

I’m so honoured to have been invited to experience this very special retail environment. I really appreciate all the attention to detail in the interior design, blending Thai and Asian cultures with a European flair. It’s very different from other boutiques, and that’s something I particularly love about it.