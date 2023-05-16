CEO Vorravit Siripark Reveals the Secret Ingredient to Pañpuri’s Success

Vorravit “Pui” Siripark, the Founder and CEO of Puri Co Ltd, speaks of the scent of the dok malii, the flower that inspired Pañpuri when creating its range of multisensorial skincare and wellness products, which are now available in 16 countries.

(Hero image: Vorravit “Pui” Siripark)

In a world disconnected from nature, fragrance often provides the refuge a stressed mind unknowingly seeks. A connection Vorravit “Pui” Siripark, the Founder and CEO of Puri Co Ltd (Pañpuri), made in his 20s, as a management consultant with Deloitte Consulting in New York. “I was constantly stressed, but this one little bottle that I’d grab at Sephora suddenly made my day better,” he reminisces. “I felt like I was pampering myself. It wasn’t just the product, but the comforting space its fragrance took me to.”

The scent of jasmine can still transport the 47-year-old Pui to his grandmother’s garden, abundant with fragrant shrubs. “She would ask me to pick the flowers to infuse the water we drank,” he explains, and it was the scent of the dok malii – a symbol of love and togetherness – that would later launch a brand.

Pañpuri, the luxury Thai skincare and wellness brand, currently offers a range of products and services – across 16 countries – including skincare, body care, hair care, and home fragrances, as well as spa treatments using natural and organic ingredients. The segue into bespoke spa treatments via Pañpuri Wellness was a natural spin-off, with two spas in Bangkok, and one each in Pattaya and Penang. As Pañpuri marks its 20th anniversary, Pui underlines the brand philosophy based on a self-created proprietary ‘Zerolist’ of over 2,300 harmful or questionable ingredients that Pañpuri never brings into play.

But it took an event that shook the world for Pui to pivot into wellness. When United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Centre, at 9:03am on September 11, 2001, Pui was on the 5th floor meeting a client, down from his usual office on the 63rd floor. “I was lucky we had that meeting. I could get out,” he says solemnly.

The horror of that day, disseminated to the rest of the world by television newscasts, is something Pui witnessed first-hand. A week later, Anthrax attacks plagued the city “That’s when I said to myself, ‘This is not where I’m going to end my life’. I left New York, and went to Milan for an Executive Master in Luxury Management,” he shares.

Italy, in turn, opened up a whole new world. “The Italian approach to luxury products is all about quality and craftsmanship. It’s the luxury production hub of Europe, powered by small family-owned businesses passionate about their products. Their passion for life, art, beauty, architecture, and handicraft skills reminded me of our Thai approach to life. We had to write a thesis on any country and identify an industry. I chose Thailand. Back then, a wellness industry didn’t exist here.

“I theorised that Thailand had a strong future in wellness,” he continues. “Thais love to take care of themselves. We have that unique hospitality mindset, and our sabai-sabai way is all about mental wellness.”

Needless to say, Pañpuri traces its origins to this theoretical exercise. “When I returned to Thailand in 2003, I found no significant Thai skincare or wellness products,” Pui recalls. “We had all these top-ranked hotels with spas, but no Thai products! So, my management consultancy background kicked in and I sensed an opportunity.”

More likely, Pui “sniffed” it out. “There were lots of challenges. People didn’t know how to react to a luxury Thai product. The trust wasn’t there. We struggled to establish ourselves as a luxury, organic Thai brand focused on quality.” As for the price point, which was a stumbling block then, it’s now widely accepted and even expected.

The youngest of five siblings, Pui grew up in a family of achievers and found inspiration in his mother. “She’s retired now, but she is the hardest working person I know. I’m glad to have grown up in a time when people believed you have to work hard to be successful. You create your luck. My mother was very competitive, but my father, a policeman, was calm and cool. That duality helped. I also learnt from my siblings, their successes and their mistakes. My mother was strict, and I knew my ticket to ‘freedom’ was getting good grades. That paid off.

“I’m a workaholic,” he confesses. “I define myself through work and success, not in terms of monetary value, per se, but in seeing my ideas coming to life. I define the top of the pyramid first… see the end goal. When that goal is clear, the rest of the pyramid will follow. If you start at the base, then you’re still evolving. You don’t know your end goal.”

Pui’s focus now is on giving his legacy a stronger foundation. “Pañpuri needs to endure even when I’m gone. We are a professional firm, and I would consider it a job well done when I can take my hand off the helm.”

He genuinely loves doing what he does, and the responsibility of 250 employees and their families powers him. Travelling and meeting people, meanwhile, fuels his creativity, giving him the balance he needs. “Nature is stimulating. I seek it to replenish myself.” A significant other he doesn’t want to talk about lights up his face, and he remarks that, “We inspire each other.”

His most treasured belonging is an old T-shirt, a gift from a friend. “It reminds me of who I was,” he says. He also loves washing dishes – “It’s calming” – and to put his problems in perspective he likes to watch Nasa documentaries. “In the infinity of the universe, I hardly exist.”

As we wrap up our chat, he speaks of what tops his bucket list: Antarctica. “I connect places I visit with perfume. I want to ‘capture’ Antarctica.”

Afterwards, I head to a Pañpuri boutique to connect with the fragrance that empowered Pui, now distilled as ‘Siamese Water’ (perfumed oil, one of 10). Every drop an ode to his grandmother, who steeped jasmine petals in rainwater, capturing the beguiling notes as she passed on an ancient Siamese tradition. My thoughts of the enduring magic of jasmine deeply rooted in Pui’s memory are spliced with imagined notes of ‘Antarctica’. Would sea kelp be the middle note, I ponder?

