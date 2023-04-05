Cover Story: Ittirit “Gene” Ratanadaros Umpujh on His Dreams of Leading His Family Business to Greater Heights

Being groomed to one day manage the Mall Group, one of Thailand’s leading retail operators, the debonair young entrepreneur candidly shares how his years of studying abroad developed in him the ability to connect with people of all walks of life, his work as a facilitator for the soon-to-be-completed EM District, and how he copes with the pressures of carrying the family legacy.

Ittirit “Gene” Ratanadaros Umpujh, 25, exudes confidence and insight far beyond his youthful age. The eldest son of Achara and Na Chanok, he is currently the Mall Group’s Assistant General Manager for Leasing and Property Management. Since graduating from university last year, he has been working closely under the supervision of his aunt, the Mall Group’s chairwoman, Supaluck Umpujh.

Dressed in simple yet impeccably sleek attire, Gene comes across as a budding businessman with refreshing candor. He is a good listener, and an articulate speaker, who is not hesitant to share his opinions. He studied at Bangkok Patana until middle school, after which he spent over a decade studying abroad – attending Shrewsbury Boarding School in the UK, and later completing his college education at Syracuse in the US.

On Revitalising the Retail Space

Today, Gene’s role in the family business is that of a facilitator for the entire Mall Group’s EM District: Emporium, EmQuartier, and EmSphere. According to him, the latest update on Emporium is that it is going through massive renovations, and they are in talks with a number of international luxury brands – which his aunt leads, as they are very high profile. EmQuartier, which is more the family department store, has a few minor developments he is looking into, while EmSphere, reported to open in December 2023, is a new concept with a focus on the younger generation.

Speaking of EmSphere, Gene remarks: “I am leading that one quite a bit, looking at all the brands coming in, looking at how we will adapt this mall to be more for the younger generation – more futuristic, more lifestyle-based as well. My aunt loves the entertainment world, so she’s dedicating a whole floor to it. This will include a bunch of nightclubs, jazz bars, and more. I’m also involved in this. It [EmSphere] will be perfect for nightlife on Sukhumvit Road.

“The whole point of EmSphere was to complete the final jigsaw of the EM District,” he adds. “It was the last spot of available land in this area that we managed to get.”

After the EmSphere project, Gene will be concentrating on the Bangkok Mall project on Bang Na, the next new mega mall for the Mall Group. He explains that he is not new to managing the pressures of carrying the family business’s legacy.

On Learning Valuable Lessons from Family

“I had the pressure from basically when I was born, because I am the eldest male child. I have a younger brother and sister, who are twins, and I am two years older than them. I have a bunch of cousins who are older than me, but they all happen to be girls. My mother is actually the fifth in the family, but my aunt has no kids, and my uncle, who is the eldest brother, has five kids. Three of them are already in the business, and they have been learning for a very long time. But the pressure has always been on me because I happen to be the eldest child and also the boy.”

He admits that learning the ropes from his aunt, the Mall Group’s chairwoman, a highly successful veteran businesswoman with over 35 years of experience in retail and property industries, has been a priceless experience. “It’s definitely been a learning curve for me. While I am learning a lot from her, I do have my own ways to reach our targets and goals. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, it is all in the learning process.

“Due to the generation gap, we have a different mindset towards addressing work-related issues, he goes on to say. “However, what my aunt and I have in common is the same end goal. The direction to get there can sometimes cause friction, as we have our own opinions on how to accomplish it, but I do what she says. What is important to her is that the task at hand is achieved and, so yes, there are times I do things independently.”

A Passion for Dressing Simple, Clean, and Sleek

Hailing from a leading retail empire does not mean that Gene is brand-name crazy. In fact, he’s quite the opposite as he explains that his fashion style is “very simple, clean and sleek, with simple touches and a couple of flair pieces that are not too much”. He opts to shop abroad, going for brands that are not sold here, and with the hope to bring them to Thailand one day as he has worn their collection and finds them with potential to market here.

On defining good taste in fashion, Gene says finding the moment just before a particular fashion item becomes popular is what he looks for and considers good taste. His go-to fashion is multi-label brands Casablanca and Kith, as they have a lot of brands that are very niche. He also has a deep appreciation for luxury watches, out of which OMEGA is his favourite. “I believe it is an iconic brand,” he says.

The Power of Watches

“Some brands just always remain there, and this is one of them. I love OMEGA’s watches in the James Bond movies. They are also so classic; very clean and sleek, which also fits my fashion style. I believe an OMEGA watch will always be a timeless piece. Some watches you collect, and their value eventually drops, but with OMEGA watches they always go up.

“My favourite model is the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150mm [Green]. I think it’s very sleek, and clean, and can be worn every day. It is also a very subtle piece that can elevate every item that I’m wearing.

“On my wish list from OMEGA though has to be the Tourbillon Co-Axial Master Chronometer 43mm. This piece is so nice and elegant that I would love to have it in my collection one day. It is just so beautiful. I’d wear this watch to more up-scale parties and events. It would look so nice with a fitted-out suit or tux. This would work so well in a fancy environment and on

special occasions.”

On the power of watches, he continues: “People express their individuality through their choice of watches. This could come in the different types of straps and faces they opt to purchase. It’s interesting what watch lovers pick. Some might select the flashiest watch out there, while others opt for the sleekest ones, the most expensive, or limited editions.

“For me, it’s all about how a watch suits my personality rather than how expensive it is,” he points out. “I understand that for some people a watch defines their wealth, but not for me. I think you should buy a watch you like, and look after it well. That watch should have a sentimental value for you rather than an expensive price tag alone. I feel such a watch is priceless.”

For Gene, wearing the right watch is pivotal to putting the finishing touches to a particular look. “Wearing the right watch definitely helps to complete the full mature look I desire – say, if you are going to a dinner party, or an event, or even a meeting. I believe a watch is very relevant in that scenario because it shows that you are punctual and responsible… that is what the power of a watch has on me.”

Adaptation: A Key to Success

As per his overseas education, he sees, in retrospect, certain obvious influences. “I think I developed my laid-back and chill character from my school friends, not just at Bangkok Patana School until middle school but also later in boarding school in the UK, where I was on my own and had to make new friends at a very young age. We stayed at the same house and went to class at the same time every morning. I saw them every day for five years. That built a connection that I didn’t have with my classmates at Bangkok Patana School where children of expats move around a lot.

“Both my schooling in the UK, and later for university in the USA, developed in me the ability to be both an introvert and extrovert, because it helped me adjust to my environment. I think in life you have to understand your surroundings and environment and adjust yourself accordingly. On a surface level, I’m able to connect with everyone. I am very social with people. I can talk to people of all ages and walks of life, but that doesn’t mean I have a deep connection with them. I have a few people that are very important to me because I can fully trust them.”

Gene’s UK education had such a profound impact on him, even as a young teen, that his first job was waiting tables at the Paragon. “At boarding, during summer break, everyone was discussing how they will all by taking part-time jobs. It was then that I said to myself wait for a second I have never had to do that. I was about 13 at the time. When I returned for summer to Thailand that year I told my parents I wanted to work at one of their restaurants for a couple of weeks. I picked waiting tables. I had my friends come over for lunch and I took care of them. It was pretty cool.

“Despite being fairly young, I can say this experience built my human relationship skills, connecting me with people of all walks of life,” he adds. “It in a way it prepared me for the family business I would eventually work in, where customer and staff happiness is an integral part of our success.”

On a Parent’s Love

On his relationship with his parents, Gene shares that growing up it was his mother who was the authoritarian in the house, overseeing his studies and manners. “My mother was the strict one, so I wasn’t overly fond of her as a child and tried to run away from home a bunch of times,” he recalls with a grin. “I remember one incident when I was eight, I packed a backpack with two toys and a T-shirt and was ready to leave home. Probably my rebellious nature surfacing but, of course, I wasn’t able to go too far (laughs).

“I would say both my parents shared their parental responsibilities very nicely. My dad looked after my social life, hobbies, sports, and leisure activities. He always encouraged my passion for the things I liked to do. It was later in life that I realised just why my mom was strict with me when it came to academics and being responsible. This really developed my character.”

It’s also through sports that Gene’s father taught him important life lessons. One incident occurred during a football tournament in Phuket when he was very young. Recalling that encounter fondly, he mentions how his team had gotten to the finals and were down one nil during halftime. While he sat on the pitch sulking, his dad came up to him and said: “I did not raise you to give up this easily, keep your head up and win the game!”

“I was only seven, and that changed my whole life,” he shares, and – needless to say – his team won the game after halftime. “My dad had a lot more time to be with me when I was young than my mom, because she was always working, as the family business was heavily expanding at that time. However, this past year I have had the chance to have a lot of alone time with her.

She has taught me about patience, understanding the work environment, understanding one’s customers, and understanding how a family business actually works. She has instilled in me family values. She has taught me that while there will always be conflicts, there will also always be solutions. But you have to be patient to really understand what is going on… to always trust family over everything else!”

Photographer: Vatcharasith Wichyanrat

Stylist: Pisit Jirathadaphan

Makeup Artist: Nontalee Wongpeng

Hair Stylist: Thananit Chanasaowwaneechart

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: NV Studio Bangkok

Watches: OMEGA