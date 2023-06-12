Meet Vithit & Panpaiboon Leenutaphong, the Father-and-Son Duo Driving Thaiyarnyon Forward

A sense of commitment and responsibility, as well as the endless desire to find a niche of one’s own, are just some of the things that harmonise the otherwise contrasting careers of these Thaiyarnyon father-and-son executives.

Certain families are beyond brands – those that have been there from the start, cultivating a business, breaking new ground, grooming the market, and riding through all the ups and downs. In short, they have literally come to represent the industry.

The Leenutaphong family is one such marquee name when it comes to Thailand’s automotive industry, especially with respect to luxury automobiles from Europe. From a small shophouse trading scrap metals and used car parts in Bangkok’s Chiengkong district, the late Leenutaphong brothers – Attaphorn and Attaphong – started the company Leng Thai in 1949 in order to trade World War II military surplus vehicles, including the well-known Jeep Willys.

Attaphong’s love of BMW motorbikes inspired his elder brother, Attaphorn, to expand the business. The legendary duo set up Asia Motor (Bangkok) after they secured the right to become the sole dealer of BMW in Thailand back in 1959. In 1963, the company’s name was changed to Yontrakit, under whose umbrella such well-known brands as Peugeot, Volkswagen, Citroën and Audi were imported, and a number of fully integrated car parts manufacturing, assembly facilities, and service centres were built.

In its heyday, during the 80s and 90s, the Yontrakit Group imported and assembled almost a dozen luxury car brands, including Rolls-Royce and Bentley, earning a revenue of more than 15 billion Baht per year. After three decades of continuous growth, however, the automotive giant hit a major roadblock in 2001 when Attaphorn passed away. It then took the family 15 years to divide the expansive businesses and assets.

On Changing Gears

In 2017, Thaiyarnyon – the official importer of Volkswagen and the only Yontrakit company to be bestowed the Royal Garuda by King Rama IX – fell into the hands of veteran businessman Vithit Leenutaphong, then Vice Chairman of Yontrakit Group, who also served as Chairman of the Board of Advanced Info Service PLC (AIS) from 2013 to 2016, among other prominent positions outside of the family empire. Faced with high import tariff for passenger cars such as the Golf and Passat, Vithit decided to focus solely on the executive van known as the Volkswagen Caravelle. With a firm belief in the need to build a strong brand and add unique value for customers, he repositioned the van for the elite market.

By taking advantage of YMC Assembly, which he also inherited, he had the Caravelle – which the company imported as naked completely built-up units (CBU) – decked out with plush seats and lavish accessories, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and infotainment systems. Under his leadership, Thaiyarnyon successfully turned the Caravelle into the luxury van of choice for executives, politicians, and celebrities, and saw its income soar from 1.2 billion Baht in 2016, to 2.5 billion Baht in 2018.

“We re-think and re-strategise our interior concept by engaging new, world-class partners – from designers, tool makers, and materials and components suppliers, to internationally certified institutions and vehicle manufacturers – to work concertedly to fulfil our customer’s needs and requirements,” Vithit remarks, adding that the interior conversion is certified by Volkswagen for safety, with crash tests in Germany.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Management from Jacksonville University in Florida, and a Master’s degree in International Finance from the University of Southern California, Vithit is a savvy businessman, and pays particular attention to product development based on customer insights. Realising it’s futile to compete with the “big boys” – Japanese, Chinese or European players with a full support range – he sees how Thaiyarnyon’s edge lies in capturing its own market niche and strengthening its own brand.

A Penchant for Extraordinary Events

Vithit admits that he’s happiest when his customers are happy, and his proudest achievements are when he can fulfil their needs and desires through exact product offerings, attractive financial packages, and unique marketing events. He also believes that emotions play a major role in the marketing of luxuries, even those involving engines and motors.

Some of the unique marketing events he’s most proud of include: a Haute Couture fashion show in 1984, held at the Hilton Hotel at Nai Lert Park, which launched the new Peugeot 305; a hot-air balloon showcase in 1986 at Lumphini Park, which launched the 405 version; and a 1987 three-wheel vehicle test drive (with one rear wheel removed from the vehicle) for members of the press to launch the Citroën BX19.

More recently, in 2016, there was an exclusive event to unveil the Volkswagen Caravelle T6, featuring a sumptuous lunch and dinner for VIP customers that ran for 21 consecutive days, catered by Le Normandie at the Mandarin Oriental, and a celebration of the company’s 69th anniversary, in 2019, in a similar setup with meals from Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

Vithit points out that he inherited his penchant for extraordinary events from his father, who started the trend as far back as 1965. “His unique marketing and promotional techniques brought success to the brands and our family business. What he did in 1965, which was well ahead of anyone in the automotive business, was to organise a caravan of BMWs, from Singapore to Bangkok and back, to demonstrate the brand’s engineering prowess, and the engine’s endurance and performance.”

Pushing the Boundaries of Luxury

As for the Caravelle, which has been successful selling more than 500 units per year, Vithit realises there will be a limit to its future growth. After all, the luxury vans segment is but a sliver of the country’s total vehicle market of nearly one million units. The domestic market is expected to mature soon, with the sales volume peaking at about 700 cars per year, which is why Vithit is looking further to overseas markets.

So… just how luxurious can the van’s interiors go? To answer this we turn to Vithit’s son, Panpaiboon “Pan” Leenutaphong, who recently joined the family business as Commercial Director. He says they went so far as to recruit Victor Braun, the designer of the magnificent Rolls-Royce and Hermès collaboration Phantom Oribe, to come up with three colour-based designs for the Caravelle Comfortline: one in all-black intensity, one with serene white leather sophistication, and one with an orange theme inspired by the sand dunes of the Middle East.

Pan, who as a child dreamed of becoming the next Tiger Woods, made a name for himself early on as the Managing Director of Flash Coffee, where he managed to grow nearly 100 branches in just over two years. “I remember quite well the initial weeks when I would get on the back of a motorcycle everyday just to pitch and secure the location for our first flagship store,” he recalls.

A self-proclaimed math geek, Pan received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from University College London (UCL), and an MBA from INSEAD. His first job, meanwhile, was as an analyst at JP Morgan. His career path – joining other businesses before returning to his home turf – is a stark contrast to that of his father, who literally grew up on the job; absorbing details about car dealerships and related business as his second nature.

“I grew up in the Rong Muang district, close to Chinatown,” says Vithit. “The family-owned BMW car showroom and workshop were my playground.” Commitment and responsibility were instilled into him from a young age, and although he was a scion in a wealthy business family, he was not exempted from household chores.

“I learned a lot from assisting my mother with cleaning, cooking, mopping and dishwashing. My normal routine started with making up my parents’ bed, accompanying my mom to the fresh market, and preparing all the ingredients for her actual cooking.”

A Strict Sense of Responsibility and Discipline

He learned the ropes for the auto business from his dad, who he cites as his role model. “I spent every weekday evening, and all day on the weekends, in my father’s office. He taught me all the commercial aspects of the business.” Of course, by involving him in the business from an early age it was implicit that he would take care of the family legacy.

For Pan, things were much different, and it’s quite an irony that he was not allowed to join the family business – even if he wanted to – after graduation. Looking back, however, he says he appreciates the experience gained from working at other companies, whether they be big banks like JP Morgan, or startups like Rocket Internet (the seed investor of Flash Coffee). In the end, it’s a strict sense of responsibility and discipline that this father and son share most.

“My father always tells me and my elder sister to spend our time wisely,” Pan explains. “As a child, my dad would always speak English with us, even though we are 100 percent Thai. He wanted us to be well-versed in the language early on. His favourite words are ‘practice makes perfect.’ That’s something I often look back on and have learned to appreciate.”

On Important Lessons Learned From Each Other

While Vithit credits the advice given to him by a BMW chairman – that coexistence with competitors is healthy for business as a whole – as the best he’s ever received, Pan says the most important lesson he has learned from his father is to maintain ethics when running a business.

“My father is someone who is always ahead of his time. Ten years ago, he flew to Los Angeles to see Elon Musk before all the hype. My dad proudly placed an order in 2008 for one of the first-built Tesla Roadsters in the world.”

In Vithit’s eyes, Pan is a born leader who is decisive, especially with people, but also humble and courteous. He treats his elders with respect, and he’s not shy to try on new ideas. And he’s definitely learned from both failure and success. Pan says he feels more excited than ever to return to the family business, and looks forward to supporting his chairman as he charts a new way forward for the decades- old brand.

“Being 39 years apart we see things differently and have our individual and generational differences,” he admits. “By combining our thoughts, however, we see a clearer picture. I have a lot more to learn from my dad but at the same time, he’s someone who has supported me and empowered me to make my own decisions… some of which worked well, while others became lessons for the future.”

Pan is also the founder of Space Eyewear, which specialises in fashion-forward, handcrafted glasses designed by a team behind such brand names as Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel. Fittingly, he says he appreciates fashion and design, and his own outfits range from those found in high-street shops, to clothes sourced – sustainably – from his father’s closet. Through it all, craftsmanship remains paramount.

“From women’s handbags to Swiss watches, craftsmanship makes all the difference. Reflecting back on our factory at Thaiyarnyon, the vast majority of our assembly process is primarily done by hand, without a single robot in sight. In a Volkswagen Thaiyarnyon Caravelle we dedicate 145 hours of precision labour and discipline into final assembly alone, ensuring that these cars are built to last.”

