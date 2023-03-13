Sonya “Kat” Singha Shares Her Excitement About Becoming a New Bride

Although she’s accomplished much in her young life, this former pop star and current top-rated actress knows that her future still holds plenty of wonderful surprises – including two new roles: new bride and, one day, mother-to-be.

From early on in her life, actress, businesswoman, and fashionista Sonya “Kat” Singha had the type of inner-knowledge and self-awareness that many of us only dream of. Her parents never had to tell her what to do, or who to be, and always encouraged her to know that she could achieve whatever she wanted in life, so long as it didn’t hurt or trouble anyone.

A Sister and Best Friend

She spent her teenage years as part of a singing duo, together with her younger sister and best friend, Piraya “Pat” Singha, whom she lovingly refers to as her “other half ” and the keeper of all her secrets. When Pat, at the age of 18, decided she wanted to pursue other things in life, Kat was still determined to continue with show-biz – and she knew she wanted to pursue and fulfill her dream of being a nang ek: the female lead actress and heroine role often depicted in Thai lakorns.

“I totally understood why Pat wanted to stop at that point,” says the now 28-year-old. “My sister and I had spent so much of our childhood going from long days at school to long afternoons and nights in recording sessions. When other kids would play, we decided to work hard in the studio, as we’d signed a record contract. So, I understood why Pat wanted to stop there. But I told her I would continue with my dream to become an actress and, of course, she supported me.”

On Learning to Embrace Change

Less than a week after making that life-changing decision, she landed a role (with Thailand’s famed Channel 7). From the outside, it certainly looked like it all happened so easily, but that first experience in the acting world was anything but smooth sailing for the young Kat, who was then barely 19.

“I had never acted in my life, and I couldn’t even fake cry. I remember applying Tiger Balm under my eyes to try and bring tears during a scene,” she reveals. “That first experience wasn’t the best, of course, as I had negative feedback.

All of a sudden, I realised it would take a lot of work to get good at this. It’s not easy. But I decided to channel that negative feedback and sadness into getting better and better. I did everything I could to get better at acting, treating it as an art, doing the necessary work – and homework! – and taking acting courses. In a way, I thank that rough introduction to the acting world, as it gave me the fire and grit I needed to get better.”

Now, she admits, the world is quite taken by her acting. “But in this type of career, you cannot stand still. You must always be willing to change and develop. There is always new feedback.”

Today, Channel 7 is like Kat’s second home. Having become a Thai household name in movies and TV shows, Kat has built a solid reputation as an actress, and is widely respected – not just by the public, but by her employer as well.

“I am 100 percent loyal to Channel 7, and don’t see myself moving to any other channel. They are really on my team and support me in all that I do.”

Wedding Bells are Ringing

By her own admission, however, Kat is giving less time to her acting these days, as she is due to marry her boyfriend of three years, Phattara “Kong” Bunyalak, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Nano Electric Product Co Ltd. She explains that her current focus is all about her upcoming role as “bride-to-be”.

“That’s what I’m prioritising right now. I’m putting acting on pause and Channel 7 are completely supportive of that. I know when the time is right, I will definitely jump back into acting again. But right now, I’m focused on my upcoming wedding.

“I really learned what it’s like to be involved in group work with Channel 7,” she goes on to say. “Working as part of a community, and respecting people from all walks of life. As such, they feel like my extended family. When I told them the news, they just were so happy and wanted me togo for it. Their only request was that I return in my own time, when I’m ready… and also so they can meet my future children,” she adds with a knowing smile.

Before the wedding bells ring, Kat and Kong already know they want to start a family together. “Our children will have parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles that will just love them so much. We’re really excited about this, but we’re going to let nature take its course. There’s no rush. We’d just be happy to start a family, and as many as feels right,” she says, before pausing. “But two would be perfect!”

At the time of our interview, Kat and her husband-to-be have just finished their first ever photoshoot together, for their pre-wedding pics, at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – the very spot where the wedding itself is set to take place this month.

“For Kong and I, the Mandarin Oriental is our absolute favourite spot. It’s like our second home, really. We’ve had many of our staycations there, and we regularly frequent Le Normandie by Alain Roux, our favourite restaurant. That’s why it felt so natural to have our wedding there,” she shares, and the gleam in her eyes conveys how excited she is about the upcoming big day.

“When planning something like this, I really go all out. I’ve poured my heart into planning every last detail of this event; from the decorations and invites, to the music, food… everything! Because, really, I want this day to be about making all the important people in my life as happy as possible – as happy as Kong and I are. This day is really just about celebrating love, and all of us being happy together. I love his family so much and he loves mine. It couldn’t be more perfect.”

Letting Destiny Take its Course

So, how did these made-for-each-other soulmates meet?

“It was destiny, really. It’s funny, we had no mutual friends or connections, we were complete strangers. But he saw me one day, and decided to come straight up and talk to me. We hit it off right away. And the rest is history!”

“From the very beginning, Kong hasn’t just been my boyfriend, but my best friend as well,” she continues. “We share everything, and he’s so supportive of me, and believes in me. He’s such a good person, and so clever. There isn’t a bad bone in his body. He never acts badly to anyone and treats everyone, from all walks of life, with the utmost respect.”

Meanwhile, her excitement about starting a family comes a lot from her own fond memories growing up.

“Family is so important, and I can’t wait to experience the other side of it – becoming a mother one day. My mum, dad, and I, and my sister, we were so tight-knit and in a way we’re a lot like friends. I remember every weekend, no matter what, my father would drive us to the beach. Or to the mountains. Somewhere out of town. Without fail. It was like a family ritual. One time we even drove 10 hours all the way to Chiang Mai. It was a great way to not only see a new place, but to connect with the people you love; giving updates, getting life advice, sharing everything.”

On Always Looking for the Positives

Kat emphasises that her parents are to thank for making her into the person she is today. “They not only helped me profoundly, but also imparted an important piece of knowledge: to always see the best in people, and focus on their positives, no matter who they are, or where they’re from. Everyone has something good to share.

“When people ask me who my role model is, I say: everyone! Everyone has something to teach you. If they do something well, I want to find out why they do it, and how, and then to replicate that. If they do something not so well, I use it as a reminder of what I don’t want to do. But the world isn’t that scary. I always look for the positives, and when I give others my love, they shine it back. It’s that simple.”

When asked how she manages all her responsibilities, both past and present, she explains it’s really all about your mindset, and whether or not you have happiness inside.

“You switch into a productive work mode when you realise that the work you do is ultimately making your life better,” she says. “And if you love what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like work. If you love and get along with your co-workers and employees, even better, because you all share the same goal. I’m lucky to only find good people wherever I go. Wherever that is, I make new best friends whom I respect and learn from. God has sent me such wonderful jobs to do in this life, so I do them as best I can. There’s never any regret, as things that have passed are now in the past. And they made me who I am today.”

On Watches and Wish Lists

Though her acting career is on pause, Kat nonetheless still helps with her family business, a community mall called Tree Square Plaza, where she often meets her sister. Both also regularly do appearances at high-end events and continue to not only work with luxury brands, but also work on their shared clothing brand, JetSet, which has taken on a life of its own. Some of Thailand’s most popular faces are tagged wearing the Singha sisters’ pieces.

“I’m all about the casual look. I love to be comfortable and just wear a simple, clean shirt and jeans, but then dress it up with exquisite jewellery and an amazing watch. For me, a stunning watch and jewellery is what completes a look. And I’m someone who wholeheartedly expresses their personality through my choice of both,” Kat confides.

“Watches have this magical power. If I’m having a bad day, or feeling a little tired, I just take a look at my wrist and with the watches I wear I get my energy and momentum straight back. My favourite one, currently on my wish list, is Hublot’s Big Bang King Gold Rainbow, which I wore at this photo shoot. It is such a magnificent watch!

“I really resonate with Hublot watches because they match my personality 100 percent. From a design point of view they are so unique and artistic. What I also like about Hublot is that whatever they do, quality is of the highest standard and they always use very exciting and innovative materials. Hublot’s watches can easily be paired with any look. The best part is that their watches offer excellent value for money.”

These days, when she’s not rhapsodising about watches, you’ll likely catch Kat either dedicating time on updating her investment portfolio, or working on the garden and home décor at the couple’s new abode. “We’re looking to do an open house real soon and, of course, Prestige readers will be the first to know about it!”

Photographer: Punsiri Siriwetchapun

Stylist: Naphat Thanabulanun

Makeup Artist: Kantawich Chungwisesphong

Hair Stylist: Jeerawat Kongsrithong

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: Studio Temple Bangkok