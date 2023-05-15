Designer Disaya Sorakraikitikul on the Future of Her Eponymous Clothing Brand

Since 2005, Thai fashion designer, Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul, has been focused on producing high quality clothing with distinct designs. In preparation for expansion abroad, her eponymous label, Disaya, has undergone an exciting rebrand that reflects a new era of mysterious and sensual femininity.

(Hero image: Designer Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul)

After establishing itself as a major brand in Thailand, Disaya is ready to hit the international stage. For its Summer 2023 collection, the brand has teamed up with Italian stylist Nicola Neri and photographer Daisy Walker, both of whom boast portfolios of high profile collaborations with luxury and fashion brands. Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul, the woman behind the brand, discusses the rebranding of Disaya, overcoming obstacles, the steppingstones that led to her success, and celebrating nearly two impressive decades in the fashion industry.

What made you decide to get into the fashion industry?

After I had completed my A-Levels in England and continued with my Foundation of Art and Design course, I was able to study fashion for the first time and I could sense that it was truly what I am interested in. At the time I had already completed my admission portfolio for interior design studies. So, by the time I had figured out that fashion is what I wanted to do I was quite behind. I dedicated my time to creating a fashion portfolio, which I only submitted for Central Saint Martins. And I was accepted.

What drew you to the teddy bear motif?

It began during my Bachelor’s degree project. I came up with the ‘Imaginary Friends’ concept by crafting plush toys that could be turned inside out into clothing items. Out of all the plush toys, the teddy bear stood out because of its classic nature. When I moved my fashion business back to Thailand, I also made teddy bear jewellery that became a trademark symbol for Disaya.

Could you walk us through your creative and production process?

Okay, first I come up with the concepts and techniques, what I would like to play with and what story I’d like to tell. After I have my theme, I’ll start designing. During that process I’ll also consider whether my designs are feasible to produce. I consult with my sourcing team, discuss the fabrics and additional materials, then I start to sketch out the patterns and submit them to the manufacturers. When I receive the final product, I make sure to double check the quality of the clothing first before it goes out to the customers. I’m very detail-oriented throughout these steps.

How do you handle burnout and creative blocks?

During Covid, I was quite burned out and stressed. I couldn’t go outside, which is typically what I would do to get rid of creative blocks. I had to handle it in a different way, so I stopped forcing myself to do work and would find a spot to relax, and to travel, and I’d change the place I sleep. During that period, I received much encouragement from my family, and we had a lot of time to talk to each other. That also definitely helped reduce my stress and motivate me back to work.

Is it challenging to find manufacturers to bring your artistic visions to life?

Honestly, I encounter these issues all the time. As a result, we have to look into more factories. My team and I have to work twice as hard to find factories that can produce what we have envisioned, and we always prepare a second option for back up.

Do you think it’s necessary to represent “Thainess” in your designs?

I think that “Thainess” is inherently rooted in my identity, which will automatically shine through in the details of my designs. I don’t think incorporating it is necessary for every brand, but “Thainess” to me can also mean meticulous designs, which aligns with my personality and work ethic.

Is there a distinction between the Thai and the international Disaya woman?

Because of people’s culture and environment, I think women from different countries differ from each other. For example, female body types can vary depending on where they come from. So, I try to do practical research and put my own spin on the clothes. While catering to customers from different countries, I won’t change my designs, but I’ll make pieces that would allow Disaya women to express themselves, regardless of their background.

Is there a particular person who embodies the spirit of the new Disaya woman?

With this rebrand, I was able to show another perspective on this new woman. We went deeper, and tried to craft an image that is charming, intimate, and alluring. I think the person who represents this energy is Jenna Ortega. She has such an intriguing and mysterious character. I love her attitude about life and I admire her photoshoots.

What were the challenges that came with this rebranding?

The main challenge is to do some self-discovery. As a team, we have to understand the core of the brand from inside and out and figure out how to communicate our messages and make our brand accessible to customers. All of this is a time-sensitive matter.

What has been the most memorable moment in your career?

The highlight had to be when Amy Winehouse wore one of our dresses for the Back to Black album cover. And of course, this recent rebrand has been really exciting, and reminds me of my days studying in England.

Do you have any advice for up-and-coming Thai designers?

You have to really love this job. It isn’t just about enjoying drawing or loving fashion. For a brand to be successful, there are so many moving parts, and you can’t do it alone. So, pay attention to these small elements and have a good team to support you.

